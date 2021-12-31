Lady Greyhounds extend win streak to 4

December 30, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry defeats Salem Baptist 68-17

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Callie Robertson (15) scored a game-high 14 points in North Surry’s blowout win over Salem Baptist.

<p>North Surry’s Savannah Seal (24) fires a 3-pointer in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Savannah Seal (24) fires a 3-pointer in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game.

<p>Greyhound senior Laneé Kyle (34) dribbles past a Salem Baptist defender.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Greyhound senior Laneé Kyle (34) dribbles past a Salem Baptist defender.

<p>Sadie Badgett (5) rifles a pass to a North Surry teammate.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Sadie Badgett (5) rifles a pass to a North Surry teammate.

<p>North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) finishes with her left hand after recording a steal in the backcourt.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) finishes with her left hand after recording a steal in the backcourt.

North Surry closes 2021 red-hot and riding a 4-game winning streak.

The Lady Hounds (6-2) are ranked No. 10 in the 2A division by MaxPreps. North’s only two losses this season came against Bishop McGuinness (6-2), which is ranked No. 5 in the 1A division, and Salisbury (7-1), ranked No. 2 in the 2A division. The Greyhounds’ strength of schedule is also the third-highest among the 2A top 25.

The first three victories in North Surry’s winning streak came against fellow top-25 teams. The Lady Hounds defeated West Stokes 61-47, Forbush 50-46 and East Surry 51-39.

North Surry capped off the calendar year with a 68-17 win against Salem Baptist Christian in the Northside Group Holiday Classic. The tournament was originally two days and featured four girls’ games and four boys’ games, however it was shortened to one day due to various COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday’s win, which moves the Hounds to 5-0 inside Ron King Gymnasium, saw North Surry put up its highest scoring total of the season while allowing a season-low in points. It also marks North’s fourth 60-point game of the season. For comparison: the 2020-21 Hounds had four 60-point performances in 13 total games, the 2019-20 team only had two 60-point games in its 27-game schedule, and the 2018-19 team had four such performances in 27 games.

The Lady Greyhounds were on pace for 104 points after a 26-point first quarter. North Surry controlled the boards, suffocated Salem Baptist with a full-court press and forced innumerable turnovers. Behind Callie Robertson’s 12 first-quarter points, the Greyhounds took a 19-0 lead, gave up a free throw, then closed the quarter with a 7-0 run in the final minute.

North Surry went on scoring streaks of 19, 16 and 11 in just the first half. Eight different Greyhound players scored in the first half, and an additional three scored in the second half. Three players scored in double figures.

The Greyhounds had a different scoring leader in each of the four quarters: Robertson led the way in the first, Sadie Badgett set the pace in the second, Cynthia Chaire was the highest scorer in the third and Laneé Kyle had the most in the fourth.

Thanks to a 48-6 halftime lead, the second half was played with a running clock. North Surry outscored Salem Baptist 20-11 in the half for a final score of 68-17.

North Surry will resume play in the Foothills 2A Conference on Monday, Jan. 3 by traveling to Wilkes Central (5-3). The Greyhounds are tied for the top spot in the conference with North Wilkes as both are 2-0 against FH2A opponents.

Scoring

Salem Baptist – 1, 5, 2, 9 = 17

North Surry – 26, 22, 15, 5 = 68

SB: J. Collins 6, R. Collins 6, A. Waters 3, A. Phillips 2 (no roster available)

NS: Callie Robertson 14, Sadie Badgett 12, Callie Allen 11, Laneé Kyle 7, Khloe Bennett 6, Sarah Mauldin 4, Reece Niston 4, Cynthia Chaire 3, Savannah Seal 3, Grace Phillips 2, Josie Tompkins 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith