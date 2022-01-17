North wins county showdown against Central

January 17, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) swats a shot attempted by Surry Central’s Christian Robinson (2).

JR Willoughby Photography

<p>Surry Central’s Dakota Mills (1) goes up-and-under for a reverse layup.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills (1) goes up-and-under for a reverse layup.

JR Willoughby Photography

<p>Jahreece Lynch (3) finishes an emphatic slam to extend North Surry’s lead on Friday.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

Jahreece Lynch (3) finishes an emphatic slam to extend North Surry’s lead on Friday.

JR Willoughby Photography

<p>Surry Central’s Tripp McMillen (23) runs the floor after grabbing a defensive rebound.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

Surry Central’s Tripp McMillen (23) runs the floor after grabbing a defensive rebound.

JR Willoughby Photography

North Surry moved to 5-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with an 80-63 win over Surry Central on January 14.

The Greyhounds, ranked No. 7 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, have yet to lose inside Ron King Gymnasium this season. Friday’s win was also North’s fourth in its last five games.

The Hounds and Golden Eagles each had a week of rest before facing off in Toast on Friday. North Surry (10-3) went up early and led the remainder of the game, handing Surry Central its first double-digit loss of the season.

The Eagles (9-6) won the rebounding battle 51-36, shot 38% from beyond the arc and were led by Dakota Mills’ 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Hounds. In fact, North Surry’s top three scorers – the junior trio of Jahreece Lynch, James McCreary and Kolby Watson – combined to outscore Surry Central 64-63.

North Surry’s ability to pile points up in a hurry proved deadly for the visiting Surry Central squad. The Hounds led 7-6 when McCreary pulled down a defensive rebound, rifled a pass to Lynch that gave flashbacks to this past football season, and Lynch finished the play with a two-handed slam. Lynch grabbed a steal the very next play and passed to Watson for a score.

Surry Central managed to close the gap to 18-15 by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles started the second quarter with possession, but gave up a steal to Lynch who assisted Watson on a fast break. McCreary got a steal before the Eagles could reach halfcourt, then Watson and Lynch executed two quick passes to score again.

No one Central player dominated scoring, but six players each had at least three points in the first half; four of those six made multiple field goals. It was enough to keep the Golden Eagles within single digits of the Hounds at halftime 37-28.

Avery Wilmoth knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half to close the gap to just six. However, North Surry followed with a 9-2 run to go up 46-33. The double-digit lead was here to stay thanks to a 26-point third quarter for the Greyhounds. Watson scored eight points in the third, McCreary and Lynch each had seven, and Jackson Smith and Cam Taylor each added two.

The Greyhound lead was up to 63-44 to start the final quarter of play. North Surry’s greatest lead was 73-49 with just less than four minutes left in the game. After this, Mills hit two 3-pointers for Surry Central then scoring was relatively even – 8-7 in favor of the Eagles – as the game came to a close.

Friday’s FH2A games capped off a week in which the conference’s top four teams did battle. Prior to Jan. 7, North Surry and Surry Central were both undefeated in the conference, and East Surry and Forbush each had one conference loss (both vs. North Surry). Surry Central dropped its first FH2A game of the year to Forbush on Jan. 7, then East Surry defeated Forbush on Jan. 11 and finally North Surry topped Surry Central on Jan. 14.

North Surry now leads the FH2A Conference with a 5-0 record, followed by East Surry at 4-1, Forbush at 3-2, Surry Central at 2-2, West Wilkes at 2-4, Wilkes Central at 1-4 and North Wilkes at 0-4.

Scoring

Surry Central – 15, 13, 16, 19 = 63

North Surry – 18, 19, 26, 17 = 80

SC: Dakota Mills 19, Christian Robinson 10, Jacob Mitchell 8, Josh Pardue 7, Ayden Wilmoth 6, Avery Wilmoth 5, Reece Hanson 5, Brady Edmonds 3

NS: Jahreece Lynch 23, James McCreary 22, Kolby Watson 19, Jackson Smith 12, Cam Taylor 4