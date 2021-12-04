Granite Bear Bennett honored for 100th win

Mount Airy senior Franklin Bennett was recently recognized for winning his 100th career wrestling match. Franklin, center, is pictured here with brother Brian Bennett, left, and coach Cody Atkins.

<p>Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett (center) celebrates his 2020 state championship victory with coaches Jacob Fregia (left) and Cody Atkins.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

SPARTA — Just weeks after receiving his state championship ring, Mount Airy senior Franklin Bennett added another impressive accomplishment to his resume by winning his 100th career match.

Bennett recorded his 100th win at the Danny Linker Memorial Invitational.

Competing in the 152-pound bracket, Bennett earned his 100th win in his opening match of the tournament. Bennett defeated Thomasville’s Eriberto Torres, who was a state qualifier in the 2A division last season, via fall in 48 seconds.

Bennett went on to win the 152 bracket in dominant fashion, with none of his matches extending past the first period. He defeated Alleghany’s Koda Blyth via fall with eight seconds left in the first period of the semifinal, then pinned East Wilkes’ Dylan Ramage 1:06 into the championship match.

Franklin is a two-time state qualifier with Mount Airy and finished on the podium both times. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Bennett went unbeaten and won the 145 State Championship in what was his first appearance at the state tournament.

In 2020-21, Bennett reached the semifinals of the 145 bracket before losing to the eventual state champion. He dropped the consolation finals as well to finish fourth.

Bennett is also a two-time Northwest 1A Conference Champion and a two-time Regional Champion.

Bennett finished 32-8 as a freshman, 43-6 as a sophomore, 22-3 as a junior and is currently 6-1 as a Granite Bear senior.