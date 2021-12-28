McCreary leads Greyhounds to 12-2 start

HUNTERSVILLE — Mount Airy’s wild ride of a season came to an end Tuesday.

The Granite Bears put their 26-0 record on the line against the Christ the King Catholic High School in the 1A West Regional Championship. The battle between the Bears and the Crusaders was a rematch of the 2019 Regional Title match, and the result was the same in the end.

After 77 minutes of captivating play, the Crusaders netted the first and only goal of the match. Christ the King held on to the 1-0 lead for the remainder of regulation to win the school’s second-ever West Regional Championship.

“It was fast-paced, back-and-forth match that was probably a great game to watch if you’re not for either team,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “My kids did great. Yeah, I’d like to be in the state championship, but I’m just really thankful and really proud of how good the guys played. They really left it all out on the field.”

The Bears’ historic season ends in a similar manner to years past: with a playoff loss to a private or charter school competing in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Mount Airy soccer has only lost nine total matches over the past five seasons. In 2017, 2019 and now 2021 the Bears’ only losses were to private schools, and Mount Airy managed to reach the West Regional Championship in each of those seasons. The Granite Bears have not lost to a fellow traditional public 1A school since October of 2016 and haven’t lost a regular season match since 2019.

Hurley said he was extremely proud of his team for going all out in the match and competing for 80 minutes.

“I‘m pretty confident that when we came in they (CTK) were thinking ‘Oh, y’all had to go to PKs to beat Langtree Charter,’ and that they were just going to blow us out,” Hurley said. “I think it surprised them when we did as well as we did, and then they had to put their star player in late in the game.”

The center official called things tight early on. The teams were whistled for a combined 19 fouls in the first half, with three Mount Airy players and two from Christ the King receiving yellow cards.

The Crusaders’ (21-1) set the tone early with crisp passing in the midfield. Center defensive mid Dillon Kocher served as distributor for quick strikes on offense as well as on resets back to the defense. The Crusaders also had the most imposing defense the Bears faced all season, with Kocher and three of CTK’s four players on the back line measuring right at or above six feet and were willing to put their bodies on the line to keep a clean sheet.

Mount Airy’s first shot came on a through ball from Sergio Garcia to Elkin Lopez in the 12th minute, although the shot sailed into the side netting. Garcia had a cross a few minutes later that was headed out before Mount Airy could attempt a shot.

Mount Airy’s back line of Noah Hart, Matthew Chapman, Pablo Salmeron and Carter Bray also stood tall as the Bears looked to record their 17th shutout of the season. Hurley had to get creative with some of his lineup combinations on defense after Chapman and Salmeron both picked up cards in the first half. Nonetheless, keeper Edwin Ramirez kept the goal clean through the first 40 minutes of regulation.

The first half was more of a feeling out process for both teams that opened the door for immediate action in the second half. Christ the King earned its first corner kick of the evening less than 60 seconds into the second half. The kick curved in toward the goal, but was saved by Ramirez near the end line. Two minutes later, Kocher crossed into the box to set teammate Marcos Frias up for a header. Frias was in position to score, but Ramirez jumped up just enough to snatch the cross out of the air.

CTK was held without a shot until the 64th minute. In the meantime, Mount Airy piled on five shots: Lopez had three shots of his own, two that were off target and one that was saved, Edwin Agabo added one shot that was saved, and Angel Hernandez placed a free kick from 30 yards out just over the cross bar.

Ramirez continued to battle in the net with key saves down the stretch. The keeper deflected a shot out for a corner in the 64th minute, then came away with the ball before a strike could develop.

A handling call against Mount Airy was made in the 74th minute. Kocher lined up from 35 yards out and placed a shot on goal that was knocked down by Ramirez. The Crusaders’ Luke Bowman broke free of his mark and took a follow-up shot on the rebound, but that too was saved by Ramirez.

Christ the King’s goal was scored with less than three minutes left in regulation. Nik Seguin won possession along the left sideline and kicked a high-arching cross to the middle of the field and just outside the 18-yard box. Alex Neal trapped the pass with his back to the goal, dribbled toward his own sideline to set up with his right foot and sent a low shot to the opposite post. The shot was just out of reach for a diving Ramirez.

Mount Airy quickly moved into Crusader territory in an attempt to force overtime. The Bears’ best chance came when Christ the King was called for a foul a few yards outside its 18-yard box. By the time the official moved the Crusaders’ wall back 10 yards, less than 90 seconds were left on the clock.

Lopez took the free kick and sent a hard shot at the goal that stayed less than a yard off the ground the whole time. The shot made it past the wall, but was stopped by the CTK keeper.

The Crusaders took possession deep into Mount Airy’s defensive third to run out the clock.

“When I get home after a loss, I usually sit back and think, ‘Well, maybe if I would’ve done this or that different,’ and speculate,” Hurley said. “No second guesses in this one. I think we threw everything we had and it just wasn’t our night.”

The Impact of History

The loss stings, especially for the seniors, but Hurley hopes his players will be able to look back on the season as a success.

“It really was phenomenal season,” Hurley said. “The kids did so great. It’s what I told them out there: ‘You’re 26-0; you’ve set records all throughout the year, but the thing about it is you’ve got more heart than other teams, top to bottom.’ They just play with so much heart. And I’m not throwing off on my other teams, it’s just that, as a whole, these kids have tremendous heart.

“With that much heart you definitely want to win, and with heart you can overcome certain things.”

This year’s team set the following school records: total wins and consecutive wins with 26, regular season wins with 22, conference wins with 12, home winning percentage at 100% and goals scored with 156.

The Bears’ record of 156 goals scored this season is also second in Surry County history, trailing only Surry Central’s 160 in 2002. Mount Airy finishes the year sixth in the nation in goals scored.

Goalkeeper Edwin Ramirez recorded 16 shutouts this season, which ties him for eighth on the NCHSAA all-time list. The No. 1 player on that list, Caden Hill (‘20) was also a Granite Bear.

Elkin Lopez ties the Mount Airy school record for single-season goals scored with 45. Lopez ties Jeremy Chappell, who scored 45 goals as a senior in 2015.

”What a great experience,” Hurley said. “It’s definitely been a wild ride.”