Cardinals win twice on Senior Night

East Surry’s Jordan Cockerham, left, and Chad Chilton get fired up watching a Cardinal teammate.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Charlie Cummings, right, looks to pin his Mount Tabor opponent in the 152-pound match.
Cory Smith | The News
Braden Snow, right, picks up a win for East Surry in the 170-pound match against Mount Tabor.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Lucas East, top, maintains wrist control as he manipulates his opponent.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Eli Becker, right, wastes no time as he wins his match in just 15 seconds.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry picked up a pair of dual-team victories last week in a tri-match against Forbush and Mount Tabor.
Cardinal seniors Trace and Tyson Tilley were recognized for their contributions to East Surry’s wrestling program, though coach Darrin Haywood stressed there is still a lot of work to be done this season.
East Surry defeated Forbush 51-30 for the Cards’ first win in the Foothills 2A Conference. East went on to defeat Mount Tabor 58-18 to improve to 8-9 on the season.
vs. Forbush
East Surry dropped its first individual match against Forbush, but rebounded with nine consecutive victories.
The Cardinals and Falcons began with the 132-pound weight class. Forbush’s Edwin Pozo took a 5-0 lead over East’s Colby Stowers after the first period, then added two points to his lead in the second period. Pozo pinned Stowers with 33 seconds remaining in the second period.
Eirion Moore started the 9-match streak for the Cards by defeating Harrison Reavis via fall in the 138 match. A first-period takedown and near fall put Moore up 4-0 before he picked up the win 57 seconds in.
Troy Haywood and Charlie Cummings picked up wins in the 145 and 152 matches via forfeit to put East ahead 18-6. The lead grew to 24-6 when Trace Tilley defeated Jesse Ramirez via first-period fall in the 160 match.
Forbush’s Salud Ramirez executed a first-period takedown against Braden Snow to take a 2-0 lead in the 170 match. Snow responded with eight unanswered points before pinning his opponent with 50 seconds left in the second period.
Eli Becker was up next for East in the 182 match. Becker scored a takedown early, then pinned Juan Ramirez for the win.
Daniel Villasenor went the distance with Forbush’s Luke Hurley in the 195 match. Hurley led 2-1 after the first period, then went up 3-1 after the second period. Villasenor completed his comeback with an escape and takedown in the third period to win via 4-3 decision.
East’s Izaiah Gulledge and Forbush’s Regan Ramey looked as if they might also have their match decided by decision, albeit more one-sided than Villasenor and Hurley’s. Gulledge led 4-1 after the first period, 7-1 after the second and went up 10-1 in the third before pinning Ramey.
The Cardinals’ final win against the Falcons came in the heavyweight match. Isac Vaden went up 4-1 then pinned his opponent with three seconds left in the first period.
Forbush won the four remaining matches. The Falcons took the 113 and 126 matches via forfeit and won the 106 and 120 matches via fall.
vs. Mount Tabor
Similar to their match against Forbush, the Cardinals dropped a pair of early bouts against the visiting Spartans before going on a winning streak.
Mount Tabor began the match with wins in the 145 and 152 matches. Trace Tilley started to shift momentum the Cards’ way with a 55-second win in the 160 match, then Snow tied the overall score at 12-12 with a win via fall in the 170 match.
Becker only needed 15 seconds to win the 182 match. His win gave the Cards an 18-12 advantage, then Villasenor won the 195 match via forfeit to put East Surry up by 12.
East Surry’s Lucas East wrestled a physical match against Mount Tabor’s Chris Catania in the 220 class. Neither wrestler scored in the first period, then East scored a four-point near fall and a two-point takedown in the second period to go up 6-1. East went on to win via 10-2 major decision.
The final non-forfeit of the evening saw Vaden win the heavyweight match in 1:13. This put the Cardinals up 34-12.
East Surry won via forfeit in four the remaining six weight classes. Reid Lynch earned the win at 106, Jordan Dezarn won at 120, Stowers won at 132 and Moore won at 138.
Mount Tabor won the 113 match via forfeit, then the 126 match was ruled a double forfeit.
