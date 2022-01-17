Hounds hold on to beat Eagles

January 17, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) navigates traffic on a Greyhound fast break.

<p>Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) shoots a second-half elbow jumper for the Lady Eagles.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) shoots a second-half elbow jumper for the Lady Eagles.

<p>North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) shows off her range with a 3-point attempt.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) shows off her range with a 3-point attempt.

<p>Surry Central’s Katelyn Patterson (24) shoots a long 2-point jump shot before North Surry’s Sadie Hayes (23) can close out.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

Surry Central’s Katelyn Patterson (24) shoots a long 2-point jump shot before North Surry’s Sadie Hayes (23) can close out.

North Surry’s varsity girls picked up their sixth win in their past seven games by topping Surry Central 47-42 on January 14.

The Lady Greyhounds, ranked No. 8 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, move to 6-0 at home with Friday’s win. North Surry has come away the victor in its last three meetings against Surry Central.

North Surry made its returned to the court in Ron King Gymnasium having last played nine days prior. Due to numerous postponements, the Lady Hounds (8-3) have only played three games in 2022; the only loss this calendar year was a three-point game at Wilkes Central, who is ranked No. 11 in the 2A West.

Friday’s game gave the Greyhounds a chance to stay in the upper echelon of the Foothills 2A Conference. For Surry Central, it was a chance to get in the win column of the FH2A after three previous losses against conference opponents.

The Lady Eagles (5-6) also came off a long layoff, with their most recent game coming January 7 in an eight-point loss to Forbush. Like Surry Central, Friday’s game was just North Surry’s third of 2022.

The Greyhounds spread the scoring in the first quarter as they took a nine-point lead. Callie Allen, Sadie Badgett, Sarah Mauldin, Callie Robertson and Sadie Hayes each scored in the first to give North Surry 16 points. Mia McMillen, who led the Eagles with 23 points, had all seven of Surry Central’s first-quarter points. The senior did so with a 2-point field goal and 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line.

Four Greyhounds scored in the second quarter, and three – Badgett, Reece Niston and Grace Phillips – knocked down a 3-pointer.

Free throw shooting held the Golden Eagles back in the second quarter. Surry Central managed to put 15 points on the board in the quarter, but shot 0-of-7 from the charity stripe. North Surry led 31-22 at halftime.

Central’s defense, which finished with 30 rebounds and 12 steals, held North Surry to just seven points in the third quarter. Central used this time to score 15 points and close the gap to just 38-37 by the end of the quarter. Ashley Santamaria had seven points for the Eagles, McMillen added six and Arial Holt had two.

Both squads had offensive struggles in the fourth quarter and combined for only 14 points. Badgett had five points for the Greyhounds, including three made free throws on four attempts, and Allen added four. Santamaria and McMillen each had one 2-point field goal in the fourth, and Jaylyn Templeton added a free throw.

North Surry finished 7-of-14 (50%) from the free throw line, while Central went 9-of-20 (45%).

McMillen led the Eagles in four offensive categories with 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Templeton had six offensive boards and the team’s only block. McMillen picked up her seventh 20-point game and fourth double-double of the season.

North Surry improves to 7-1 on the season when scoring at least 45 points. The Lady Hounds are 1-2 when scoring fewer than 45.

North Surry, North Wilkes, Wilkes Central and Forbush each have three conference wins. North Wilkes is 3-0, North Surry and Forbush are 3-1, and Wilkes Central is 3-2.

East Surry is next in the FH2A standings with a 2-3 conference record, followed by West Wilkes at 1-4 and Surry Central at 0-4.

Scoring

Surry Central – 7, 15, 15, 5 = 42

North Surry – 16, 15, 7, 9 = 47

SC: Mia McMillen 23, Ashley Santamaria 11, Arial Holt 5, Katelyn Patterson 2, Jaylyn Templeton 1

NS: Callie Allen 17, Sadie Badgett 11, Reece Niston 6, Grace Phillips 5, Sadie Hayes 3, Callie Robertson 3, Sarah Mauldin 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports