Lady Cards fall to Vikings in overtime

December 11, 2021

North Wilkes defeats East Surry 50-47

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (5) and Bella Hutchens (24) fight North Wilkes players for a rebound.

<p>Cadence Lawson (10) fires a 3-pointer for the Cardinals.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Kate Parks (35) powers through a double team to bank in a shot from the low block.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Kylie Bruner (21) goes up strong for the Lady Cardinals against North Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Rosie Craven (2) drives along the baseline after speeding past a North Wilkes defender.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A popular quote of Michael Jordan’s was applicable to East Surry’s varsity girls basketball game against North Wilkes.

“I’ve never lost a game, I just ran out of time.”

The Cardinals opened Foothills 2A Conference play against the visiting Vikings on Friday. The roller-coaster game featured 17 lead changes, and neither team led by more than four points through four quarters of regulation. East Surry scored first in overtime but fell victim to a 9-0 North Wilkes run to put the game away.

The Cards mounted a comeback, even making it a one-score game, but didn’t have enough time to retake the lead. East falls to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the FH2A Conference with Friday’s 50-47 (OT) loss.

East Surry scored three more 2-point field goals and three more 3-point field goals than North Wilkes. The Vikings (3-4) made up the difference on the foul line, attempting 28 total free throws to the Cards’ 11. North Wilkes converted 75% (21/28) of its free throw attempts, while East shot just over 27% (3/11) from the charity stripe.

The Lady Vikings scored 16 points off foul shots alone throughout the second half and overtime. Field goals accounted for just 10 points in the same time period.

East Surry aimed to get the ball to its forwards down low when it boiled down to crunch time. Kate Parks banked in a pair of shots on the low block to begin the fourth quarter, putting East ahead 35-33. North Wilkes’ Ralee Bare tied the game up at 35 with a pair of made free throws, then scored in the paint to give the Lady Viks a two-point advantage.

The Cardinals went to the line twice in the fourth to shoot bonus free throws, but missed the front end of the one-and-one on both occasions. East’s defense managed to hold North scoreless in the meantime. The Lady Cards finally managed to tie things up at 37 when Bella Hutchens scored off an inbound pass with 1:39 to play. Hutchens forced a turnover on North Wilkes’ next possession, then threw an assist to Merry Parker Boaz to take the lead.

North Wilkes scored from the low block with 1:11 left on the clock to tie the game at 39. Both teams missed their next field goal attempts, and East Surry turned the ball over with less than 30 seconds remaining. North Wilkes’ layup attempt was blocked out-of-bounds with 9.6 on the clock.

The Vikings came out of a timeout and committed a traveling violation with 2.9 seconds remaining. East Surry’s Addison Goins threw up a desperation 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded, but the shot fell short of the mark.

Rosie Craven knocked down her second 3-pointer of the night to give East Surry a 42-39 lead with 3:26 left in overtime. The Cardinals wouldn’t score again for nearly three minutes of game time. North Wilkes, meanwhile, hit 7-of-8 free throw attempts and scored twice on the low block in overtime.

Boaz, who led East Surry with 20 points, broke the scoring drought with 26.6 seconds to play. After North Wilkes brought its total up to 50 with more free throws, Boaz knocked down her fourth triple of the night to cut the lead to 50-47. Time ran out before the Cards could foul and stop the clock.

East Surry looks to bounce back when the Lady Cards travel to North Surry (3-2) on Dec. 14.

Scoring

North Wilkes – 10, 14, 9, 6, 11 = 50

East Surry – 12, 12, 7, 8, 8 = 47

NW: Kate Brown 16, Ralee Bare 12, Olivia Rhodes 10, Haili Shumate 5, Natalie Mathis 4, Brook Settle 3

ES: Merry Parker Boaz 20, Bella Hutchens 8, Rosie Craven 7, Addison Goins 7, Kate Parks 4, Cadence Lawson 1