McDuffie signs with Tennessee Tech

December 7, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Granite Bear senior extends baseball career

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Reece McDuffie recently signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and athletic careers at Tennessee Technological University.

McDuffie signed to play Division I baseball with the Golden Eagles.

“I feel pretty good,” McDuffie said. “It’s exciting.”

Signing his NLI is a payoff for years of hard work.

“It’s been the dream, for sure,” McDuffie said. “It’s sort of always been like that, because I’ve been playing for a while and my dad and my grandparents really pushed me to play.”

His father and uncle both played college baseball at Wingate. Instead of following in his family’s footsteps, Reece chose to attend Tennessee Tech so he could major in mechanical engineering.

McDuffie extended thanks to his friends, family, teachers and coaches for their support and guidance throughout the years. Two of his most influential mentors are Kirk Goodson and Danny Shaeffer.

Goodson played Division I baseball for Virginia Tech and coached high school baseball for more than two decades. He currently operates Backward K Academy in King.

“He really helped me develop my pitching skills, which is what I’m going to college for,” McDuffie said.

Shaeffer was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 1981 Major League Baseball Draft. He spent eight seasons in the Major Leagues, then transitioned into roles as a manager or catching coordinator in the Cardinals, Astros and Rays organizations. Shaeffer

“The amount of baseball knowledge he has is incomparable to anyone else,” McDuffie said. “Being able to have a relationship with him and being able to talk about stuff like colleges and baseball was extremely valuable.”

Baseball has always been McDuffie’s main focus. He started with tee-ball and advanced up the ranks of coach pitch, little league and legion ball. Eventually he made his way up to the high school level and became a member of the Varsity Bears team his freshman year. That year, Mount Airy advanced to the third round of the 1A State Playoffs after two upset wins.

The Bears returned the next season with lofty goals in mind, including chasing a conference championship and making another deep playoff run. Mount Airy started the season 4-0 to post its best start in well over a decade. Some of the players even joked it was Mount Airy’s best team since World War II.

The Bears didn’t have a chance to back up that claim because the season was postponed and eventually cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I really hate COVID messed us up that year,” McDuffie said. “That was our year.”

Mount Airy was able to play an abbreviated schedule in 2020-21. The Bears were a young team with no senior players, but were able to grow as a unit and build for the future. McDuffie was named a member of the Northwest 1A All-Conference team after leading the team in win on the mound, strikeouts, hits, RBIs and home runs.

“I feel like this year will be a lot better because we’ll have a lot more team chemistry,” McDuffie said. “So we won’t get down on players when they make mistakes.”

McDuffie said he’s looking forward to college, but has a few more things on his to do list before he’s ready to retire his Mount Airy jersey.

“Obviously, we’ve always talked about winning a conference championship, which hasn’t happened in Lord knows how long, but we’re all thinking that we could potentially go deep in states this year,” McDuffie said. “I don’t know the last time we had a home playoff game so that’s a huge goal. I think it’s very possible with the team we have.

“I’m looking forward to just having fun and hopefully winning in the process.”

