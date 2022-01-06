Mamma Mia! Eagles win big behind McMillen’s 31

Despite being one of the most unorthodox years ever in high school sports, local schools were still able to make their presence known throughout the state in 2021.

During the calendar year of 2021, locals combined to compete in four dual team state championships, winning one, and three individual state championships. Some sports, such as tennis and wrestling, have state championships in both dual team and individual formats.

The following is a breakdown of teams/individuals that competed for state championships during 2021. Sports that had two seasons finish in the calendar year will be separated by school year: 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Cross Country

2020-21

The first state championship appearance for local student-athletes came on January 23. The Cross Country State Championships were held at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

North Surry and Surry Central each sent one senior runner to the championship meet. North Surry’s Amelia York qualified by finishing fifth in the 2A Midwest Regional, and Central’s Hector Morales qualified by finishing 11th at regionals.

York finished No. 33 of 94 in the state championship with a 5,000-meter run time of 21:55.89. Morales finished No. 54 of 100 in the boys race with a time of 18:29.38.

2021-22

Ivey Redmon played host to the 2021-22 Cross Country State Championships on November 6. Millennium Charter, North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central combined to send 18 runners to the state championship.

The lone 1A representative was Millennium’s Ruby Hoerter, who finished 99th of 132 with a time of 25:27.29.

In 2A, Surry Central had seven girls qualify as the Lady Eagles finished second in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship. Yeira Munoz, who was third in the regional championship, led all local female runners by finishing 19th out of 133 runners with a 5K time of 21:09.20.

North Surry’s Callie Allen was just behind Munoz at 21:12.97, which was good enough to finish 21st.

Other local girls in the 2A championship included: East Surry’s Addison Goins, North Surry’s Weatherly Reeves, and Surry Central’s Rubi Cortes-Rosa, Abigail Hernandez, Andrea Gonzalez, Lanie Fitzgerald, Ella Priddy and Wendy Cantor.

Six of seven local boys in the 2A championship were from Surry Central. Ignacio Morales led the way in 15th with a time of 17:34.51. Rounding out Central’s boys: Brangly Mazariegos, Sebastian Sanchez, Charlie Hernandez, Alexis Pedraza and Isaac Eller.

East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger competed in the state championship, but suffered an injury during the race.

Swimming

Five local swimmers traveled to Cary for the 1A/2A State Championship Swim Meet in February: two from North Surry, two from Mount Airy and one from East Surry.

East Surry freshman Andrew Needham finished 11th in the 100-yard butterfly with a new personal record of 57.63 seconds. He was one of only three underclassmen to compete in the event.

Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams qualified for two events: the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Williams finished 11th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.63, and 12th in the 500 free with a time of 5:14.94. Sixth through 12th place in the long distance race all finished with eight seconds of each other.

Fellow Granite Bear Jessica Sawyers took part in the girls 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke. The junior finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.44 and 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.45 seconds.

Cassidy Hull and Kara Bryant represented North Surry at the state meet. Hull, a junior, finished seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.92 and 12th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:36.65. Bryant, a sophomore, finished fifth in the 100 butterfly at 59.30 seconds and 12th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:06.06.

Bryant was also the regional runner-up in the 100 butterfly.

Basketball

Mount Airy’s boys reached the 1A West Regional Championship in March just a season removed from a first-round playoff exit.

The 2020-21 Granite Bears won the program’s first outright conference championship since 2008. Mount Airy finished 9-1 in the Northwest 1A Conference and went into the postseason as the No. 6 ranked team in the 1A West.

Mount Airy defeated three non-traditional 1A schools to reach the regional championship before falling to Lincoln Charter 64-54.

Football

2020-21

East Surry returned to its third-consecutive 1AA State Championship in for the 2020-21 season.

The Cardinals went 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play during the regular season to secure the No. 2 seed in the 1AA West. East Surry dominated its first three playoff games, including the 1AA West Regional Championship, by outscoring opponents 151-19.

East finished 1AA State Runner-up after falling 25-7 to Tarboro on May 8.

2021-22

East Surry competed in its fourth-consecutive Regional Championship in the fall, this time in the 2A division.

The Cardinals extended their conference winning streak to 16 by finishing 5-0 in Foothills 2A competition. A 9-0 regular season earned East Surry the No. 2 seed in the 2A West and home field advantage until the West Regional Championship.

East defeated Newton-Conover 30-6, Forbush 37-20, Monroe 10-9 and Maiden 36-35 to return to the Regional Final. The Cards ran into eventual 2A State Champion Shelby in the state semifinal and fell 45-13.

Golf

Boys and girls golf competed at the same time due to the rearranged sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year.

For the girls, Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester qualified for the 1A/2A State Championship by finishing second in the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship. Noonkester finished two under par at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road.

She went on to compete in the State Championship on May 11 at Pinehurst No. 8 Course. Noonkester finished tied for 20th with a score of 86 (+14).

The East Surry boys tied for first in the 1A Midwest Regional Championship and finished second in the 1A State Championship.

East Surry, made up of team members Bradley Davis, Anderson Badgett, Chase Harris, Jace Goldbach and Austin Reeves, tied with Community School of Davidson with 307 strokes at Regionals so both advanced to the championship meet on May 10.

The Cardinals and Spartans finished tied up again in the state championship, which was held at the Foxfire Resort and Golf Club. The teams went to a one-hole playoff on the course’s first hole and CSD won by two strokes.

Boys Tennis

Mount Airy sophomore Georgie Kriek was the lone local athlete to qualify for the State Championship Singles Tournament.

Kriek qualified by finishing third at the 1A West Regional Championship. He defeated Union Academy’s Nathan Chau in the opening round, then swept Community School of Davidson’s Luke Breen in the second round before falling to Elkin’s Patrick Soos 6-3, 6-4. Kriek defeated Elkin’s Owen Jennings 7-5, 6-4 in the consolation finals.

Kriek was one of eight players statewide to compete in the 1A Singles Championship Tournament on May 15. He was defeated 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) by Raleigh Charter’s Ryan Hill in the opening round.

Track and Field

A combined 27 student-athletes competed in the 1A and 2A Track and Field Championships over the summer.

The 1A Championship was held June 25 at N.C. A&T State University. Three athletes came into the state championship having won individual regional championships: Mount Airy’s William Mayfield, Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt and East Surry’s Isaac Vaden.

Four individuals and one relay team qualified as regional runners-up: Mayfield in the 400 meters, East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger in the 3200 meters, East Surry Clara Willard in discus throw, East Surry Faith Braithwaite in the 100 meters, and the 4×100 relay team of Braithwaite, Jamariah Lowery, Ember Midkiff and Bella Hutchens.

Two locals finished with bronze medals at the state 1A meet: Utt finished fourth in the girls high jump, and Motsinger finished fourth in the boys 3,200 meters. Mount Airy’s Gracie Butcher came close to the podium by finishing fifth in the girls triple jump, as did Mayfield with fifth-place finishes in the boys 200 and 400 meters.

Also qualifying for the state meet was: Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks, Caden Ratcliff, Jozy Combs and Sydney Seagraves; East Surry’s Sam Whitt.

The 2A Track and Field State Championship was held June 26 and was also hosted by NC A&T.

Surry Central’s girls won the 2A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship and had five individuals and one relay team compete in the state championship.

Surry Central’s Mia McMillen won the 2A West Regional Championship in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 300 hurdles. Three local athletes were Regional Runner-Up for their events: McMillen in the long jump, Hernandez in 300 hurdles and McMillen in long jump.

McMillen had the highest finish of any local competitor at the 2A state meet by taking second in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

Central’s Charlie Hernandez competed in the boys 300-meter hurdles and finished fifth. Also finishing fifth was McMillen, who did so in the girls 100 meters.

Also competing in the 2A state meet was: Surry Central’s Shanell Daniels, Yeira Munoz, Ella Priddy, Lanie Fitzgerald, Peggy Prevette and Ivy Toney; North Surry’s Elijah Moore, Jared Hiatt and Amelia York.

Wrestling

The high school wrestling season was highlighted by two individual state championship victories.

Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar won the 1A 152-Pound State Championship with a perfect 26-0 record. The Granite Bear junior came into the state tournament as the favorite and performed as such. He won via 17-0 technical fall in the opening round, then won via 5-3 decision in the semifinals. Medvar defeated Avery County’s Tristan Adams via 7-3 decision to capture the title that eluded him twice before.

Surry Central sophomore Jeremiah Price won the 2A 145 Championship in convincing fashion. Price, who finished the year 20-0, won via 18-1 technical fall in the opening round, then came close to a technical fall in the quarterfinals before pinning his opponent in the second period.

Price handed Foard senior Jamie Richard his first loss of the season in the semifinals by winning via 16-0 technical fall. Price led Salisbury senior Michael Lowry 10-0 in the championship before picking up the fall in the third period to secure his second state title.

Five other local wrestlers medaled at their respective state meets. East Surry’s Eli Becker finished third in the 182 bracket, and Mount Airy had four wrestlers win bronze medals: Alex Cox finished third in the 126 bracket, Hope Horan finished fourth in the 106 bracket, Franklin Bennett finished fourth in the 145 bracket, and Sao Lennon finished fourth in the 220 bracket.

Bennett won the 145 West Regional Championship, and Horan was 106 West Regional Runner-up.

Four other wrestlers competed in the state championship but did not medal: Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo, East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor, and Surry Central’s Karson Crouse and Jacob Price.

Girls Tennis

2020-21

Two doubles teams reached the 1A Tennis State Tournament in June.

East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli started the year 13-0 as a team, winning the Northwest 1A Conference and 1A West Regional Championships. The Lady Cardinals defeated Raleigh Charter’s Krisha Avula and Samantha Levine 6-2, 6-2 in the state quarterfinals, then bested Franklin Academy’s Anisah Sison and Abby Armistead – the defending 1A State Doubles Champions – 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 in the semifinals.

Martin and Ruedisueli fell to Research Triangle’s Sabrina Grewal and Olivia Hankinson 6-1, 6-2 in the State Championship Match.

Mount Airy’s Ella Brant and Olivia Perkins also qualified for the State Doubles Tournament and were defeated by Franklin Academy’s Anisah Sison and Abby Armistead 6-4, 0-6, 1-6 in the quarterfinals.

2021-22

Surry Central’s Ellen Bryant and Rachel Carter made their first appearances in the 2A State Championship Tournament as a doubles team. The duo finished 14-5 as a doubles team, and each of their doubles losses were to state qualifying teams, including one loss was to the undefeated 2A State Champions and three losses against a team that reached 2A State Semifinal.

Martin, Ruedisueli and Brant all returned to the State Doubles tournament in the fall.

Martin and Ruedisueli, now competing in the 2A division, won the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship, were runners-up in the Doubles Midwest Regional Championship, then reached the semifinals of the State Doubles Tournament. The duo had a 17-2 record and both their doubles losses were to teams that reached the semifinals of the 2A State Championship.

Brant teamed with Mount Airy freshman Carrie Marion and brought home individual hardware. The duo went 15-2 as a unit in dual-team competition, won the NW1A Conference Doubles Championship with a 3-0 record, won the 1A West Regional Championship with a 4-0 record and then won the 1A State Championship with a 3-0 record.

Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate, Charlotte Hauser and Lily Morris all competed in the 1A Individual State Championships.

Tate finished 21-0 in dual team competition as Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed. She won the NW1A Conference Singles Championship to qualify for regionals, where she went 2-2 to qualify for the 1A State Singles Championship. Tate went 1-1 at the Individual State Championship and reached the semifinals.

Hauser and Morris finished with a 6-3 record as a team and reached the semifinals of the NW1A Conference Tournament, finished third in the Doubles Regional Championship and reached the semifinals of the Doubles State Championship.

In addition to Brant and Marion’s individual state championship, the Lady Bears also won the 1A Dual-Team State Championship; doing so on November 6.

The Lady Bears finished 22-0 and decimated Chatham Charter 5-0 in the state championship match. Team members include: Carrie Marion, Audrey Marion, Ella Brant, Kancie Tate, Lily Morris, Charlotte Hauser, Greer Tidd and Hannah Burney. The Bears were coached by Luke Graham.

Baseball

East Surry’s baseball team competed in the 1A State Championship Series on June 27.

After dropping their first game of the season, the Cardinals won 17-consecutive games to reach the state championship. East Surry captured the school’s 18th conference championship and its fourth West Regional Championship.

The Cardinals won the regional championship in impressive fashion. Following a close 3-2 win over Community School of Davidson in the opening round, East Surry posted wins of 9-2, 10-1 and 7-1.

East Surry faced Perquimans in the State Championship Series. The best-of-3 series had games postponed three times and at two different locations. Perquimans won the first game 5-4 with a walk-off in the 10th inning, then won the second game 7-5.

Volleyball

East Surry’s volleyball team hosted the 2A West Regional Final on November 2.

The Lady Cardinals went into the regional championship with a 26-1 overall record and a 12-0 conference record; this included a 16-0 start in which the team only lost a combined seven sets. East also won its eighth-consecutive conference tournament championship, this time in the Foothills 2A Conference.

The Cardinals faced Southwestern Randolph in the regional championship after winning each of its previous playoff matches in four sets or fewer. East Surry won the first set of the regional final 25-21, dropped the next two sets 26-28 and 20-25, then won the fourth set 25-20. Playing in a fifth set for just the second time that season, East Surry fell 12-15 to finish 2A West Regional Runner-up.

Southwestern Randolph went on to win the 2A State Championship.

Boys Soccer

Mount Airy returned to its third West Regional Championship in five seasons this past fall. The Bears finished 26-1, with their only loss coming against the eventual 1A State Champion Christ the King Catholic High School on November 16. CTK and Mount Airy were scoreless for 77 minutes before the decisive goal was scored by the Crusaders.

The Granite Bears set the following school records: total wins and consecutive wins with 26, regular season wins with 22, conference wins with 12, home winning percentage at 100% and goals scored with 156.

Mount Airy’s mark of 156 goals scored was sixth in the nation for the fall 2021 season and second all-time in Surry County history.