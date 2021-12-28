McCreary leads Greyhounds to 12-2 start

North Surry’s Jase Hernandez, left, grapples with an opponent from Forbush in a spring 2021 match.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s wrestling team is off to a booming start in the 2021-22 season.
This Greyhounds currently sit at 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference.
After 17 years with the program, North Surry coach Eric Jessup passed the torch to longtime assistant Josh McCreary ahead of this school year. Jessup and McCreary went 11-1 last season, and this year’s team looks to finish with a similar winning percentage as they enter the back half of their dual-team schedule.
The Greyhounds are a young team with only two seniors, but North Surry has been able to overcome the learning curve thus far. McCreary said he’s got a good group of guys that work hard and really push each other in practice.
McCreary also said he hopes to get some consistency with player availability moving forward.
“We have had some sickness and quarantines, and many of the younger guys have stepped up to help us win a few close matches,” McCreary said. “Hopefully after break we can get everyone healthy as we get into the conference part of our season. I think this is going to be a fun team to watch over the next few years.”
North Surry has competed in 14 dual-team matches and two individual tournaments this season.
The first individual tournament was the 2021 Trojan Invitational hosted by Bandys High School. Representatives from 12 schools, ranging from 2A to 4A, competed in the tournament.
Junior Jase Hernandez took home a gold medal for the Greyhounds at the Trojan Invitational. Hernandez received a first-round BYE in the 195-pound bracket before defeating West Rowan’s Dakota Athey via second second-period fall. Hernandez topped Central Academy’s Josh Keller via third-period fall to win the bracket.
Another Greyhound with a top three finish at the Trojan Invitational was junior Will Brickell. Brickell received a first-round BYE in the 120 bracket, but fell to West Rowan’s Stetson Collins via 8-4 decision in the semifinals. Brickell bounced back to defeat R.J. Reynolds’ Julius Price in the consolation semifinals, then beat Lake Norman’s Noah Murray in the bronze medal match.
Brickell captured another third-place finish on Dec. 11 at the Big A Memorial Wrestling Tournament. The tournament was hosted by Forbush High School.
Once again competing in the 120 division, the junior defeated North Iredell’s Xavier Burgess via fall in the opening round. Brickell fell to Surry Central’s Landon Pack via 10-6 decision in the next round, but rebounded to defeat Starmount’s Austen Jones via 7-5 decision in the consolation finals.
As a team, North Surry’s 12 wins have been a mixture of blowouts and nail-biters.
The Greyhounds started the season with a pair of single-digit victories against North Iredell and North Wilkes. Isaac Tate, Brickell, Caleb Utt, Harley Creed, Hernandez, Steven Snow and Ty Gwyn picked up wins against North Iredell to win the match 42-38, and Tate, Brickell, Utt, Hernandez, Gwyn, Adam Slate and Garrett Shore won their matches in a 39-30 victory against North Wilkes.
North Surry improved to 6-0 before suffering its first loss. The Hounds’ hot start featured the following wins: Elkin 66-9, East Surry 63-12, Atkins 66-11 and Forbush 42-39.
The matches against Atkins and Forbush were part of the Kota Super Duals on Dec. 3 and 4. The Greyhounds competed in nine dual-team matches over two days at Mount Tabor High School, and North finished 7-2. In addition to the Atkins and Forbush wins, the Hounds defeated: North Stokes 66-18, Parkland 66-6, West Stokes 42-36, Patrick County (Va.) 48-36 and Mount Tabor 48-27.
North Surry’s two losses were against Ledford Senior 48-33 and Morehead 44-30.
Following the Kota Super Duals, North Surry earned win No. 12 by defeating Wilkes Central 54-30. This served as the Greyhounds’ conference opener since earlier matches against North Wilkes, East Surry and Forbush were considered non-conference.
North Surry closes out 2021 with a quad match at Alleghany, also featuring Glenn and St. Stephens, on Dec. 29 then the Dragon Duals at West Davidson on Dec. 31.
The Greyhounds resume conference play on Jan. 7 in a tri-match against Surry Central and West Wilkes.
