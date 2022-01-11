Athletic Directors honored with Superintendent’s Award.

January 11, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy City Schools recognized four athletic directors as recipients of the 2021-22 Superintendent’s Award. Pictured, from left: Angela Mayfield, Robbie Rives, Danny Gallimore, Abby Gallimore and Dr. Kim Morrison.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

The athletic directors for Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School were recently named the recipients of Mount Airy City School’s 2021-22 Superintendent’s Award.

The four athletic directors were surprised with their awards during halftime of the Granite Bears’ varsity boys basketball game against East Surry on January 5. The awards were presented to the ADs by MACS Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison.

Robbie Rives and Danny Gallimore are athletic directors at Mount Airy Middle, and Abby Gallimore and Angela Mayfield are ADs for Mount Airy High.

The four ADs have worked tirelessly to provide a safe environment for interscholastic athletics throughout the pandemic. Thanks to the work put in by the athletic directors, Mount Airy City Schools has had very few athletic quarantines or missed games at both the middle and high school levels.