Cardinals win twice on Senior Night

There were only a few seconds during Thursday’s soccer match in which all of Wallace Shelton Stadium was completely silent.

The high-energy playoff match between Mount Airy and Langtree Charter was an absolute slugfest. Two teams left it all on the field through two 40-minute halves of regulation, two 10-minute overtime periods, two five-minute golden goal periods and finally penalty kicks.

The Granite Bears led 4-3 in penalty kicks when and Langtree’s Aaron Galbreath approached the mark as the fifth and final player set to kick for the visiting Lions. The raucous crowd immediately fell silent as Galbreath made contact with the ball.

The silence was short-lived, however, as the crowd erupted after the ball bounced off Edwin Ramirez’s gloves and back toward Galbreath. The match was officially over, and Mount Airy was headed back to the Final Four.

The No. 1-ranked Bears defeated Langtree Charter 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Thursday to advance to the West Regional Finals. Mount Airy, now 26-0 for the first time in school history, is set to compete in its fourth regional final since 2015.

“Man, I’m exhausted,” said Bears coach Will Hurley following the win. “This is exciting and really rewarding for the kids. That was a really hard-fought battle and they played their hearts out.”

Hurley has competed in the regional semifinal match five times since taking over as head coach. Mount Airy lost in regional semis in 2013, but won in 2015, 2017, 2019 and now 2021. However, only two members of this year’s varsity team had previously been a part of a deep playoff run, and only one was a starter on that 2019 team.

This year’s squad is dominated by juniors and freshmen. Only one senior attempted a PK for Mount Airy, and five freshmen either started or played significant minutes for the Bears.

“I know this sounds kind of crazy, but I don’t think we’ve played as good as we’re capable of playing,” Hurley said. “This was a very emotional game. You’re playing with a lot of pressure on some of your freshman. My gosh, I had two freshmen in the shootout.”

Ramirez, Mount Airy’s junior goalkeeper, played in just his first penalty kick shootout as starting keeper on Thursday.

“Edwin played an awesome game tonight. He really, really did,” Hurley said. “He wanted it so bad. I have to brag on him first and foremost; this was his game. Yeah, they may have scored one on him, but daggone it he played his heart out.”

Mount Airy young team faced something Thursday night they’ve not run into all season: a halftime deficit. Langtree took a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute by converting a penalty kick. Landon Metzler was fouled inside Mount Airy’s 18-yard box to set up the PK, and Jaxon Hinds finished it off.

The Bears totaled just four shots in the first half to the Lions’ six. Mount Airy had chances early, with Angel Osorno and Vicente Gomez sending shots over the crossbar in the opening 10 minutes. Langtree’s defense made sure to double and triple team the Bears leading scorer Elkin Lopez every time he touched the ball.

Mount Airy was called for 12 fouls in the opening half and two players, Noah Hart and Saeed Saavedra, were given yellow cards. This added to the Bears frustration as the team was held scoreless in the first half.

“They were kind of getting down and I said ‘Look, we don’t do that. We need to lift each other up here. We need to find a way to win and do it. There’s no blame at this point. We just have to do it,’” Hurley said. “I just talked about how the we can’t worry about the past and just to move on.”

The revitalized Bears looked completely different in the second half. Langtree only had two shots reach the goal through 40 minutes, and both were saved by Ramirez. The keeper also intercepted through balls near the 18-yard line.

Hart dribbled up the left sideline in the 44th minute before crossing to Osorno inside the 18. Osorno used his first touch to trap the pass, then scored the equalizer with his left foot.

Sergio Garcia was fouled inside the Lions’ box just two minutes later. The freshman Osorno had an opportunity to give Mount Airy the lead, but placed the PK too far left.

Mount Airy kept the pressure on Langtree’s defense throughout the half. The Lions attempted to throw counters at the Bears up the right sideline, but they were halted by Pablo Salmeron. Mount Airy finished with nine shots in the second half.

Neither team attempted a shot on goal during the first 10-minute overtime. Langtree had two in the second period, one that was saved and another off frame, and Mount Airy had two as well. The second shot from the Bears came with just 30 seconds left. Garcia ran up the left side and fired a shot that hit the near-side post.

The teams then went into golden goal periods of five minutes each. The two 10-minute overtime periods would both be played regardless of a goal from either team, but scoring during the golden goal periods would end the match right then.

Neither team found the back of the net during the golden goal periods, but the combined card count did increase to nine. Both teams were leaving it all on the field in hopes of advancing.

“I know they had to be worn out,” Hurley said.

The time came for PKs and each team sent five players to take shots on the other team’s keeper. Garcia scored first for Mount Airy by placing a low shot to his right, then Langtree’s Hinds did the same.

The Lions’ keeper guessed correctly on Gomez’s PK, but the Granite Bear freshman placed the shot just out of reach. Martin Silia evened things up at 2-2 by scoring for Langtree Charter.

Osorno got redemption by scoring his PK next. Hurley said he had complete faith in Osorno even with the missed PK in the second half. Vaughn Siemers scored for the visitors to tie the score at 3-3.

Mount Airy’s Carson Hill approached the mark for his shot, but sent it just over the crossbar. Langtree’s Logan Story had a chance to take the lead, but did the same thing on his shot to leave the score at 3-3.

Lopez was the Bears’ final kicker. The junior sent a low, hard shot to his right and the keeper didn’t have a chance.

The weight of the world rested on the shoulders of Galbreath and Ramirez. If Galbreath made the PK, the teams would advance to sudden-death PKs. This didn’t happen, though, as Ramirez jumped to his right and saved both the shot and consequently Mount Airy’s season.

Mount Airy successfully overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to win the match in PKs. The Granite Bears fans stormed the field and surrounded Ramirez in celebration.

Hurley applauded the Bears’ resilience in the match.

“That’s what you have to do; You have to leave it all out there,” he said. “Hopefully this will go a long way for us on Tuesday. I’m just so excited for them to be there.”

The top two seeds in the 1A West will meet on Nov. 16 in the West Regional Final. No. 2 Mount Airy (26-0) travels to No. 1 Christ the King Catholic High School (20-1) in a rematch of the 2019 West Regional Final, which CTK won 1-0.

The winner of that match will face the winner of the East Regional Final of No. 1 Voyager Academy (16-1-3) and No. 2 Rosewood (21-0-2) in the 1A State Championship.