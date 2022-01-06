Golden Eagles soar to 9-4 with win over Rams

January 6, 2022
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) rips the ball from a Starmount player before laying it up for two points.

<p>Jacob Mitchell (30) tosses up a shot for Surry Central as he fades away.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jacob Mitchell (30) tosses up a shot for Surry Central as he fades away.

<p>Golden Eagle freshman Tripp McMillen (23) knocks down a crucial fourth-quarter 3-pointer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle freshman Tripp McMillen (23) knocks down a crucial fourth-quarter 3-pointer.

<p>Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth (12) hits an early corner 3-pointer against Starmount.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth (12) hits an early corner 3-pointer against Starmount.

<p>Brady Edmonds’ (33) high release allows him to shoot over the arm of a Starmount defender.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Brady Edmonds’ (33) high release allows him to shoot over the arm of a Starmount defender.

DOBSON — A huge second-quarter from Surry Central lifted the Golden Eagles over visiting Starmount on Tuesday.

The January 4 win for Surry Central is the team’s third-consecutive victory and the program’s eighth “W” in its last nine games. At 9-4 overall, the Golden Eagles have now surpassed the single-season win total of each of the previous four seasons – with a lot more basketball to be played.

Surry Central capped off 2021 with a strong performance in the High Country Holiday Classic Tournament hosted by Watauga High School. The Eagles’ only loss of the tournament, which was also their only loss since December 8, came to the eventual tournament champion 4A Watauga. Golden Eagle senior Avery Wilmoth was named to the All-Tournament team by averaging 12.7 points on 55.7% shooting, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal.

Wilmoth had another strong performance in Tuesday’s game against Starmount with a game-high 17 points. He was one of four Eagles to score in double figures; Jacob Mitchell added 12, Josh Pardue and Brady Edmonds each had 10 and Tripp McMillen was just behind them with nine.

Mitchell came close to a double-double with nine rebounds. Adam Hege dished out a team-high six assists and Hege, Jacob Edmonds and Josh Pardue each grabbed three steals.

Surry Central took a 13-10 lead after a back-and-forth first quarter that featured six lead changes. Starmount stayed within two possessions for the first four minutes of the second quarter, but Central took off by scoring eight unanswered points in the span of 40 seconds.

Christian Robinson started the run by taking a pass from Jacob Edmonds in the low post and scoring an and-1 bucket. Robinson nailed the free throw, then Central went into a full-court press defense. Pardue fought for a loose ball, ripped it from his opponent and was fouled on the way up. The junior went 2-of-2 from the line, then Hege got a steal and passed to Wilmoth for a 3-pointer at 3:30.

Starmount’s Zack Armstrong finally broke the Eagles’ scoring streak with a layup at 3:24, but the Eagles weren’t done scoring just yet. Brady Edmonds knocked down two free throws to start a 7-2 run. Armstrong scored again for the Rams, but it was quickly countered by a Wilmoth 2-pointer on the other end. Kade Norman added a free throw for Central, then Wilmoth banked in a layup to bring the lead up to 12.

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter and Central holds a 9-point advantage with eight minutes left to play. After hitting just three 3-pointers in the first three quarters combine, Starmount caught fire and knocked down four triples in the fourth quarter, even closing the gap to 56-55 with 1:54 on the clock.

Brady Edmonds scored in the low post to extend the Central lead back to three, but it was quickly countered with a jumper from Starmount’s Zack Dezern. Boosie McClinton got a steal on the next Central possession and finished to give Starmount its first lead since 6-5 in the first quarter.

The Eagles stayed calmed and regained the advantage after a 3-pointer from Brady Edmonds at 1:06. Starmount missed its next shot, which Mitchell rebounded before being fouled and making both bonus free throws to put the Eagles ahead 63-59.

McClinton went to the line for Starmount on the other end and missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but had his shot rebounded by Armstrong. Armstrong went back up but had his shot blocked out of bounds by Brady Edmonds. Eli Wingler, who had a 3-pointer earlier in the fourth, missed from downtown and had his shot rebounded by Mitchell.

Central came out of a timeout and Hege was immediately fouled with 15.2 left to play. The senior made both of his free throws to make it a two-possession game. Dezern was blocked by Jacob Edmonds on the other end, but Central couldn’t recover the ball before it sailed out of bounds. Anthony Rangel nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to round out the final score of 65-62.

Surry Central jumps back into conference play on Friday by hosting Forbush (9-3). Central is one of two teams in the Foothills 2A Conference yet to lose a conference game; the Eagles are 2-0, and North Surry is currently 3-0. East Surry sits in third at 2-1 in the conference, followed by Forbush at 1-1, West Wilkes at 2-2, North Wilkes at 0-2 and Wilkes Central at 0-4.

Scoring

SCHS – 13, 22, 10, 20 = 65

STAR – 12, 13, 11, 26 = 62

SC: Avery Wilmoth 17, Jacob Mitchell 12, Josh Pardue 10, Brady Edmonds 10, Tripp McMillen 9, Christian Robinson 5, Adam Hege 2, Kade Norman 1

Star: Boosie McClinton 15, Zack Dezern 12, Zack Armstrong 10, Eli Wingler 10, Anthony Rangel 8, Jaden Hurh-Bailey 7

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith