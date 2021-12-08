Greyhound boys climb to 3-0

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) pulls up for a long 2-point field goal attempt.
Cory Smith | The News
Kolby Watson (20) speeds past West Stokes’ defense to score in transition.
Cory Smith | The News
Makiyon Woodbury (4) shoots a 3-pointer over the outstretched hand of a Wildcat defender.
Cory Smith | The News
James McCreary (15) scores an easy two points for North Surry with a layup.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry survived a late surge from West Stokes to defeat the visiting Wildcats 71-70.
The Greyhounds exploded for 25 points in the third quarter to turn a 1-point halftime lead into a 56-46 game with eight minutes left to play. West Stokes slowly chiseled away at the lead until it was 71-68 with seven seconds on the clock.
The Wildcats came out of a timeout with a chance to force overtime with a 3-pointer. West inbounded to Keyon Rawley. North’s Jahreece Lynch went for the steal and didn’t get it, so Rawley took off for the basket. To avoid fouling, North Surry’s defense parted when Rawley dribbled past the 3-point line. Realizing he wouldn’t be able to draw a foul or have time to find a teammate at the 3-point line, Rawley finished off the layup in hopes of fouling North with some time left on the clock. However, time expired and the Hounds took the win.
North Surry improves to 3-0 with Tuesday’s win over its former Western Piedmont 2A Conference adversary. North’s mark of 71 points is just the fourth time since 2005 that the Hounds have dropped at least 70 against the Wildcats. Prior to Tuesday, the most recent 70+ point performance came in 2017 when North Surry scored 92 points in a conference championship victory over West.
The first half of the Greyhounds’ game against the Wildcats was tightly contested. North broke a 2-2 tie with a 9-0 run that featured two 3-pointers from Kolby Watson, both assisted by Jahreece Lynch. West Stokes guard Keyon Rawley and stretch-forward Bryson Bowman dug the Cats out of the hole and tied the game at 12-12. James McCreary hit back-to-back buckets to put North up 17-12, but that advantage was cut to a point at the end of the quarter.
The lead changed hands eight times in just the second quarter. North Surry hit jumpers and relied on steals, while the bigger Wildcats pounded the ball inside and drew fouls. Bowman and James Spainhour were a force on the offensive glass for the visitors, but hustle plays by the Greyhounds – including a pair of blocks by Cameron Taylor – balanced it out.
Both teams scored 14 points in the second quarter to keep the one-point Greyhound lead alive at halftime.
North worked to deny entry passes in the third quarter and this kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard for a while. The Greyhounds also knocked down its first three 3-point attempts, with McCreary, Taylor and Watson each taking shots from deep.
At 42-39, the Hounds went on a 10-0 run to earn the first double-digit lead of the evening. A McCreary and-1 jumper capped off the run and sent the Dawg Pound student section crazy.
Matt Allen fought to get the Wildcats back in the game with nine fourth-quarter points. He and Rawley alone outscored North Surry 17-15 in the final eight minutes of action.
North ended a shooting drought with back-to-back triples from McCreary and Makiyon Woodbury. The Greyhounds built the lead back up to 70-61 by hitting bonus free throws. West battled back with a 9-1 run in the final minute of play, but the last shot going for just two points left the Wildcats a point short of overtime.
The Greyhounds are off to their third 3-0 start in the past three seasons. North Surry opened the season with a 66-35 win over Alleghany, then traveled to Bishop McGuinness and defeated the Villains 76-72.
North Surry opens Foothills 2A Conference play on Dec. 10 at Wilkes Central (2-3). The Greyhounds return home Dec. 14 to host East Surry (1-0).
Scoring
West Stokes – 16, 14, 16, 24 = 70
North Surry – 17, 14, 25, 15 = 71
WSHS: Bryson Bowman 26, Keyon Rawley 17, Matt Allen 11, James Spainhour 11, Tyler Moran 3, Cam Edmonds 2
NSHS: James McCreary 21, Jahreece Lynch 16, Kolby Watson 15, Makiyon Woodbury 8, Cameron Taylor 6, Kam McKnight 5
