Eagles off to 8-0 start

January 1, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s medalists at the C.H. Necessary Invitational, from left: Colby Cruise, Jeremiah Price, Spencer LeClair, Karson Crouse, Enoch Lopez and Alex Kinton. Xavier Salazar, who won the 106-pound bracket, is not pictured.

Surry Central junior Jeremiah Price was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Tiger Holiday Classic Tournament.

Surry Central sophomore Xavier Salazar is recognized as champion of the 106-pound bracket at the Big A Memorial Wrestling Tournament.

The Surry Central wrestling team has been on a tear through the first six weeks of the 2020-21 season.

The three-time defending conference champions have yet to lose a dual team match and have made an impact in various individual tournaments.

Dual Team

The Golden Eagles end the calendar year 8-0 in dual team competition. Seven of the team’s eight victories came by margins of at least 35 points, and the only exception was a 12-point victory over West Stokes.

Central opened the year with a home quad meet against East Surry, Elkin and West Davidson on November 23. East Surry gave the Central its closest match at 57-22, while the victories over Elkin (64-18) and West Davidson (66-16) were more lopsided.

The Golden Eagles didn’t return to dual team action until the Patrick County Dual Tournament on December 18. Surry Central wrestled five duals that day and won each one. Final scores for those matches were: 72-12 vs. Chatham, 78-6 vs. Dan River, 60-21 vs. Patrick County, 58-21 vs. Radford and 48-36 vs. West Stokes.

Individual Tournaments

Surry Central has spent most of its season competing in five individual tournaments.

The Golden Eagles first traveled to Alleghany High School on November 27 to compete in the Danny Linker Memorial Tournament. Four Surry Central wrestlers took home a gold medal in their respective weight class: Jeremiah Price at 160-pounds, Spencer LeClair at 170, Cole Butcher at 195 and Enoch Lopez at 220. Karson Crouse also took home a second-place finish in the 182 bracket.

Central traveled to Millers Creek the following weekend to take part in the C.H. Necessary Invitational hosted by West Wilkes. Each individual win earned points for the team, and Surry Central finished second out of nine teams with 144.5 points. The only school to finish ahead of Central was 4A West Forsyth, and the Titans victory only came by 0.5 points.

Once again, four Golden Eagles won gold medals: Xavier Salazar at 106, Price at 152, LeClair at 160 and Crouse at 170. Lopez and Landon Pack finished second, Lopez at 195 and Pack at 120, while Colby Cruise took third at 182 and Alex Kinton finished fourth in 132.

Price, who announced his commitment to N.C. State in November, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the tournament.

Surry Central’s next tournament was Forbush’s Big A Memorial on December 11. Price (152) and Salazar (106) each won gold medals; LeClair (160), Crouse (170) and Pack (120) were runners up in their divisions, and Kinton (132) and Lopez (220) finished third.

Price received individual honors once again, this time being named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the upper weights.

Price was the only Surry Central wrestler to compete in the Tiger Holiday Classic at Chapel Hill High School on Dec. 22-23. Price earned a first-round BYE in the 152-pound bracket, then topped his next three opponents via fall. He won his semifinal match via 23-7 technical fall, then won the Championship via 11-6 decision.

Price was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Tiger Holiday Classic.