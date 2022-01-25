Granite Bears go back-to-back

January 25, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

Mount Airy wins NW1A Championship

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy won both of its dual team matches on Monday to clinch the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Wilkes’ Raul Lopez is taken off his feet by Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Wilkes’ Raul Lopez is taken off his feet by Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Hope Horan hoists East Wilkes’ Jackson Douglas before slamming him to the mat.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Hope Horan hoists East Wilkes’ Jackson Douglas before slamming him to the mat.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett, left, makes quick work of East Wilkes’ Ethan Johnson.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett, left, makes quick work of East Wilkes’ Ethan Johnson.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl, top, pins East Wilkes’ Vance Harris to give the Granite Bears six points.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl, top, pins East Wilkes’ Vance Harris to give the Granite Bears six points.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins, left, and assistant coach Jacob Fregia celebrate a victory during Monday’s quad match at East Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins, left, and assistant coach Jacob Fregia celebrate a victory during Monday’s quad match at East Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy secured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with two lopsided wins on Monday.

The Granite Bears, who finish the regular season 14-1 overall, defeated East Wilkes and Alleghany in a quad match hosted by East Wilkes. Starmount also participated in the quad, but did not wrestle Mount Airy as the two schools faced off earlier this season.

Mount Airy’s 6-0 NW1A record grants the Bears the NW1A Championship for a second-consecutive season, and is the program’s eighth conference championship in the past nine seasons.

Mount Airy def. East Wilkes 50-24

The night began with a matchup of two teams unbeaten in NW1A competition: Mount Airy and East Wilkes.

Mount Airy wrestled East Wilkes on two occasions earlier this season as part of dual team tournaments, and both meetings went the way of the Bears. Mount Airy bested East Wilkes 66-15 during the Alleghany Duals, then defeated the Cardinals again in the Blackhawk Duals 69-10.

The dual kicked off with the defending 1A 152-pound State Champion in action. Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar, wrestling in the 182-pound match against the Cardinals, defeated Tristan Alkire via 15-0 technical fall.

East Wilkes took a brief lead when Kyle Thompson won the 195 match via forfeit, but the Bears jumped back ahead with by winning the next six matches.

Up first was Edwin Agabo, who defeated Raul Lopez via second-period fall in the 220 match. Lopez was one of four Cardinal wrestlers to come into Monday’s meet with at least 20 wins on the season. Sao Lennon followed Agabo’s win by pinning East Wilkes’ Isaiah Edwards in just over a minute in the heavyweight match.

Jamie Hearl took a 6-1 lead over East Wilkes’ Vance Harris in the 106 match. Hearl’s lead stayed the same through the first minute of the second period before she pinned Harris with 54 seconds on the clock.

The Bears’ Jack Martin was up next in the 113 match. Jack scored a takedown and nearfall in the first period, while Alan Lopez had a reversal for the Cardinals. A takedown by Martin in the second period was the only other time points were scored in the match as the Granite Bear went on to win via 6-3 decision.

Mount Airy’s Hope Horan wrestled a back-and-forth match against East Wilkes’ Jackson Douglas. A Horan takedown and an escape from Douglas made it 2-1 after the first period, then each competitor added four points in the second period. Horan led 8-7 heading into the final minute of the third period before she pinned Douglas for the win.

The final win of Mount Airy’s hot streak against the Cardinals came in the 126 match. Brison George went up 5-0 against Tyler White before winning via fall in the first period.

East Wilkes won the next two matches via decision. Alden Kraemer defeated Mount Airy’s Alex Cox 8-2 in the 132 match, then Kaden Royal topped the Bears’ John Martin 5-0.

The Cardinals’ Kole Lambert won the 145 match via forfeit, putting him at 30-1 on the season. East Wilkes piled on another win in the 152 match when Dylan ramage pinned Avery Poindexter in the third period.

The final two individual matches of the dual went to the Bears. Franklin Bennett pinned East Wilkes’ Ethan Johnson in 58 seconds in the 160 match, then Traven Thompson won the 170 match via forfeit.

Mount Airy def. Alleghany 51-26

The Bears won six matches against the Trojans via forfeit: Jack Martin at 106, Hearl at 113, Cox at 132, Thompson at 160, Medvar at 160 and Luke Leonard at 182. Forfeits alone gave Mount Airy 36 team points.

The dual began with the 195 class, where Alleghany’s Hayden Williams topped J.D. Harper via 15-2 major decision. Mount Airy fought back to win the 220 and heavyweight matches: Agabo led 4-0 in the 220 match before winning via third-period fall, then Lennon pinned his opponent just before the end of the first period.

The Trojans’ Marcus Sagahon won via forfeit in the 120 match, then Alleghany won each of the next three matches that didn’t end via forfeit: Bryson Church pinned George in the 126 match, Cameron Worrick defeating John Martin via 10-2 decision and Koda Blythe pinned Poindexter.

The final match for the Bears saw Bennett take on Alleghany’s Isaac Stoker. Stoker came into the match leading the Trojans with a 33-8 record, while Bennett – the 2020 1A 145 State Champion – was 22-1 and riding a 20-match win streak.

The duo went scoreless in the first period. Bennett scored a takedown and reversal in the second period for four points, while Stoker had an escape and a takedown for a three-point period. Bennett held at 6-4 lead in the third period when it seemed like Stoker might attempt a reversal. The Trojan sophomore looked to tie the score up at six, but instead Bennett used the opportunity to add to his lead and secure the win.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith