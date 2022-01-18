Bears aiming for NW1A Championship

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy wrestling team finished second overall in the Blackhawk Duals with a 4-1 record. The Bears are 13-1 overall in dual-team competition this season.

<p>Mount Airy’s Brison George, bottom, suplexes his West Wilkes opponent in a match earlier this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Avery Poindexter, top, looks to gain leverage over an opponent from West Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Jack Martin, top, attempts to pin his opponent’s shoulders to the mat in a Mount Airy match earlier this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy heads into the final week of the 2021-22 wrestling season atop the Northwest 1A Conference standings.

A 69-12 win over Elkin on January 14 lifted the Granite Bears to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Elkin won two individual matches against the Bears: the first was in the 120-pound class, which the Buckin’ Elks won via forfeit, and the second was in the 170 class. Adrian Rodriguez picked up the win for the Elks in that match.

Mount Airy won eight of the remaining 12 matches via forfeit. The Bears that won via forfeit were: Jack Martin (106), Hope Horan (113), Alex Cox (132), Avery Poindexter (145), Franklin Bennett (152), Connor Medvar (160), Sao Lennon (220) and Spencer Baldwin (285).

Three Granite Bears won via fall. Brison George got the “W” in the 120 match over Manuel Salas, Traven Thompson topped Elkin’s James Steele in the 182 match and J.D. Harper defeated the Elks’ Jayden Martin in the 195 match. Mount Airy’s remaining win came in the 132 match, where John Martin defeated Alejandro Lopez via 8-2 decision.

Mount Airy has ruled the NW1A Conference for the past eight seasons. The Bears won the Regular Season Conference Championship seven times in the past eight seasons, and have won the NW1A Conference Tournament each of the past eight seasons.

Remaining on the Granite Bears’ schedule are matches against East Wilkes and Alleghany. According to Trackwrestling.com Alleghany is 8-14 overall and 2-2 in conference, while East Wilkes is 17-9 overall and 3-0 in conference.

Mount Airy has already wrestled East Wilkes twice this season as part of two dual-team tournaments: the Alleghany Duals and Blackhawk Duals. The Bears won 66-15 the first time and 69-10 the second time.

Alleghany has also wrestled East Wilkes twice, but the Cardinals won both those matches.

