West Regional Final Preview: East Surry at Shelby

By Cory Smith

The East Surry Cardinals storm onto the field before last week's game against Maiden.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Trey Armstrong (5) barrels through the Maiden defensive line to score the game-tying touchdown for East Surry.

Trey Armstrong (5) barrels through the Maiden defensive line to score the game-tying touchdown for East Surry.

JR Willoughby Photography

Folger Boaz (2) decides not to pass and instead runs for a Cardinal first down.

Folger Boaz (2) decides not to pass and instead runs for a Cardinal first down.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Stephen Brantley (24) ignores the traffic around him to get a punt off against Maiden.

Stephen Brantley (24) ignores the traffic around him to get a punt off against Maiden.

JR Willoughby Photography

East Surry and Shelby are two Regional-Final regulars that will do battle this week for the first time ever.

The Cardinals won the 1AA West Regional Title in 2018, 2019 and Spring 2021 seasons. The Golden Lions have competed reached the 2A/2AA West Regional Final in eight of the past nine seasons – including seven consecutive appearances from 2013-2019 – and were victorious in 2013-2016, 2018 and 2019.

Shelby is an all-time great program, and not just in North Carolina. Prior to the 2021-22 season, Football Friday Night reported Shelby mark of 828 wins is No. 14 among all high schools in the country. Only two other schools in N.C. even have 700 wins, those being are Reidsville and Mount Airy.

The Cardinals have their work cut out for them against the No. 1 seed in the 2A West. Shelby, the champion of the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, has won its past 27 home playoff games, the latest of which ended the 32-game winning streak of three-time defending 2A State Champion Reidsville. That said, East Surry has broken a few legendary streaks over the past few seasons.

The only team that defeated Shelby this season, South Carolina’s South Pointe, is the fifth-ranked team in the Palmetto State and reached the Class AAAA State Championship game.

The winner of Shelby-East Surry will face the winner of the East Regional Final being contested between No. 1 Princeton (13-0) and No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) in the 2A State Championship.

AT FIRST GLANCE

East Surry Cardinals

Record: 13-0 overall, 6-0 FH2A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 13 wins

Playoff seed: No. 2

Key regular season victories: 56-22 @ North Surry, 40-14 @ Forbush, 47-0 vs. Surry Central

Key losses: None

MaxPreps strength of schedule: +0.3

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 7

Playoff scores: 30-6 vs. No. 31 Newton-Conover, 37-20 vs. No. 15 Forbush, 10-9 vs. No. 7 Monroe, 36-35 vs. No. 3 Maiden

Shelby Golden Lions

Record: 13-1 overall, 6-0 SPAC Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 11 wins

Playoff seed: No. 1

Key regular season victories: 37-14 @ Kings Mountain, 38-28 vs. Crest, 16-14 vs. Burns

Key losses: 51-37 vs. South Pointe (SC)

MaxPreps strength of schedule: +4.6

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 9

Playoff scores: 55-3 vs. No. 32 Owen, 42-20 vs. No. 17 Polk County, 64-15 vs. No. 24 East Gaston, 31-14 vs. No. 4 Reidsville

OFFENSE

East Surry Cardinals

Passing yards per game: 258.2

Yards per completion: 15.5

Passing TD per game: 2.2

Rushing YPG: 175.5

Yards per carry: 6.3

Rushing TD per game: 3.5

TDs per game: 6.3

Total YPG: 433.8

Total points scored: 572

Points per game: 44.0

QB Folger Boaz (JR) – 3,293 yards passing, 212-of-298 completions, .711 completion percentage, 28 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 141 carries for 954 yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 23 rushing TDs, 4,247 total yards

RB Trey Armstrong (SR) – 134 carries for 789 yards, 60.7 YPG rushing, 5.9 yards per carry, 15 rushing TDs, 45 receptions for 646 yards, 7 receiving TDs, 1,435 total yards

WR Layton Allen (SR) – 74 receptions for 1,189 yards, 91.5 YPG receiving, 16.1 yards per reception, 12 receiving TDs

WR Luke Brown (JR) – 23 receptions for 541 yards, 45.1 YPG receiving, 23.5 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs

WR Colby Johnson (JR) – 34 receptions for 405 yards, 33.8 YPG receiving, 11.9 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs, 7 carries for 46 yards, 1 rushing TD

Shelby Golden Lions

Passing yards per game: 245.9

Yards per completion: 17.0

Passing TD per game: 2.9

Rushing YPG: 115.9

Yards per carry: 4.6

Rushing TD per game: 2.1

TDs per game: 6.4

Total YPG: 361.8

Total points scored: 650

Points per game: 46.4

QB Daylin Lee (JR) – 3,203 yards passing, 181-of-283 completions, .640 completion percentage, 39 passing TDs, 2 interceptions, 71 rush for -39 yards, 2 rushing TDs

RB Jalon Petty (SR) – 111 carries for 701 yards, 53.9 YPG rushing, 6.3 yards per carry, 9 rushing TDs, 6 receptions for 74 yards

RB Bricen Kee (SOPH) – 96 carries for 626 yards, 44.7 YPG rushing, 6.3 yards per carry, 9 rushing TDs

WR Izay Bridges (SOPH) – 57 receptions for 1,044 yards, 74.6 YPG receiving, 18.3 yards per reception, 12 receiving TDs

WR Jakeith Hamilton (JR) – 41 receptions for 823 yards, 63.3 YPG receiving, 20.1 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs

WR Demetrius Thompson (SR) – 45 receptions for 577 yards, 41.2 YPG receiving, 12.8 yards per reception, 9 receiving TDs

WR Luke Williams (SR) – 32 receptions for 597 yards, 42.6 YPG receiving, 18.7 yards per reception, 8 receiving TDs

DEFENSE

East Surry Cardinals

PPG allowed: 11.7

Total points allowed: 152

Shutout victories: 3

Tackles per game: 69.3

Tackles for a loss per game: 7.7

Sacks per game: 2.2

QB Hurries per game: 0.8

Caused fumbles: 10

Fumble recoveries: 9

Interceptions: 18

Interceptions yards: 311

Passes defensed: 20

Blocked punts: 3

Blocked field goals: 2

Fumbles returned for a TD: 4

Interceptions returned for a TD: 0

Safeties: 0

DE Brett Clayton (JR) – 110 solo tackles, 146 total tackles, 11.2 tackles per game, 23.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 caused fumble, 1 pass defensed

DE Joseph Grezmak (SR) – 52 solo tackles, 74 total tackles, 6.2 tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles recovered for a TD, 1 punt block, 1 caused fumble, 1 pass defensed

LB Joshua Parker (JR) – 66 solo tackles, 83 total tackles, 6.4 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, 1 pass defensed

LB Hatcher Hamm (FR) – 69 solo tackles, 86 total tackles, 7.2 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 interception

SS Kyle Zinn (JR) – 78 solo tackles, 91 total tackles, 13.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QB hurry, 3 interceptions, 2 passes defensed

CB Luke Bowman (SR) – 5 interceptions, 75 interception yards, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble returned for a TD, 1 caused fumble, 2 blocked field goals, 29 solo tackles, 34 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss

Shelby Golden Lions

PPG allowed: 16.2

Total points allowed: 227

Shutout victories: 2

Tackles per game: 59.7

Tackles for a loss per game: 11.1

Sacks per game: 4

QB Hurries per game: N/A

Caused fumbles: 10

Fumble recoveries: 11

Interceptions: 16

Interceptions yards: 375

Passes defensed: 21

Blocked punts: 4

Blocked field goals: 1

Fumbles returned for a TD: 2

Interceptions returned for a TD: 4

Safeties: 5

LB Malaki Hamrick (SR) – 60 solo tackles, 111 total tackles, 8.5 tackles per game, 35.0 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, 104 sack yards lost, 2 caused fumbles

DL Santana Hopper (SR) – 32 solo tackles, 69 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 32.0 tackles for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 76 sack yards lost, 3 punt blocks, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defensed

LB Samuel Baldree (SR) – 28 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, 5.4 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception

DL Demario Allen (SR) – 12 solo tackles, 35 total tackles, 2.7 tackles per game, 17.0 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 34 sack yards lost, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles returned for a TD, 1 caused fumble, 1 punt block

CB Nathan Hopper (SR) – 4 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 2 passes defensed, 1 field goal block, 19 solo tackles, 44 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack

DB Camden McGill (SOPH)* – 4 interceptions, 3 interceptions returned for a TD, 2 passes defensed, 9 solo tackles, 15 total tackles

*8 games played

SPECIAL TEAMS

East Surry Cardinals

Stephen Brantley (JR) – 58-of-70 PATs, 4-of-8 field goals, 30 kickoffs for 1,773 yards and 7 touchbacks, 13 punts for 538 yards

Trey Armstrong (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 310 return yards

Kyle Zinn (JR) – 2 kickoffs returned for a TD, 177 return yards

Luke Bowman (SR) – 157 return yards

Shelby Golden Lions

Jack Berkowitz (JR) – 80-of-86 PATs, 6-of-7 field goals, 21 punts for 646 yards, 106 kickoffs for 5,535 yards, 15 touchbacks

Izay Bridges (SOPH) – 3 kickoffs returned for a TD, 416 return yards

Marquis Adams (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 390 return yards

