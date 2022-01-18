Seniors lead Golden Eagles to 13-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central's Juan Cisneros, right, celebrates after picking up his first career victory via fall.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Golden Eagle senior Spencer LeClair is recognized during Surry Central's wrestling Senior Night.

Golden Eagle senior Spencer LeClair is recognized during Surry Central’s wrestling Senior Night.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Golden Eagle senior Karson Crouse is recognized during Surry Central's wrestling Senior Night.

Golden Eagle senior Karson Crouse is recognized during Surry Central’s wrestling Senior Night.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Golden Eagle senior Cole Butcher is recognized during Surry Central's wrestling Senior Night.

Golden Eagle senior Cole Butcher is recognized during Surry Central’s wrestling Senior Night.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Golden Eagle senior Juan Cisneros is recognized during Surry Central's wrestling Senior Night.

Golden Eagle senior Juan Cisneros is recognized during Surry Central’s wrestling Senior Night.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

DOBSON — One of Surry Central wrestling’s most successful senior classes was recognized prior Friday’s tri-match.

With help from this class, the Golden Eagles have won three consecutive conference championships and are currently undefeated while campaigning for a fourth. The four seniors also helped coach Stephen Priddy record his 400th career win this season.

Two members of the class of 2022 – Karson Crouse and Spencer LeClair – have wrestled for Priddy all four years of high school as well as their years in middle school. Cole Butcher has been with the varsity program for three years, and Juan Cisneros for one.

These four seniors led the Golden Eagles to two more conference wins on Jan. 14. Surry Central moved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 69-12 win over Forbush and a 72-12 win over Wilkes Central.

The Eagles previously defeated FH2A opponents West Wilkes and North Surry, and are scheduled to face North Wilkes and East Surry during the final week of the regular season weather permitting.

Surry def. Forbush 69-12

106 Xavier Salazar (SC) via forfeit

113 Ayden Norman (SC) over Jose Pina-Velasquez (FB) via Decision 12-10

120 Landon Pack (SC) over Chase Lane (FB) via fall

126 Edwin Pozo (FB) over Alex Kinton (SC) via fall

132 Sam Wood (SC) via forfeit

138 Wyatt Wall (SC) over Harrison Reavis (FB) via fall

145 Jacob Price (SC) via forfeit

152 Jeremiah Price (SC) via forfeit

160 Spencer Leclair (SC) over Jesse Ramirez (FB) via fall

170 Karson Crouse (SC) over Salud Ramirez (FB) via fall

182 Cole Butcher (SC) via forfeit

195 Luke Hurley (FB) over Colby Cruise (SC) via fall

220 Enoch Lopez (SC) over Regan Ramey (FB) via fall

285 Juan Cisneros (SC) over Brady Poindexter (FB) via fall

Surry Central def. Wilkes Central 72-12

106 Xavier Salazar (SC) over Makan Haynes (WC) via fall

113 Ayden Norman (SC) over Christopher Velasquez (WC) via fall

120 Landon Pack (SC) over Devon Bowlin (WC) via fall

126 Tyler Holland (WC) over Adrian Garcia (SC) via fall

132 Miguel Gonzalez (SC) over John Arellano (WC) via fall

138 Wyatt Wall (SC) over Marvin Arauz (WC) via fall

145 Jacob Price (SC) over Zach Cox (WC) via fall

152 Jeremiah Price (SC) over Elijah Hendren (WC) via fall

160 Karson Crouse (SC) over Erik Lomeli (WC) via fall

170 Spencer Leclair (SC) over Christian Dula (WC) via fall

182 Cole Butcher (SC) over Gabriel Cox (WC) via fall

195 Colby Cruise (SC) via forfeit

220 Enoch Lopez (SC) over Joey Jarvis (WC) via fall

285 Ray-Kwan Hayes (WC) over Juan Cisneros (SC) via fall

