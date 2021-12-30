Priddy wins 400th career match

Golden Eagle coach hits milestone

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central wrestling coach Stephen Priddy gives instructions during a quad match earlier this season.

Cory Smith | The News

Stephen Priddy, left, councils Steven Campbell during the 2020 Individual Wrestling State Championships.

Stephen Priddy, left, councils Steven Campbell during the 2020 Individual Wrestling State Championships.

Cory Smith | The News

Josh Price, left, and Stephen Priddy watch as Jeremiah Price competes for the 145-pound 2A State Championship in February 2020.

Josh Price, left, and Stephen Priddy watch as Jeremiah Price competes for the 145-pound 2A State Championship in February 2020.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Stephen Priddy recently won his 400th career match as head wrestling coach.

Priddy is the first wrestling coach in Surry County history to win 400 dual-team matches. He is also the all-time wins leader for Surry Central High School across all sports.

He jumped into first place on the county’s all-time win list for the sport in 2020, passing longtime friend and then-coach of North Surry Eric Jessup. When Jessup announced his retirement following the 2020-21 season, Priddy led him by just three wins: 392-389. The pair are the only county wrestling coaches to record at least 300 career wins.

Entering his 22nd season with Surry Central, Priddy needed just eight wins to reach No. 400. The Golden Eagles not only got Priddy his eight wins, but did so without losing. Central opened the season with victories over East Surry, Elkin and West Davidson on Nov. 23, then went 5-0 in the Patrick County Dual Tournament on Dec. 18 by defeating: Chatham, Dan River, Patrick County, Radford and West Stokes.

The victory over West Stokes – which was the final dual-team match of the calendar year for Surry Central – gave Priddy his 400th win. He currently sits at 400-142 overall for a winning percentage of 73.8%.

Surry Central has won three individual state championships during Priddy’s time as head coach. The first was Wes Brown, who won the 220-pound State Championship in 2012. Jeremiah Price, currently a junior on the wrestling team, won the 145-pound State Championship in both 2020 and 2021.

Twenty-one of Priddy’s wrestlers have finished on the podium for the individual state championships. He looks to increase this number in 2022 with several top contenders on the roster. The Golden Eagles have also won three-consecutive conference championships and are one of the favorites to bring the trophy home this season.

