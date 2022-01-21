Jones signs with Surry Community

Golden Eagle senior to continue her softball career

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Carlee Jones is joined by her parents, Amy and Joel Jones, before signing her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Surry Community College.

<p>Carlee Jones, center, will reunite with three former Surry Central teammates when she suits up for Surry Community College’s softball team next year. Pictured, from left: Megan Atkins, Chelsey Atkins (back) and Kaylee Snow.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Carlee Jones, center, will reunite with three former Surry Central teammates when she suits up for Surry Community College’s softball team next year. Pictured, from left: Megan Atkins, Chelsey Atkins (back) and Kaylee Snow.

<p>Surry Central’s Carlee Jones is zeroed in on a throw to first base.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Carlee Jones is zeroed in on a throw to first base.

<p>Carlee Jones was recognized as the Mount Airy Regional Media Group’s 2021 Best of Preps Female Comeback Athlete of the Year.</p> <p>News file photo</p>

Carlee Jones was recognized as the Mount Airy Regional Media Group’s 2021 Best of Preps Female Comeback Athlete of the Year.

DOBSON — Carlee Jones has lived and breathed softball from the moment she could walk.

She’s been up and down the roads playing in every tournament imaginable; all with the goal of making it to the collegiate level. As of this month, Carlee’s dream became a reality when she signed the dotted line.

Surry Central senior Carlee Jones will continue her academic and athletic careers at Surry Community College upon graduation.

“It feels good that I have officially signed with Surry Community College because making it to play in college has always been my goal,” she said. “My experience playing softball has been full of ups and downs…but I knew this is what I loved to do and never gave up.”

Carlee has grown up with softball as a constant in her life, and has had some of the same people with her every step of the way. Even when she moves across the road to Surry Community, Carlee will be reunited with some of former teammates: 2021 Surry Central graduates Megan Atkins, Chelsey Atkins and Kaylee Snow. All three girls attended Carlee’s signing.

Carlee built a tight bond with her teammates in school ball – starting in middle school and coming up through the varsity program – as well as recreational and travel softball. She was most recently a part of the Braves.

“It meant a lot to be able to play with people older than me,” Carlee said. “They pushed me to get better, and I looked up to them a lot when I was younger. Since I played at a higher level when I was younger I got to play with the same group for years, and that meant a lot because I made a bunch of friends along the way.”

In addition to her teammates, another constant figure in Carlee’s softball career was her father Joel. Joel is a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association that has coached recreational and travel ball, was a coach at Central Middle, coached JV softball at Surry Central and was a varsity assistant before taking over as head coach.

On Carlee signing to play college softball, Joel said: “It’s as good a feeling as any you get as a parent. It’s awesome. That’s what she has always wanted to do, so she’s fulfilled her dream. I think she will be successful. She has work to do.”

Joel said he was sure to treat Carlee the same as any team member. He didn’t want to play favorites, instead opting to treat everyone equally and push them all to their limits.

“Shoot, she sat out more than anybody did in travel ball,” he said.

He was hesitant even talking about Carlee’s accomplishments, saying: “It’s hard to speak on behalf of my daughter, because people will say ‘Well, he’s just bragging.’ I guess I’ve got a right to though.”

Joel said he always though Carlee had all the potential in the world, and that her playing college softball just depended on how much she wanted it. However, there was a time when Carlee didn’t even know if she’d have the opportunity to finish her high school career due to multiple complications from knee injuries.

Carlee missed most of her freshman and sophomore softball seasons dealing with injuries. She battled to get healthy through her first two softball seasons and first three volleyball seasons.

“Coming back from my injury was tough at times, but I took it slow and took my time to get better – then it happened again and I got very frustrated,” Carlee said. “In the back of my mind I knew not to stop pushing myself to get better so I could keep playing the sport I love.”

Carlee returned to the Golden Eagles’ softball field her junior year and played the entire season. She finished with a .909 fielding percentage, completing 10 put-outs on 11 total chances. At the plate, Jones finished the season with a .398 batting average, had 11 hits, 8 RBI and scored 10 runs in 14 games. She also made five pitching appearances, threw 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings, had a .993 ERA and gave up just one run.

After not competing at 100% for the better part of two years, Carlee received All-Conference Honors and helped Surry Central finish second in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference. She was also named the Mount Airy Regional Media Group’s Female Comeback Player of the Year.

“Looking back on my career, I would like to thank all my coaches – my dad, James Atkins and Tim Atkins – that helped and pushed me to be my best,” Carlee said. “I would like to thank my family that always had my back through all of it, and I would like to thank God for allowing me to make it this far.”

As proud as Joel is to have his daughter sign to play college softball, he stressed that her work at Surry Central isn’t done yet.

