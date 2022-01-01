Eagles off to 8-0 start

November 30, 2021
East Surry and Shelby are two Regional-Final regulars that will do battle this week for the first time ever.
The Cardinals won the 1AA West Regional Title in 2018, 2019 and Spring 2021 seasons. The Golden Lions have competed reached the 2A/2AA West Regional Final in eight of the past nine seasons – including seven consecutive appearances from 2013-2019 – and were victorious in 2013-2016, 2018 and 2019.
Shelby is an all-time great program, and not just in North Carolina. Prior to the 2021-22 season, Football Friday Night reported Shelby mark of 828 wins is No. 14 among all high schools in the country. Only two other schools in N.C. even have 700 wins, those being are Reidsville and Mount Airy.
The Cardinals have their work cut out for them against the No. 1 seed in the 2A West. Shelby, the champion of the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, has won its past 27 home playoff games, the latest of which ended the 32-game winning streak of three-time defending 2A State Champion Reidsville. That said, East Surry has broken a few legendary streaks over the past few seasons.
The only team that defeated Shelby this season, South Carolina’s South Pointe, is the fifth-ranked team in the Palmetto State and reached the Class AAAA State Championship game.
The winner of Shelby-East Surry will face the winner of the East Regional Final being contested between No. 1 Princeton (13-0) and No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) in the 2A State Championship.
AT FIRST GLANCE
East Surry Cardinals
Record: 13-0 overall, 6-0 FH2A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 13 wins
Playoff seed: No. 2
Key regular season victories: 56-22 @ North Surry, 40-14 @ Forbush, 47-0 vs. Surry Central
Key losses: None
MaxPreps strength of schedule: +0.3
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 7
Playoff scores: 30-6 vs. No. 31 Newton-Conover, 37-20 vs. No. 15 Forbush, 10-9 vs. No. 7 Monroe, 36-35 vs. No. 3 Maiden
Shelby Golden Lions
Record: 13-1 overall, 6-0 SPAC Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 11 wins
Playoff seed: No. 1
Key regular season victories: 37-14 @ Kings Mountain, 38-28 vs. Crest, 16-14 vs. Burns
Key losses: 51-37 vs. South Pointe (SC)
MaxPreps strength of schedule: +4.6
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 9
Playoff scores: 55-3 vs. No. 32 Owen, 42-20 vs. No. 17 Polk County, 64-15 vs. No. 24 East Gaston, 31-14 vs. No. 4 Reidsville
OFFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
Passing yards per game: 258.2
Yards per completion: 15.5
Passing TD per game: 2.2
Rushing YPG: 175.5
Yards per carry: 6.3
Rushing TD per game: 3.5
TDs per game: 6.3
Total YPG: 433.8
Total points scored: 572
Points per game: 44.0
QB Folger Boaz (JR) – 3,293 yards passing, 212-of-298 completions, .711 completion percentage, 28 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 141 carries for 954 yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 23 rushing TDs, 4,247 total yards
RB Trey Armstrong (SR) – 134 carries for 789 yards, 60.7 YPG rushing, 5.9 yards per carry, 15 rushing TDs, 45 receptions for 646 yards, 7 receiving TDs, 1,435 total yards
WR Layton Allen (SR) – 74 receptions for 1,189 yards, 91.5 YPG receiving, 16.1 yards per reception, 12 receiving TDs
WR Luke Brown (JR) – 23 receptions for 541 yards, 45.1 YPG receiving, 23.5 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs
WR Colby Johnson (JR) – 34 receptions for 405 yards, 33.8 YPG receiving, 11.9 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs, 7 carries for 46 yards, 1 rushing TD
Shelby Golden Lions
Passing yards per game: 245.9
Yards per completion: 17.0
Passing TD per game: 2.9
Rushing YPG: 115.9
Yards per carry: 4.6
Rushing TD per game: 2.1
TDs per game: 6.4
Total YPG: 361.8
Total points scored: 650
Points per game: 46.4
QB Daylin Lee (JR) – 3,203 yards passing, 181-of-283 completions, .640 completion percentage, 39 passing TDs, 2 interceptions, 71 rush for -39 yards, 2 rushing TDs
RB Jalon Petty (SR) – 111 carries for 701 yards, 53.9 YPG rushing, 6.3 yards per carry, 9 rushing TDs, 6 receptions for 74 yards
RB Bricen Kee (SOPH) – 96 carries for 626 yards, 44.7 YPG rushing, 6.3 yards per carry, 9 rushing TDs
WR Izay Bridges (SOPH) – 57 receptions for 1,044 yards, 74.6 YPG receiving, 18.3 yards per reception, 12 receiving TDs
WR Jakeith Hamilton (JR) – 41 receptions for 823 yards, 63.3 YPG receiving, 20.1 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs
WR Demetrius Thompson (SR) – 45 receptions for 577 yards, 41.2 YPG receiving, 12.8 yards per reception, 9 receiving TDs
WR Luke Williams (SR) – 32 receptions for 597 yards, 42.6 YPG receiving, 18.7 yards per reception, 8 receiving TDs
DEFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
PPG allowed: 11.7
Total points allowed: 152
Shutout victories: 3
Tackles per game: 69.3
Tackles for a loss per game: 7.7
Sacks per game: 2.2
QB Hurries per game: 0.8
Caused fumbles: 10
Fumble recoveries: 9
Interceptions: 18
Interceptions yards: 311
Passes defensed: 20
Blocked punts: 3
Blocked field goals: 2
Fumbles returned for a TD: 4
Interceptions returned for a TD: 0
Safeties: 0
DE Brett Clayton (JR) – 110 solo tackles, 146 total tackles, 11.2 tackles per game, 23.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 caused fumble, 1 pass defensed
DE Joseph Grezmak (SR) – 52 solo tackles, 74 total tackles, 6.2 tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles recovered for a TD, 1 punt block, 1 caused fumble, 1 pass defensed
LB Joshua Parker (JR) – 66 solo tackles, 83 total tackles, 6.4 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, 1 pass defensed
LB Hatcher Hamm (FR) – 69 solo tackles, 86 total tackles, 7.2 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 interception
SS Kyle Zinn (JR) – 78 solo tackles, 91 total tackles, 13.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QB hurry, 3 interceptions, 2 passes defensed
CB Luke Bowman (SR) – 5 interceptions, 75 interception yards, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble returned for a TD, 1 caused fumble, 2 blocked field goals, 29 solo tackles, 34 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss
Shelby Golden Lions
PPG allowed: 16.2
Total points allowed: 227
Shutout victories: 2
Tackles per game: 59.7
Tackles for a loss per game: 11.1
Sacks per game: 4
QB Hurries per game: N/A
Caused fumbles: 10
Fumble recoveries: 11
Interceptions: 16
Interceptions yards: 375
Passes defensed: 21
Blocked punts: 4
Blocked field goals: 1
Fumbles returned for a TD: 2
Interceptions returned for a TD: 4
Safeties: 5
LB Malaki Hamrick (SR) – 60 solo tackles, 111 total tackles, 8.5 tackles per game, 35.0 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, 104 sack yards lost, 2 caused fumbles
DL Santana Hopper (SR) – 32 solo tackles, 69 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 32.0 tackles for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 76 sack yards lost, 3 punt blocks, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defensed
LB Samuel Baldree (SR) – 28 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, 5.4 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception
DL Demario Allen (SR) – 12 solo tackles, 35 total tackles, 2.7 tackles per game, 17.0 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 34 sack yards lost, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles returned for a TD, 1 caused fumble, 1 punt block
CB Nathan Hopper (SR) – 4 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 2 passes defensed, 1 field goal block, 19 solo tackles, 44 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack
DB Camden McGill (SOPH)* – 4 interceptions, 3 interceptions returned for a TD, 2 passes defensed, 9 solo tackles, 15 total tackles
*8 games played
SPECIAL TEAMS
East Surry Cardinals
Stephen Brantley (JR) – 58-of-70 PATs, 4-of-8 field goals, 30 kickoffs for 1,773 yards and 7 touchbacks, 13 punts for 538 yards
Trey Armstrong (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 310 return yards
Kyle Zinn (JR) – 2 kickoffs returned for a TD, 177 return yards
Luke Bowman (SR) – 157 return yards
Shelby Golden Lions
Jack Berkowitz (JR) – 80-of-86 PATs, 6-of-7 field goals, 21 punts for 646 yards, 106 kickoffs for 5,535 yards, 15 touchbacks
Izay Bridges (SOPH) – 3 kickoffs returned for a TD, 416 return yards
Marquis Adams (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 390 return yards