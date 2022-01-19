Hounds, Cards face off in tri-match

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Caleb Utt, top, checks the time remaining on the clock in a match against West Wilkes earlier this season.

<p>East Surry’s Troy Haywood, right, squares up against his opponent from Mt. Tabor in a match earlier this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Troy Haywood, right, squares up against his opponent from Mt. Tabor in a match earlier this season.

<p>North Surry’s Ty Gwyn, top, traps Surry Central’s Juan Cisneros in a match when the Hounds and Eagles wrestled earlier this season.</p> <p>Zach Colburn | Special to the News</p>

North Surry’s Ty Gwyn, top, traps Surry Central’s Juan Cisneros in a match when the Hounds and Eagles wrestled earlier this season.

<p>East Surry’s Trace Tilley, right, wraps his legs around his Mt. Tabor opponent in a home match earlier this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Trace Tilley, right, wraps his legs around his Mt. Tabor opponent in a home match earlier this season.

North Surry and East Surry took part in a Foothills 2A Conference tri-match Friday hosted by North Wilkes.

The host Vikings improved to 11-4 overall and 3-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with wins over both the Greyhounds and Cardinals. North Wilkes and Surry Central are both undefeated in the FH2A Conference and will face each other during the final week of the regular season.

North Wilkes defeated East Surry 54-27 and topped North Surry 42-39. North Surry previously beat North Wilkes 39-30 in a non-conference match on November 16.

North Surry beat East Surry in the Surry Co. matchup 45-30. North Surry improves to 14-6 overall and 2-3 in conference with the win, while East Surry drops to 9-14 overall and 1-4 in conference.

North Surry def. East Surry 45-30

There were only two matches, disregarding a double-forfeit in the 113-pound class, decided by forfeit in the Surry vs. Surry match. North Surry’s Isaac Tate won the 106 match via forfeit, and East Surry’s Trace Tilley later won the 160 match the same way.

After the forfeits in at 106 and 113, North Surry’s Will Brickell won the 120 match with a first-period fall. France went up 2-0 with a takedown, then pinned East’s Jordan Dezarn in 52 seconds.

The Greyhounds extended their lead to 24-0 with wins in the 126 and 132 matches. Caleb Utt and Chad Chilton went nearly two full periods before Utt won via fall, then North’s Austin Goins picked up a first-period fall over Cadence Martin.

East Surry’s first win came in the 138 match. East’s Troy Haywood and North’s William France were tied at 2-2 when Haywood scored near fall and reversal to lead 7-2. Haywood pinned France late in the first period.

North Surry responded in the 145 match when Alex Cazares defeated Sterling Moore in the first period. East Surry’s Charlie Cummings pinned Andrew Fletcher in the first period of the 152 match, then the Cardinals got six more points thanks to Tilley’s forfeit win at 160.

East Surry’s Braden Snow and North Surry’s Garrett Shore went to the third period in the 170 match. Shore led 4-1 after the first period and 7-3 after the second. The score was 9-5 when Shore picked up the win with 1:14 left in the match.

The Cardinals’ Eli Becker kept East Surry alive with a first-period fall against Adam Slate in the 182 match, but then the Greyhounds put the overall match away with a win at 195. North’s Jace Hernandez topped East’s Domenico Coppola via 9-2 decision to put the Hounds up 39-24. Even with two pins in the final two matches, East Surry couldn’t catch up.

Lucas East kept fighting for the Cardinals, though, as he pinned Joseph Ravitt in the 220 match. East went up 8-3 before winning with a second-period fall.

North Surry’s Ty Gwyn capped the match off with a second-period fall against East Surry’s Isaac Vaden in the heavyweight bout.

Full results for North Surry and East Surry’s matches against North Wilkes are below:

North Wilkes def. North Surry 42-39

106 Isaac Tate (NS) over Isaac Clonch (NW) via fall (0:40)

113 Simitrio Hernandez (NW) via forfeit

120 Will Brickell (NS) over Benjamin South (NW) via decision (12-10)

126 Caleb Utt (NS) over Benjamin Nichols (NW) via fall (3:50)

132 Chandler Johnson (NW) over Austin Goins (NS) via fall (3:30)

138 Chase Eller (NW) over William France (NS) via fall (2:42)

145 Alex Cazares (NS) over Dawson Faw (NW) via fall in second tiebreaker (7:38)

152 Alexander Ball (NW) over Andrew Fletcher (NS) via fall (0:36)

160 Dakota Faw (NW) via forfeit

170 Garrett Shore (NS) over Brayden Scronce (NW) via fall (0:36)

182 Mason Dancy (NW) over Harley Felts (NS) via fall (0:30)

195 Adam Slate (NS) over Gabriel Brandon (NW) via fall (4:29)

220 Joseph Ravitt (NS) over Dylan Lovette (NW) via fall (1:27)

285 Calvin Transeau (NW) over Ty Gwyn (NS) via fall (n/a)

North Wilkes def. East Surry 54-27

106 Isaac Clonch (NW) via forfeit

113 Simitrio Hernandez (NW) via forfeit

120 Benjamin South (NW) over Jordan Dezarn (ES) via fall (1:30)

126 Chandler Johnson (NW) over Chad Chilton (ES) via fall (4:27)

132 Chase Eller (NW) over Cadence Martin (ES) via fall (0:21)

138 Dawson Faw (NW) over Troy Haywood (ES) via fall (5:09)

145 Alexander Ball (NW) over Sterling Moore (ES) via fall (0:58)

152 Dakota Faw (NW) over Charlie Cummings (ES) via fall (1:24)

160 Trace Tilley (ES) over Brayden Scronce (NW) via fall (1:30)

170 Braden Snow (ES) over Mason Dancy (NW) via decision (6-5)

182 Eli Becker (ES) via forfeit

195 Lucas East (ES) over Gabriel Brandon (NW) via fall (1:55)

220 Isaac Vaden (ES) over Dylan Lovette (NW) via fall (3:16)

285 Calvin Transeau (NW) over Bryce Lancaster (ES) via fall (1:07)

