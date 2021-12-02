Lady Eagles come back to beat Bears

Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps (33) looks to finish a layup as a defensive foul is called.
Arial Holt (20) attempts a 3-point shot for the Golden Eagles.
Sofia Stafford prepares to fire a Mount Airy 3-pointer.
Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (30) shoots on the low block.
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) tries to cross up Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4)
Basketball season has only been around for a few weeks, but Surry Central made a strong case for comeback of the year in just its second game.
Central outscored Mount Airy 16-2 in the fourth quarter to win Tuesday’s game 45-39. The Eagles’ comeback win is just their third road win over the Granite Bears since 2015.
After six first-quarter lead changes, Mount Airy went up 12-11 and led until the 2:03 mark of the fourth quarter. The sharpshooting Bears hit 3-of-5 3-pointers in the first quarter, with Sofia Stafford scoring two and Addie Phipps scoring one. The Eagles, meanwhile, only attempted one 3-pointer in the first half.
After trailing 9-11, Phipps put the Bears ahead with an and-1 that sparked a 13-0 Bears run. Morgan Mayfield found Alissa Clabo on a baseline cut, then Phipps knocked down a triple assisted by Grey Moore to end the first quarter. Moore hit her own 3-pointer to start the second quarter, and Mayfield extended the lead to 22-11 with a backcourt steal and layup with 6:17 left in the half.
Mount Airy faced early foul trouble and lost one of its only healthy forwards for most of the first half. Central recognized this and began attacking the basket on most possessions. Though the Eagles didn’t score a field goal in the entire second quarter, the team did take 10 free throws.
Ashley Santamaria went 5-of-6 from the line in the quarter, while Arial Holt and Jaylyn Templeton each shot 1-of-2. The lead was cut to 22-18 before the Bears closed the half with four-straight points.
The Granite Bears lead increased to 33-18 after starting the second half with back-to-back-to-back buckets. Mayfield scored on an offensive rebound, Phipps hit her second triple of the game then stole the ensuing inbound and laid it up for two more points.
Mia McMillen came out of an Eagles timeout and hit 1-of-2 free throws. Phipps scored on the low block to counter, but Central responded with a 6-0 run of its own thanks to a 3-pointer and two free throws from McMillen and one free throw from Santamaria.
Phipps’ layup with 2:33 left in the third quarter was Mount Airy’s last field goal of the game. The Bears had eight team fouls at the end of the third quarter, and Phipps, Moore and Kylie Hollingsworth each had three fouls. The Bears had to play cautiously with only eight players available.
The Bears led 37-25 with 2:33 left in the third, but were outscored 20-2 in the remaining 10:33. Central was able to come back by making defensive takeaways and scoring on the other end.
Trailing by eight at the start of the fourth, Central’s Santamaria picked up a steal, passed to Arial Holt near midcourt and then Holt found McMillen under the basket for an easy two points. Templeton stole the ball before it got back to the time line and dished to Santamaria for a 3-pointer. Frausto scored off a turnover with 4:36 left to play to cut the lead to 37-36.
Mount Airy scored its only two points of the quarter when Moore went 2-of-2 from the line with 4:15 on the clock. The Eagles finally took the lead after scoring on back-to-back offensive rebounds.
The Bears attempted to get the ball inside down 40-39, but the Eagles didn’t allow it. Central forced a turnover and slowed the game down to chew time off the clock. Mount Airy eventually forced a Central with less than a minute to play, but couldn’t get a shot up. A McMillen steal led to a Templeton score on the other end with 32 seconds left to play.
The Bears attempted to tie the game with a 3-pointer that didn’t hit the mark. Holt was fouled with 16.1 seconds left and hit 1-of-2 to make it a two score game. Mount Airy’s Clabo rebounded the second free throw and dished to Mayfield to get up the court, but McMillen had another steal and laid it up to seal the victory at 45-39.
Surry Central improves to 2-0 with the win and will host Alleghany (0-2) on Dec. 3.
The loss to the Eagles was Mount Airy’s season opener. The Lady Bears went on the road to 4A Reagan the next night and lost a close battle 51-48 to drop to 0-2.
Mount Airy’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 7 in a rematch against Surry Central.
Scoring
Surry Central – 11, 7, 11, 16 = 45
Mount Airy – 17, 9, 11, 2 = 39
SCHS: Mia McMillen 21, Ashley Santamaria 9, Arial Holt 6, Jaylyn Templeton 5, Brittany Frausto 4
MAHS: Addie Phipps 19, Morgan Mayfield 7, Sofia Stafford 6, Grey Moore 3, Alissa Clabo 2
