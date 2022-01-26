Greyhounds go wire-to-wire vs. Cardinals

North Surry defeats East Surry 77-71

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) rattles the rim with an emphatic fourth-quarter dunk while drawing a foul. Lynch scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the final quarter of Tuesday’s game.

East Surry’s Luke Brown (20) attempts a layup while being be guarded by North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11).

North Surry’s Kolby Watson (20) contorts his body to make a transition layup while being defended by East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14).

Folger Boaz (2) pulls up for a baseline jumper against North Surry.

James McCreary (15) splits the Cardinal defense for an easy two points.

East Surry’s Daniel Creech (10) scores on a fast break after receiving a full-court heave.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The long-awaited rematch between North Surry and East Surry delivered as the county rivals battled for first place in the Foothills 2A Conference

Both teams entered the game 10-3 overall. North Surry, ranked No. 8 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, was undefeated in the conference play, while No. 10 East Surry’s only FH2A loss was to the Greyhounds in Ron King Gymnasium on December 14.

North Surry took an early lead and never surrendered it despite numerous comeback attempts by the Cardinals. The Greyhounds went on to win 77-71 and improve to 6-0 in the conference.

Juniors James McCreary and Jahreece Lynch combined to score 56 points for North Surry. Both players had contributions across the board; McCreary had five rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block, while Lynch had three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

North Surry’s fast start set the tone for the game. Jackson Smith scored off an assist from Cam Taylor at the 7:12 mark of the first quarter, and from here the Greyhounds would never trail. Five different North Surry players scored in the quarter while the Greyhounds held the Cards to just six first-quarter points – all scored by Luke Brown.

Brown got it done on both ends of the floor for East Surry. The junior scored a team-high 24 points, got a double-double with 16 rebounds and also added a pair of steals and assists.

Neither side shot particularly well from beyond the arc in the first half: East Surry shot 1-of-7 (14%), with Jordan Davis finally draining a triple after the Cards missed their first six 3-point attempts, and North Surry shot 2-of-13 (15%) from deep.

It was 3-point shooting that helped the Cardinals close the 9-point halftime gap at 28-19. Davis came out of the gate and drained a 3-pointer off a pass from Daniel Creech, then a triple from Brown later in the quarter cut the lead to 41-37, which the smallest deficit since the first quarter. This four-point different wouldn’t last, however, as a Lynch 3-pointer and 2-point field goal from McCreary both added to the lead with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

North led 46-39 with eight minutes to play. Brown hit a free throw to start the quarter for East, then Davis went 3-for-3 from the line after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Lynch knocked down an acrobatic layup to extend the lead to 48-43, but Folger Boaz found Davis for another 3-point attempt on the other end. This one hit nothing but net as the lead was cut to just two points.

Lynch, who scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, hit two free throws to make it 50-46. Creech nailed his first of two fourth-quarter threes to make it a one-point game for the first time since the first minute of the game.

It wouldn’t last, however, as north responded with a 6-0 run. Kolby Watson made two free throws, then assisted Lynch on a bucket in transition and finally McCreary added two points after grabbing a steal.

The Cardinals continued to battle back and closed the gap to two points at 62-60. McCreary kept the Greyhound lead alive by going 2-for-2 on back-to-back trips to the foul line.

East Surry’s final push started with just over a minute to play. Joseph Grezmak hit two free throws to make it 71-65, then Davis got a steal on the ensuing Greyhound possession and executed a give-and-go with Brown to make it a four-point game with 49 seconds left to play.

North put East down for the final time just after Davis’ layup. Watson, who finished with four assists and five steals for the Hounds, took the ball out and threw a Hail Mary pass to Lynch. Lynch finished a dunk through contact and made the accompanying free throw.

The Hounds and Cardinals combined to score 63 points in the fourth quarter after the score was just 46-39 at the end of the third. East’s Davis had 14 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to give the Cardinals their sixth-consecutive win.

North Surry’s now holds a two-game lead in the FH2A Conference. East Surry and Forbush are tied for second at 4-2, and Surry Central isn’t far behind at 3-2.

Scoring

NSHS – 15, 13, 18, 31 = 77

ESHS – 6, 13, 20, 32 = 71

NS – Jahreece Lynch 28, James McCreary 26, Kolby Watson 10, Jackson Smith 6, Cam Taylor 6, Ryan Simmons 1

ES – Luke Brown 24, Jordan Davis 21, Daniel Creech 10, Folger Boaz 8, Joseph Grezmak 4, Bradley Davis 2

