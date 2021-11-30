Greyhounds honor seniors vs. Cardinals

East Surry’s Claire Hull dives in for 100-yard butterfly.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Andrew Needham increases his lead in the 100-yard butterfly.
North Surry’s Dylan Cooper competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at Monday’s Foothills 2A Conference Meet.
East Surry’s Elise Marion catches her breath in the 500-yard freestyle.
East Surry’s Derek Freeman paces himself in the 500-yard freestyle.
North Surry’s Kara Bryant competes in the backstroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley.
North Surry and East Surry swimming faced off on Monday for the second meeting between the schools in the past two weeks.
When the teams first met on Nov. 17 at the Armfield Civic Center, East Surry’s boys and girls both defeated the teams from North Surry and Forbush. The Cardinal boys held on to win Monday’s meet as well, but the girls competition went to the Lady Greyhounds this time.
Monday’s meet was hosted by North Surry at Reeves Community Center. The Greyhounds honored six senior student-athletes during Monday’s meet for Senior Night: Kalei Mauldin, Matthew Holder, Alexander Kaufhold, Alec Singleton, Cassidy Hull and Marissa Casstevens.
In individual races, swimmers were awarded 14 points for first place, 11 for second, 10 for third, 9 for fourth, 8 for fifth, 6 for seventh and 4 for eighth. Those amounts doubled for relay teams.
Girls results
1. North Surry Greyhounds: 254
2. East Surry Cardinals: 219
3. West Wilkes Blackhawks: 41
4. Wilkes Central Eagles: 12
5. North Wilkes Vikings: 8
The Lady Greyhounds had swimmers finish first in 7-of-11 events. Cassidy Hull, Baley Hawks and Kara Bryant were each part of three first-place finishes. All three girls were part of the 400-yard freestyle relay with teammate Kalei Mauldin. Then, Cassidy Hull, Hawks and Bryant each won two individual events.
Cassidy Hull won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.50 and the 500 freestyle at 6:18.54. Hawks won the 50 freestyle with a time of 33.70 seconds, which narrowly topped East Surry’s Riley Yard by .03 seconds, and the 100 freestyle at 1:18.41. Bryant defeated East’s Abygail Caro in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:27.69, then won the 100 butterfly against Cardinal Claire Hull with a time of 1:03.25.
East Surry’s 200 medley relay team of Caro, Yard, Haley Joyce and Claire Hull picked up the Lady Cards’ first win by beating North’s Bryant, Hawks, Gwen Bode and Cassidy Hull by just more than 3 seconds at 2:16.82
Yard picked up her second win of the day by teaming with Kamryn Talton, Elise Marion and Savannah Raths to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:20.37.
Joyce and Claire Hull had the Lady Cards’ two individual wins. Joyce won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.49, and Hull won the 100 breaststroke at 1:20.14.
Boys results
1. East Surry Cardinals: 203
2. North Surry Greyhounds: 173
3. Wilkes Central Eagles: 81
4. West Wilkes Blackhawks: 10
5. North Wilkes Vikings: 0
East Surry’s boys finished first in 6-of-11 events. North Surry led the pack in four races, and Wilkes Central won one. Wilkes Central’s only win came in the 200 freestyle by David Olsen, who finished with a time of 2:19.00.
Andrew Needham had four first-place finishes for East Surry. Individually, Needham won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:38.28, and took the 100 fly with a time of 1:00.31.
Needham was part of two East Surry relay teams that brought home the gold. The first was the 200 medley relay with Derek Freeman, Colby Goins and Will Legg. The Cards won this race with a time of 2:05.44, less than 3 seconds faster than North Surry’s relay team.
The second relay team featured Needham, Goins, Vann Kippie and Jonathan Parker. The squad won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:50.49.
Goins added two individual wins: the first in the 500 free with a time of 5:54.63, and the second was the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.62.
North Surry’s Jackson Graves had two of the Hounds’ three individual wins on Monday. The sophomore won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.59 and the 50 free with a time of 27.40.
The other individual win came from Alec Singleton in the 100 freestyle. Singleton’s time of 59.82 was the only one under a minute. North Surry actually occupied spots 1-5 in the 100 free.
Finally, the 400 free relay team of Matthew Holder, Alexander Kaufhold, Konnor Mauldin and Jordan Inman won with a time of 4:34.36.
Full meet results can be found at bit.ly/3lpMRRl
