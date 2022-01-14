Central hosts Polar Bear Track Meet

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez leads the pack in the 500-meter run, though Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales and North Surry teammate Alejando Guerrero-Rodriguez aren’t far behind.

<p>Surry Central’s Ella Priddy runs the first leg of the girls 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Matthew Keener falls forward after landing in the long jump pit.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Jared Hiatt ran away with the win in the boys high jump by clearing six feet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Brangly Mazariegos crosses the finish line in the 1,600-meter run</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Tara Martin, left, passes the baton to to Grace Leftwich in the 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Layton Allen, left, and North Surry’s Talan Vernon, middle, and Jake Simmons compete in the 55-meter dash. Allen went on to win the race, Vernon took third and Simmons finished fourth.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central hosted its third Polar Bear track meet on Thursday.

Rex Mitchell Track played host to six indoor track teams that ventured out into the cold for a day: North Surry, East Surry, Ashe County, North Stokes, East Wilkes and the host Surry Central.

East Surry won both the boys and girls’ team competitions. Points in the team competition were determined by individual finishes: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth and one less for each finish through eighth.

Girls results

1. East Surry 126

2. Ashe County 116.5

3. Surry Central 102.5

4. North Surry 24

5. North Stokes 23

6. East Wilkes 23

The Cardinal girls scored 126 points behind four first-place finishes and two second-place finishes. There were also two events – the girls 1,000-meter run and high jump – that East Surry took all three of the top spots.

Cardinal junior Tara Martin finished first in two events for East Surry. Martin won the high jump with a leap of 4-04.00 feet, followed by teammates Maria Blakeney and Ember Midkiff at 4-02.00 feet, then finished first in the 1,000 meters. Martin won the race at 4:27.75, followed by fellow Cardinals Sara Scott at 4:45.25 and Kenzi Shoffner 5:00.37.

East’s Faith Braithwaite took first in the 55 meters with a time of 8.01 seconds, and the Lady Cards’ 4×400 team of Shoffner, Scott, Arianna Liberatore and Grace Leftwich won with a time of 6:15.06.

Surry Central won four events and finished second in four as well.

Sophomore Aylin Soto won three events for Central and took second in one. Soto won: the pole vault with a vault of 6-06.00 feet, the 300 meters with a time of 46.21 seconds and the 4×200 relay at 1:56.44 with teammates Ella Priddy, Wendy Cantor and Lillian Orozio. Soto’s only second place finish was in the 55 meters, where she finished .10 seconds behind Braithwaite.

The Eagles’ remaining win came in the 4×800 relay. Priddy, Lanie Fitzgerald, Abigail Hernandez and Yeira Munoz took home the victory with a time of 11:24.86.

Orozio, Cantor and Fitzgerald all posted second-place finishes as well: Orozio in the long jump at 28-02.25 feet, Cantor in the 300 meters at 47.29 seconds – trailing only Soto – and Fitzgerald in the 3,200 meters at 13:34.40.

North Surry’s girls had top-three finishes in two events: the shot put and 500 meters. Ella Riggs won the shot put with a mark of 32-07.25 feet, and Isabel Delfin won the 500 meters with a time of 1:32.31.

Boys results

1. East Surry 152

2. North Surry 115

3. Ashe County 64

4. Surry Central 51

5. North Stokes 45

6. East Wilkes 34

East Surry and North Surry dominated the boys events. East Surry won six events, while North won five. The Cardinals also finished second in four events. There were only five events in which the Cardinals didn’t finish in the top two.

Layton Allen had the most wins of any Cardinal with three. Individually, the East Surry senior won the 55 meters – a race where first and second place were separated by .01 seconds and all 11 runners finished within .70 seconds of one another – with a time of 7.14 seconds, and the 300 meters with a time of 40.07 seconds. Allen was also on the winning 4×200 relay team with Isaiah Arrington, Brett Clayton and Matthew Keener that finished at 1:42.76.

Another Cardinal relay team, comprised of Banks Johnson, Noah Felts, Jonathan Parker and Tristain Hernandez, won the 4×800 relay with a time of 13:00.50.

Cooper Motsinger won two distance events for East Surry: the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. His 5:15.70 time in the 1,600 meters won by less than three seconds, and his 3,200 time of 11:22.32 won by less than one second.

Kole Pruitt launched a shot put ball 37-08.50 feet to win the event, and teammate Sam Whitt took second at 35-10.75. Also finishing second for the Cards was: Gabriel Harpe in the high jump with a leap of 5-06.00 feet, Felts in the 1,000 meters at 3:22.18 and the 4×400 relay team of Allen, Arrington, Clayton and Keener at 4:16.91.

North Surry dominated every event with the word “jump” in the title thanks to Jared Hiatt. Hiatt won three events for the Hounds: the long jump, triple jump and high jump.

Hiatt’s long jump mark of 20-06.25 feet was nearly three feet longer than the second-place finisher and would’ve put Hiatt in second place in the 2020-21 2A Outdoor Track and Field State Championship. His triple jump mark of 39-08.00 won by nearly seven feet and would be 11th in the aforementioned state championship, while his high jump of 6-00.00 won by six inches and would’ve been No. 10 in the outdoor championship.

North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez helped the Greyhounds win two more events. Individually, Gonzalez won the 500 meters with a time of 1:17.65. This was .16 seconds faster than the runner in second place, Ignacio Morales of Surry Central.

Gonzalez was also part of a successful relay team. He joined, Alejando Guerrero-Rodriguez, Derek Vannieuwkoop and Elijah Shelton to win the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:05.59.

Surry Central’s lone win in the boys competition was earned by Chris Nava. Nava, a sophomore, won the 1,000 meters with a time of 3:11.34.

In addition to Morales’ second-place finish in the 500 meters, Central’s Diego Sonato took second in the triple jump with a mark of 32-11.50 feet.

