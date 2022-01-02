Meadowview wins conference championship

Staff Report

The Meadowview Magnet Middle Boys Cross Country team won the Foothills cross country championship in 2021. Pictured, from left: Ridge Reeves, Luke Tedder, Ryland Taylor, Ben Branch, Jackson Dunning, James O’Reilly and Coach Korey Buelin.

Meadowview's Jackson Dunning, left, and Ryland Taylor running the final stretch.

Meadowview’s Jackson Dunning, left, and Ryland Taylor running the final stretch.

Meadowview's Ben Branch competes in the Foothills Conference Championship back in October.

Meadowview’s Ben Branch competes in the Foothills Conference Championship back in October.

The Meadowview Magnet Middle School Boys Cross Country team won the Foothills Middle School Athletic Conference Meet on October 6, 2021 at Fisher River Park.

Meadowview Magnet had three runners finish in the top five out of 53 total participants. Eighth-grader Jackson Dunning finished the meet in second place, eighth-grader Ben Branch finished in third place and seventh-grader Ryland Taylor finished in fourth place.

Cross Country Team Roster

Eighth Graders: Ben Brach, Jackson Dunning, Fernando Lachino, and Ridge Reeves.

Seventh Graders: Ryland Taylor and Luke Tedder.

Sixth Graders: Weston Dean and James O’Reilly.