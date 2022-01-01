Eagles off to 8-0 start

Mount Airy’s dominant run came to an end Friday as the Granite Bears were defeated by the Mitchell Mountaineers 21-14.

Mitchell became the first team all season to score on Mount Airy in the first quarter by putting seven on the board on the opening drive. The Mountaineers added another score in the second quarter and held onto the lead until the fourth.

The Bears battled through turnovers and a barrage of penalty flags to hold Mitchell scoreless for the first 22:10 of the second half. Mount Airy finally tied things up in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t stop Mitchell from scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 to play. The Granite Bears were desperate to score again, and even made it all the way to the Mountaineer 13-yard line, but the final whistle sounded before the home team could find the end zone.

“I’m proud of our group,” said Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins. “I thought we played good…I mean, I thought we played good enough to win, and there’s just a lot of reasons why we didn’t. It wasn’t because we weren’t tough, and it wasn’t because we didn’t play hard. I thought we did both of those things extremely well.”

Offensive possessions were few and far between considering the emphasis both teams put on the running game. The near-constant running clock amplified the impact of every mistake as there weren’t as many chances to retaliate. This also made penalties even more costly, and Mount Airy was flagged 11 times on Friday.

Mount Airy rushed for 166 yards to Mitchell’s 197. The teams combined for just two completions on six passing attempts through three quarters; Bear quarterback Ian Gallimore connected with Zeb Stroup for a 32-yard gain in the second quarter, and Mountaineer QB Ty Turbyfill had his only completion of the game go for an 86-yard touchdown.

Turbyfill now has more than 3,000 total yards and 2,000 rushing yards on the season thanks to his performance against the Bears (13-1). The junior rushed 33 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Two other Mountaineer players combined to record nine carries for 27 yards rushing.

Gallimore racked up 207 yards passing, and 175 of those yards came in the fourth quarter. Zeb Stroup finished with a career-high 157 yards receiving.

The Mountaineers (12-2) won the coin toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff. The visitors got on the scoreboard with a 7-play, 60-yard drive that ended with Turbyfill scoring his first touchdown. A quick three-and-out by the Bears gave the ball back to Mitchell with a chance to go up two scores, but a timely tackle by Reece Deaton and a holding call on the Mountaineers put Mount Airy’s offense back on the field.

Tyler Mason and Josh Penn alternated carries to move the chains through the end of the first quarter. Mount Airy made it into the red zone to start the second quarter, but was held up for no gain on back-to-back plays. Zeb Stroup took a direct snap 4 yards on third down to set up fourth-and-6 on the 8-yard line. Gallimore looked to pass to Peyton Fonville, but the throw fell short in the end zone.

The Bears’ defense quickly forced a third down by containing the run. This forced Turbyfill to pass for the first time, and the QB completed a short throw over the middle to Ethan Willis. Willis took the ball all the way to the end zone to double the lead to 14-0.

Mount Airy got on the board on its next drive. Gallimore passed on third-and-long and found Zeb Stroup for a 32-yard gain. A penalty after the play moved Mount Airy near midfield, but it didn’t matter as Mason scored a 49-yard run on the next play. Walker Stroup split the uprights to make it a 14-7 game.

Mason led the Bears with 126 yards on 12 carries. Penn added 66 yards on nine carries, Zeb Stroup had two carries for 7 yards, Gallimore rushed nine times for a loss of 16 yards and the team had a -17 yard rush recovering a bad snap.

The next red zone appearance by either team came on the opening drive of the second half. Mount Airy received the kickoff and started on its own 40. Mason had a 40-yard gain to put the Bears in Mountaineer territory, then runs from Stroup, Mason and Gallimore put the team in the red zone.

Penn was stopped a yard shy of the end zone to set up first-and-goal. Instead of scoring, Mount Airy committed its first turnover by losing a fumble.

The two teams went back-and-forth with possession to end the third quarter and start the fourth. Mitchell started on its 1-yard line and ran enough to prevent a safety before having to punt. Mount Airy punted back to the 1-yard line after a three-and-out, then Mitchell looked to punt to start the fourth quarter. Mount Airy’s Caden Joyce got a hand on the punt to give the Bears excellent starting field position on the Mitchell 40.

Zeb Stroup scored a 40-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive, but it was called back due to a holding penalty against the Bears. Then, another penalty was added against the home team to move Mount Airy back into its own half of the field. Gallimore was picked-off on third-and-long for the Bears’ second turnover.

Mount Airy’s defense contained Mitchell’s ground game in the second half. Through the entire third quarter and more than half (6:19) of the fourth quarter, Mitchell only picked up one first down that wasn’t the results of a penalty against Mount Airy. The Mountaineers were also held to just two plays of more than 5 yards in the second half.

After picking off Gallimore, Mitchell turned the ball over on downs two yards behind its starting line of scrimmage.

It looked like the Bears’ bad luck on offense would continue after the team was flagged on back-to-back plays before giving up a sack. On third-and-24, Gallimore connected with Stroup for a 78-yard touchdown pass. The home fans groaned as a flag was thrown during Stroup’s run to the end zone, but the flag was waved off and the touchdown stood. Walker Stroup hit the PAT to tie the game at 14-14 with 5:41 to play.

A good return combined with a penalty against the Bears started Mitchell in Mount Airy territory. Turbyfill ran for a 7-yard gain then a 26-yard gain for the Mountaineers’ two longest plays since the second quarter. The Bears were called for yet another penalty that put Mitchell inside the 5-yard line with 3:35 to play.

Mount Airy’s granite wall defense stopped Turbyfill on first, second and third down. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Turbyfill leapt over the pile before being dragged back behind the line of scrimmage. Mount Airy players celebrated the stop, but the goal line official signaled a touchdown. The Mitchell PAT was good, making it 21-14 with 1:50 to play.

The Bears took a touchback and started on their own 20. Gallimore quickly moved the Bears another 20 yards with a completed pass to Logan Dowell. The Mount Airy quarterback passed again when the chains were moved, this time to Walker Stroup. Stroup took the pass 60 yards to the end zone with 1:21 left to play. However, the Bears were flagged for the fifth time in the fourth quarter to bring the ball back.

An incomplete pass made it second-and-long, then a snap over Gallimore’s head meant it was third-and-longer. The game was extended after a 47-yard Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup, who ran out of bounds with 28 seconds left on the clock.

Gallimore had to scramble to the sideline for no gain on first down, with the clock now reading 19 seconds. An incomplete pass left just 10 seconds on the board for third down. Gallimore completed a pass to Mario Revels over the middle, and Revels was brought down with just one second on the clock. The clock was stopped to move the chains, but was then started before the chain crew was even close to the new marker. The Bears never got a chance to attempt a spike before time expired.

Mount Airy finishes the season 13-1 overall. The Bears won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with a perfect 6-0 record, finished the regular season 10-0 and set the school record for shutouts in a season with nine. Mount Airy only gave up 46 points this year while scoring 680.

The Bears were led by 13 seniors this season.

”This is a hard group to say goodbye to,” Adkins said. “They’re my first four-year group. They came in as freshman when I took the job. They’ve done a lot of things right, and laid a good foundation that we’re going to build on for the years to come.“

Scoring

Mitchell – 7, 7, 0, 7 = 21

Mount Airy – 0, 7, 0, 7 = 14

1Q

8:32 MITCH 0-7 – Ty Turbyfill 24-yard rushing TD, Ben Wessinger PAT

2Q

8:16 MITCH 0-14 – Ty Turbyfill pass to Ethan Willis 86-yard TD reception, Ben Wessinger PAT

5:02 MAHS 7-14 – Tyler Mason 49-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

4Q

5:47 MAHS 14-14 – Ian Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup 78-yard TD reception, Walker Stroup PAT

1:50 MITCH 14-21 – Ty Turbyfill 1-yard rushing TD, Ben Wessinger PAT