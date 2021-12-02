Granite Bears surge to defeat Golden Eagles

Dakota Mills (1) shoots a fadeaway jumper for Surry Central.
Mount Airy’s Mario Revels (21) attacks the basket for a layup, while Central’s Dakota Mills attempts to draw a charge.
Central’s Brady Edmonds (33) uses his left hand for a put back after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (10) elevates with the greatest of ease to finish off a fast-break layup.
Surry Central’s Ayden Wilmoth prepares to fire a 3-pointer.
Mount Airy kept an 8-year streak alive by defeating Surry Central 64-55 on Nov. 30.
The Bears and Golden Eagles made alternating runs to swing momentum throughout Tuesday’s nonconference showdown. The lead only changed hands twice, but the score was tied up at least once in each of the first three quarters. The teams entered the fourth quarter separated by just three points. The only double-digit lead came in the fourth quarter and lasted just 15 seconds.
Defending Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year Brooks Sizemore led all scorers with a casual 23 points, with 21 of those coming in the first three quarters. This was Sizemore’s highest-scoring performance since dropping 26 against North Surry in the 2019 Frank Spencer Classic.
Led by a young core of players, Surry Central finished 6-6 last season for the school’s first season finishing at least .500 since 2011-12. The 2012-13 season was also when the Eagles last defeated the Bears. Mount Airy has now won its past 15 games against Surry Central.
The Golden Eagles (1-1) saw contributions from across the board, with 10-of-15 players on the roster scoring at least two points. Adam Hege led the way with 11, and Dakota Mills, Josh Pardue and Jacob Mitchell each had eight.
The Bears came out playing like they just competed in the 2020-21 1A West Regional Final the day before. Sizemore drained his first of four 3-pointers off an assist from Zeb Stroup, then Tyler Mason added back-t0-back buckets. Despite missing a few key contributors from last season’s Regional Runner-up team, Mount Airy was able to set the tone with its trademark defense.
Four made free throws by Josh Pardue were Central’s only points of the first 6:27. It was 12-4 before Avery Wilmoth scored the Eagles’ first field goal. The Bears’ Caleb Reid scored to bring the lead back up to eight, but then Hege nailed a 3-pointer to make it a 5-point game at the end of the quarter.
Ayden Wilmoth came out of the break and hit a 3-pointer with only 11 seconds passed. Hege added two free throws to tie the score at 14. Missed free throws by Central allowed Mount Airy to jump back ahead 19-16.
The Bears were caught in foul trouble in the first half and committed their 10th team foul with 5:19 left to play. This foul put Tripp McMillen on the line to make 2-of-2. After a defensive stop, Mills hit a 3-pointer to give Central its first lead at 21-19, then Mitchell shot an elbow jumper to increase that lead to four.
Mount Airy came out of a timeout and outscored Surry Central 14-4 in the final four minutes of the half. The Eagles were in the double bonus, but struggled to capitalize. Central shot just 14-of-28 from the line.
Four different Eagles scored to start the second half with a 9-3 run, tying the score at 36. In yet another momentum shift, Mount Airy followed with an 8-0 run with thanks to points from Sizemore, Mason, Devyn Joyce and Mario Revels. Central closed the gap to just three points at the start of the fourth quarter after Hege made a buzzer-beating triple.
After a game of back-and-forth runs Mount Airy only allowed Central to score more than two points without retaliation once. Central was held to just 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Turnovers were costly for the Eagles as the Bears built their lead up to 59-48 behind Mason’s seven fourth-quarter points. Mason hit his two free throws with 3:48 for the first lead of the game greater than nine points.
That double-digit deficit disappeared 15 seconds later when Brady Edmonds scored in the paint. Mills hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2:39 left, then Pardue had an easy layup off a turnover with 1:35 to play to make it 59-53. This was as close as the comeback got as the Bears hit their free throws to hold on for the 9-point victory.
These teams don’t have to wait long for a rematch. The Bears will travel to Dobson for Central-Mount Airy round two on Dec. 7.
After Tuesday’s win, Mount Airy moved to 2-0 with a come-from-behind win over 4A Ronald Reagan, 56-53.
Scoring
Surry Central – 9, 18, 16, 12 = 55
Mount Airy – 14, 19, 13, 18 = 64
SCHS: Adam Hege 11, Dakota Mills 8, Josh Pardue 8, Jacob Mitchell 8, Ayden Wilmoth 5, Avery Wilmoth 5, Tripp McMillen 4, Kade Norman 2, Christian Robinson 2, Brady Edmonds 2
MAHS: Brooks Sizemore 23, Tyler Mason 16, Caleb Reid 9, Devyn Joyce 6, Zeb Stroup 4, Mario Revels 3, Carson Hill 2, Reece Deaton 1
