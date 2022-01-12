Cardinals lock down Falcons in 55-40 win

January 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Luke Brown (20) gracefully finishes a driving finger roll against Forbush.

<p>Trey Armstrong (12) absorbs contact to finish a layup before being sent to the free throw line for East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Trey Armstrong (12) absorbs contact to finish a layup before being sent to the free throw line for East Surry.

<p>Cardinal Folger Boaz (2) fades to his left to shoot over a Forbush defender.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal Folger Boaz (2) fades to his left to shoot over a Forbush defender.

<p>East Surry’s Colby Johnson (23) plays tough defense against Forbush.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Colby Johnson (23) plays tough defense against Forbush.

<p>East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) shoots a layup despite having his view of the basket obstructed.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) shoots a layup despite having his view of the basket obstructed.

EAST BEND — After closing 2021 with a four-point loss to Forbush, the East Surry Cardinals regrouped and shut the Falcons down 55-40 less than two weeks later.

Tuesday’s matchup of East Surry at Forbush was technically the first conference meeting between two; the Cards and Falcons first faced-off in the High Country Holiday Classic Tournament in Watauga on December 30, which the Falcons won 79-75.

On paper, it seemed before the game that the rematch might also go the way of Forbush as East Surry only had eight players available. Forbush, meanwhile, had won six of its last seven games and was fresh off its fourth game scoring at least 90 this season. The Falcons came into Tuesday’s game averaging more than 81 points.

East Surry slowed the game down and capitalized on its offensive opportunities. Defensively, the Cards (8-3) took away open looks at the perimeter and made the sharpshooting Falcons squad take longer 3-point attempts. This resulted in Forbush finishing 5-of-27 (19%) from beyond the arc, missing 10-straight 3-point attempts at one point.

Forbush’s 40 points scored are the teams fewest in a single game since the 2019-20 season. Senior Cannon Doub, who scored 15 points, was the only Falcon player to score more than six points. Doub shot 4-of-12 (33%) from 3-point land and scored his other two points on a first-quarter post up.

The first quarter was relatively routine with just two lead changes and four ties. The Cardinals attacked the basket and scored all six first-quarter field goals in the paint; Folger Boaz, Luke Brown and Trey Armstrong each had two. A few trips to the free throw line helped East Surry take a 15-12 lead after eight minutes of play.

Boaz scored on the low block to start the second quarter, then Doub hit his third 3-pointer of the game on just his fourth attempt. The Falcons went on to miss their next 10 3-point attempts and went scoreless for the final six minutes of the first half.

East Surry closed the half with a 13-0 run that included the Cards’ only 3-pointer of the night.. East also struggled from beyond the arc, going 1-of-9 (11%) in the first half, but then only attempted two triples in the second half.

Forbush finally scored again with 5:32 left in the third quarter ending a drought of more than eight minutes. The Cardinal lead had grown to 34-15 before two points from Joe Hennings.

East Surry went on another run, this time outscoring Forbush 8-2: Armstrong scored on a full-court heave from Brown, Brown put back an offensive rebound, Brown assisted Armstrong once again and Boaz found Bradley Davis in the post. Forbush’s only field goal during this run was a post-up from Hennings.

Trailing 42-19, Forbush’s Dawson Graham assisted Brandley Luna with 42 seconds left in the quarter. The Falcons forced a turnover on the Cardinal inbounds pass, then Noah Crews connected with Peyton Compton for a 3-pointer. The 3-pointer from Compton, who was recognized for scoring his 1,000th-career point prior to tipoff, gave the senior his first points of the game.

East Surry gained its largest lead of the game, 26 points, with 2:56 left in the fourth quarter. Forbush closed the game with an 11-0 run for its high-scoring quarter of the night.

Tuesday’s win moves East Surry into second place in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 3-1 record. Forbush, now 10-4 overall, drops to fourth in the conference at 2-2. North Surry leads the conference at 4-0, and Surry Central is third at 2-1.

West Wilkes, Wilkes Central and North Wilkes make up the final three spots in the FH2A standings.

Scoring

ESHS – 15, 15, 12, 13 = 55

FHS – 12, 3, 9, 16 = 40

ES – Luke Brown 15, Jordan Davis 13, Trey Armstrong 12, Folger Boaz 11, Bradley Davis 4

FB – Cannon Doub 15, Peyton Compton 6, Dawson Graham 6, Brandley Luna 6, Joe Hennings 6, Noah Crews 1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith