North Surry outruns West Stokes 61-47

Callie Allen (2) runs the length of the floor to finish a Greyhound layup with her left hand.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Josie Tompkins nailed a trio of 3-pointers on 60% shooting against West Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Sarah Mauldin (10) uses a screen from Greyhound teammate Savannah Seal (24) to evade a West Stokes player.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) drives along the baseline in Tuesday’s game against West Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Sadie Badgett sets her feet before firing a 3-pointer for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry exploded for 21 third-quarter points to put away the visiting West Stokes Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Lady Greyhounds were their best in the middle two quarters of basketball. North (3-2) outscored West Stokes 37-17 in the second and third quarters behind a balanced offense. Eight Greyhounds scored in the game and 14-of-22 North Surry field goals were assisted.
Tuesday’s game was North Surry’s first win over West Stokes since 2019. From January 2019 through January 2021, West Stokes won 4-of-5 meetings against North Surry. Before that, the Hounds won 27-straight games against the Cats from 2006 through 2018.
There were only three lead changes between North and West and both were in the first quarter. The Wildcats (3-3) took their largest lead of the evening by starting with five unanswered points. A 3-pointer from Josie Tompkins got North Surry started, and Grace Phillips followed with an elbow jumper to tie the game halfway through the first quarter.
Callie Allen, who led North Surry with 15 points, ran coast-to-coast after grabbing a defensive rebound to give the Hounds their first lead of the night. West Stokes’ Bree Spainhour responded with a field goal from the low block, then Ava Santoro hit a free throw to put West back in the lead. Reece Niston scored to give the Greyhounds the lead that would stand for the rest of the night.
Cynthia Chaire helped the North Surry lead grow by grabbing backcourt steals and either finishing them off herself or dishing to a teammate. This helped North go up 18-10 and hold West Stokes without a field goal from the 3:30 mark of the first quarter until the 3:47 mark of the second quarter.
Spainhour, who led all scorers with 28 points, hit back-to-back-to-back shots on the low block to cut the lead to 18-16. The Greyhounds regrouped with a timeout then closed the half out with a 10-1 run. The half ended with Phillips draining a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give North a 28-17 advantage.
The opening minutes of the second half followed a similar script to the first half. Spainhour scored from the free throw line, low block and 3-point line, while Sadie Badgett scored on a baseline jumper and Tompkins hit her third triple of the evening. North Surry led 33-23 when an Allen layup sparked a 16-2 run.
The Greyhound made all three of their 3-point attempts in the third quarter and didn’t miss much inside the arc either. Four different North players scored in the quarter, while West’s Spainhour was the only Wildcat to hit a field goal in either the second or third quarters.
North Surry’s lead grew to 49-25 by the end of the third quarter. The game looked to be already decided, but no one told West Stokes that. The Wildcats scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and went on a 12-2 run through 4:00 of play, with North’s only points in this time coming from Allen.
The Greyhound lead was cut to 12 points at 52-40, but that was as close as it would get. Mauldin ran in transition to finish a layup, then Phillips hit her third 3-pointer of the game with 2:09 to play. The teams combined for just one field goal in the remaining 2:09 as the Hounds and Cats traded bonus free throws.
North improves to 3-2 overall with its third double-digit victory of the young season. The Greyhounds open conference play at Wilkes Central (2-2) on Dec. 10 before returning home to host East Surry (3-1) on Dec. 14.
Scoring
West Stokes – 8, 9, 8, 22 = 47
North Surry – 12, 16, 21, 12 = 61
WSHS: Bree Spainhour 28, Hannah Davis 8, Sadie Knox 4, Mikayla Nixon 3, Haley Brewster 3, Ava Santoro 1
NSHS: Callie Allen 15, Grace Phillips 11, Sadie Badgett 10, Josie Tompkins 9, Sarah Mauldin 7, Cynthia Chaire 5, Reece Niston 2, Savannah Seal 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith