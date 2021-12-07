Locals tennis stars receive All-State, All-Region Honors

Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion
Surry Central’s Rachel Carter
Mount Airy’s Ella Brant
East Surry’s Evelyn Ruedisueli
Surry Central’s Ellen Bryant
Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate
Surry County tennis players were recently recognized as some of the best in the state.
The N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association (NCHSTCA) honored players from East Surry and Mount Airy on its All-State teams, while also ranking the Cardinals and Bears in its end of the year polls. Surry Central had players recognized on the All-Region Team.
HighSchoolOT also named an All-State team and released final team rankings, but they were not divided by division like the NCHSTCA.
HighSchoolOT
HighSchoolOT’s awards not only featured student-athletes from all four public school classifications in the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), but private schools and homeschools in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA).
No Surry County teams were featured in HighSchoolOT’s preseason poll, but two were included in the end of the year poll.
Mount Airy was ranked No. 9 in HighSchoolOT’s end of the year poll, making the Lady Bears the highest ranked 1A team in the West. The only 1A team ranked in the preseason poll, in either the West or East, was Bishop McGuinness. The Bears defeated the Villains 5-2 in the Dual Team 1A West Regional Final.
Mount Airy finished the year 22-0 and won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship. The Granite Bears had players win an individual state championship, but more on that later.
The only local player honored on the HighSchoolOT All-State team was East Surry junior Tara Martin. Martin, who was selected as an Honorable Mention, finished the year 15-0 in singles and was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year
Martin finished the year 20-2 in doubles. She won the FH2A Conference Doubles Championship with Evelyn Ruedisueli, and the duo went on to finish runner-up in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and reached the semifinals of the 2A State Doubles Championship before losing to the eventual state runners-up.
NCHSTCA
Beginning with team honors, the NCHSTCA released weekly polls of the top 10 teams in each public school division beginning in the preseason. Mount Airy was ranked No. 3 in the 1A preseason poll, and neither East Surry nor Surry Central were ranked in the 2A poll.
Mount Airy’s ranking only changed once throughout the season. The Bears jumped to the No. 1 spot in week two and stayed there through the end of the season by winning the Dual Team State Title.
Surry Central never made it into the top 10 of the 2A poll, but finished just outside the top 10 in weeks two and three. The Golden Eagles went on to finish second in the FH2A Conference and were one of 16 teams selected from the 2A West for the state playoffs. Central finished the year 9-4.
East Surry was unranked in the 2A division until debuting at No. 9 in week four. The Cardinals fell to No. 10 in week six, then moved back to No. 9 the following week and remained there through the remainder of the regular season. East Surry was ranked No. 8 in the final 2A poll of the season and finished 11-4.
Individually, five county athletes were named All-State for their respective classifications and an additional two received All-Region Honors.
Surry Central’s Rachel Carter and Ellen Bryant were both named to the 12-person Midwestern 2A All-Region Team. The duo spent the year as the top two singles seeds for the Eagles, with Carter playing No. 1 and Bryant No. 2, and also joined forces as Surry Central’s top doubles team.
Carter finished the regular season 9-3 in singles, and Bryant finished 7-5. Carter and Bryant finished 14-5 as a doubles team. The duo finished as FH2A Conference Runners-Up, finished fourth in the Midwest Regional championship and qualified for the 2A State Doubles Tournament.
All of Carter and Bryant’s doubles losses were to state qualifying teams, including one loss was to the undefeated State Champions and three losses against a team that reached State Semifinal.
East Surry’s Martin and Ruedisueli were both named to the NCHSTCA 2A All-State Team. The duo was also named to the 1A All-State team in 2020-21.
Martin’s resume was outlined above. Ruedisueli spent the year as East Surry’s No. 2 seed in singles and finished 8-4 in the regular season. She finished 10-1 in doubles during the regular season, then won the FH2A Conference Championship with Martin.
Martin and Ruedisueli reached the 2A Doubles State Semifinals and had a record of 17-2. Both of their doubles losses were to teams that reached the semifinals of the 2A State Championship.
Mount Airy had the most All-State selections of any local team with three. Mount Airy was also the only 1A school with three All-State selections.
Carrie Marion, Ella Brant and Kancie Tate spent all year as the Bears’ top three seeds in singles.
No. 1 Marion finished the year 18-3 and No. 2 Brant finished 20-1. Neither player lost in the NCHSAA Dual Team Tournament as the Bears won the State Championship.
As a team, Marion and Brant’s only two losses were to a team that reached the State Semifinals of the 2A State Championship. The duo went 15-2 as a unit in dual-team competition, won the NW1A Conference Doubles Championship with a 3-0 record, won the 1A West Regional Championship with a 4-0 record and then won the 1A State Championship with a 3-0 record.
Marion was named NW1A Conference Player of the Year, and Brant was named MVP of the Dual Team State Championship.
Tate finished 21-0 in dual team competition as Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed. She won the NW1A Conference Singles Championship to qualify for regionals. Tate reached the state semifinals and went 2-2 to qualify for the 1A State Singles Championship.
Tate went 1-1 at the Individual State Championship and reached the semifinals.
In doubles, Tate finished 18-0 with partner Charlotte Hauser.