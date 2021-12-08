Greyhound boys climb to 3-0

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s volleyball season came to an end Tuesday as the Cardinals fell 3-2 in the 2A West Regional Final.

In their first season following a promotion to the 2A division, the No. 1-ranked Cardinals collided with No. 2-ranked Southwestern Randolph. The visiting Cougars are also in their first season in the 2A division after dropping from 3A.

East Surry was pushed to five sets for just the second time this season in a back-and-forth thriller. The Cardinals won the first set 25-21, dropped the next two sets 26-28 and 20-25, then won the fourth set 25-20.

Southwest Randolph clinched the West Regional Championship by winning the decisive fifth set 15-12.

“I thought we put up a really good fight,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle. “We made Randolph fight and earn their spot [in the state championship] on Saturday. I’m sad for our seniors, but I told them to keep their heads up because we had a great season. I don’t want the outcome of this match to overshadow all the accomplishments they had this year.”

East Surry finishes the season 26-2. The loss to Southwestern Randolph (27-5) was East’s first loss to a 2A team since being promoted to the division, with the Cards other loss coming to 4A Davie.

The Cardinals’ incredible season included: a 16-0 start in which the Cards only lost a combined seven sets, an undefeated 12-0 conference campaign to win the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Title, the school’s eighth-consecutive conference tournament championship, senior Kylie Bruner being named FH2A Tournament MVP and Markle being named FH2A Coach of the Year.

“This season was a lot of fun to be a part of,” Markle said. “I asked the girls at the beginning of the season what goals they had for the team and themselves. They said they wanted to win conference and they made it happen. They said make a deep run in playoffs and made it happen. What more can you ask when you have a team willing to leave it all out there on the court?

“I couldn’t be prouder. Anytime Kacie or I asked them to make a change, whether in practice or a game, they would do it. We had a very special group this year. It was an honor to coach these girls and see them grow as young women off the court as well.”

The Cardinals knew they were in for a battle against the Cougars. Southwestern Randolph spent most of the year jockeying with East Surry for MaxPreps’ top spot in the 2A West with an impressive resume of its own.

The Cougars only lost two matches to fellow 2A during the regular season. Southwestern Randolph got revenge for both of those losses (3-1 vs. McMichael, 3-1 vs. West Stanly) by defeating West Stanly in the third round of the playoffs 3-0, then beating McMichael 3-1 in the fourth round.

Southwestern Randolph won 12-straight matches at one point in the season and went undefeated in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference. The Cougars did lose to Uwharrie Charter in the Conference Tournament.

“We knew they were very scrappy defensive team and that it going to be hard for us to put balls away,” Markle said. “Even though the defense was as good as it was, we still put balls away when we needed to in the first and fourth sets. We started to come back in the fifth, but a couple of things just didn’t go our way.”

The Cardinals and Cougars were evenly matched out of the gate. The teams were tied up for seven times in the opening set, and all seven came before either team reached nine points. East Surry went up 9-8 and never surrendered the lead.

Southwestern Randolph cut the lead to 13-12 with a kill from senior outside hitter Payton Shiflet. A service error committed by the Cougars gave the serve back to the Cards who then went on a 6-1 run. The teams traded points for the rest of the set, but East’s big run was the difference-maker as the Cards held on to win 25-21.

East Surry’s only leads of the second set came at 1-0 and 4-3. Southwestern Randolph took a 6-6 tie and turned it into an 11-6 lead with five consecutive points. East’s Merry Parker Boaz and Kate Parks combined for four kills on the five points after the Cougars’ run to make it a three-point game. Kylie Bruner and Bella Hutchens got going on offense as well to cut the lead to 14-13.

East wasn’t able to take over the lead again due to four-straight points by Southwestern Randolph. The Cougars went on to win the set 25-19.

The third set was a heartbreaker for East Surry. The lead only changed hands twice in the set: the first was when East responded to a 1-0 deficit by scoring the next three points, and the second was when Southwestern Randolph rattled off four points back-to-back-to-back-to-back to turn a 24-21 deficit into a 25-24 lead.

The Cardinals fought all set to keep their lead alive. At one point, Bruner nearly landed in the stands to extend a rally. This wasn’t enough, though, as Southwestern Randolph won the set 28-26.

East Surry entered survival mode down two sets to one. Like the third set, the lead only changed hands twice in the fourth. The Cardinals scored first, the Cougars responded to go up 2-1 then the Cards regained the lead and went up 3-2. East Surry led for the remainder of the set.

It was here that the East Surry defensive play shined the brightest. The front row did its best to block or disrupt attacks from Shiflet and Josie Allred, who came alive late in the match, and the back row dove all over the place to keep rallies going. It was here that East’s libero, Samarin Kipple, had some digs Markle called “unbelievable.”

The Cardinals were fueled in the do-or-die set by a packed gymnasium full of electrified fans – which is a stark contrast to last season when only 25 fans were allowed at each match.

“For those kids, the sophomores and freshman, they’ve never played in front of a crowd like that, and for them to not crack under pressure or fold like they easily could’ve was amazing,” Markle said. “The girls stepped up and played their hearts out. It didn’t go in our favor and that’s disappointing, but I’m not disappointed in them or their effort one bit.”

The Cardinal crowd reached its loudest point late in the fourth set. East Surry led 20-17 when the teams engaged in the longest rally of the match. After countless close calls, the Cardinals put it away with a Hutchens kill that bounced off the head of a Cougar player.

Hutchens set a new East Surry school record of 41 kills in the match.

The fifth set featured just as much drama as the four previous ones. There were three lead changes before either team reached six points, and it was a one-point game up until 8-7.

Shiflet picked up another one of her team-high 34 kills to put the Cougars up 9-7. Hutchens responded with a kill of her own near the back-right corner, but it was called out by the line judge. On the next play, Southwestern Randolph committed an attack error by hitting out of bounds as indicated by the line judge. As the Cardinals celebrated and got in formation to serve, the first referee indicated that East Surry committed a violation and that the point was award to Southwestern Randolph.

East managed to regain serve to cut the lead to 11-8, but Southwestern Randolph scored three of the next four points to go up 14-9. The Cardinals continued to battle and won the next three points. It was a 14-12 game when Allred recorded her 16th kill of the night to seal the Cougars’ victory.

Markle said the loss really stings, but hopes the girls will be able to look back and appreciate the season for the incredible journey it was.

“This team has gotten along and just meshed together better than any team I’ve ever been a part of,” Markle said. “There were never any arguments or drama. When I say this group did something great this year, they truly did. They may not know it now, but when they look back, maybe it’s next month or 10 years from now, they’ll realized what they did and how incredible it was.”

Markle also extended her thanks to the members of the community that got behind the team this year.

“I really appreciate the amount of support we’ve had this season. Pilot is not a huge community, but when it comes to supporting the high school they show up. I’m so thankful that they supported the girls like they did. It really means a lot.”