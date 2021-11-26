Playoff Preview: East Surry vs. Maiden

Gavin Atkins (56) is among the members of the Cardinal defense trying to bring down a Forbush player.
Folger Boaz (2) outruns Forbush linebackers as he scrambles for a first down.
Luke Brown (20) builds up steam after picking off Monroe’s quarterback during East Surry’s third-round playoff game.
For the fifth time in as many seasons, the East Surry Cardinals are thankful to be in the Elite Eight.
East Surry, the champions of the Foothills 2A Conference, will battle the visiting Blue Devils of Maiden High School, the champions of the Catawba Valley Athletic Conference.
East Surry and Maiden have only competed against each other twice before. Like last week’s opponent Monroe, both of East’s meetings against Maiden took place in the 1AA State Playoffs and were played in back-to-back-to-back seasons. The Blue Devils are 2-0 against the Cardinals.
The first game between East Surry and Maiden was contested under circumstances that are eerily similar to this year’s meeting. In 2002, the No. 2 Cardinals hosted the No. 3 Devils in the Elite Eight of the 1AA State Playoffs. Maiden won that game 31-6.
The following year, East Surry was the No. 7 seed and Maiden was the No. 10 seed. The Blue Devils once again came away with the victory, this time by a score of 21-12.
Maiden and East Surry only have one common opponent this season: the Newton-Conover Red Devils. Maiden defeated Newton-Conover 25-7 in the regular season finale, then the Cards defeated the Red Devils 30-6 one week later in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.
The winner of Maiden-East Surry will face the winner of No. 1 Shelby (12-1) and No. 4 Reidsville (12-0) in the 2A West Regional Final.
AT FIRST GLANCE
East Surry Cardinals
Record: 12-0 overall, 6-0 FH2A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 12 wins
Playoff seed: No. 2
Key regular season victories: 56-22 @ North Surry, 40-14 @ Forbush, 47-0 vs. Surry Central
Key losses: None
MaxPreps strength of schedule: -2.9
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 6
Playoff scores: 30-6 vs. No. 31 Newton-Conover, 37-20 vs. No. 15 Forbush, 10-9 vs. No. 7 Monroe
Maiden Blue Devils
Record: 13-0 overall, 7-0 CVAC Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 13 wins
Playoff seed: No. 3
Key regular season victories: 47-0 vs. Watauga, 20-14 @ West Lincoln, 62-13 @ Bunker Hill
Key losses: none
MaxPreps strength of schedule: +3.0
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 6
Playoff scores: 37-7 vs. No. 30 Mount Pleasant, 47-0 vs. No. 14 West Lincoln, 32-20 vs. No. 6 Salisbury
OFFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
Passing yards per game: 262.3
Yards per completion: 15.7
Passing TD per game: 2.3
Rushing YPG: 178.3
Yards per carry: 6.6
Rushing TD per game: 3.6
TDs per game: 6.4
Total YPG: 440.6
Total points scored: 536
Points per game: 44.7
QB Folger Boaz (JR) – 3,083 yards passing, 195-of-274 completions, .712 completion percentage, 27 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 116 carries for 849 yards, 21 rushing TDs, 3,932 total yards
RB Trey Armstrong (SR) – 123 carries for 749 yards, 62.4 YPG rushing, 6.1 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs, 38 receptions for 579 yards, 6 receiving TDs, 1,328 total yards
WR Layton Allen (SR) – 69 receptions for 1,119 yards, 93.3 YPG receiving, 16.2 yards per reception, 12 receiving TDs
WR Luke Brown (JR) – 22 receptions for 501 yards, 45.5 YPG receiving, 22.8 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs
WR Colby Johnson (JR) – 33 receptions for 387 yards, 35.2 YPG receiving, 11.7 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs, 6 carries for 49 yards, 1 rushing TD
Maiden Blue Devils
Passing yards per game: 203.9
Yards per completion: 17.7
Passing TD per game: 3.1
Rushing YPG: 172.8
Yards per carry: 6.2
Rushing TD per game: 2.4
TDs per game: 5.7
Total YPG: 376.7
Total points scored: 511
Points per game: 39.3
QB Ethan Rhodes (SR) – 2,618 yards passing, 148-of-221 completions, .670 completion percentage, 40 passing TDs, 4 interceptions, 61 rush for 102 yards, 8 rushing TDs
RB Ben Gibbs (JR) – 205 carries for 1,552 yards, 119.4 YPG rushing, 7.6 yards per carry, 13 rushing TDs, 11 receptions for 206 yards, 2 receiving TDs
RB Jalen Robinson (JR) – 36 carries for 184 yards, 14.6 YPG rushing, 6.2 yards per carry, 5 rushing TDs
WR Christopher Culliver (JR) – 60 receptions for 1,215 yards, 93.5 YPG receiving, 20.3 yards per reception, 23 receiving TDs, 7 carries for 68 yards, 1 rushing TD
WR Alec Hall (JR) – 33 receptions for 502 yards, 38.6 YPG receiving, 15.2 yards per reception, 8 receiving TDs
WR Jacob Sigmon (JR) – 30 receptions for 528 yards, 40.6 YPG receiving, 17.3 yards per reception, 5 receiving TDs
DEFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
PPG allowed: 9.75
Total points allowed: 117
Shutout victories: 3
Tackles per game: 69.2
Tackles for a loss per game: 8.25
Sacks per game: 2.3
QB Hurries per game: 0.9
Caused fumbles: 8
Fumble recoveries: 8
Interceptions: 15
Interceptions yards: 286
Passes defensed: 18
Blocked punts: 3
Fumbles returned for a TD: 3
Interceptions returned for a TD: 0
Safeties: 0
DE Brett Clayton (JR) – 102 solo tackles, 136 total tackles, 11.3 tackles per game, 23.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed
DE Joseph Grezmak (SR) – 49 solo tackles, 67 total tackles, 6.q tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 QB hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles recovered for a TD, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed
DL Daniel Villasenor (JR) – 42 solo tackles, 51 total tackles, 4.3 tackles per game, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovered for a TD
LB Joshua Parker (JR) – 62 solo tackles, 78 total tackles, 6.5 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumbles, 1 pass defensed
MLB Hatcher Hamm (FR) – 62 solo tackles, 77 total tackles, 7.0 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception
SS Kyle Zinn (JR) – 65 solo tackles, 76 total tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QB hurry, three interceptions, 2 passes defensed
Maiden Blue Devils
PPG allowed: 7.8
Total points allowed: 101
Shutout victories: 4
Tackles per game: 20.2*
Tackles for a loss per game: 1.9
Sacks per game: 0.5
QB Hurries per game: 0.4
Caused fumbles: 2
Fumble recoveries: 4
Interceptions: 9
Interceptions yards: 133
Passes defensed: 19
Blocked punts: 1
Blocked field goals: 1
Fumbles returned for a TD: 2
Interceptions returned for a TD: 1
Safeties: 0
*Some Maiden defensive stats may be incomplete. The stats included were copied directly from MaxPreps.
LB Aaron Lefevers (SR) – 16 solo tackles, 34 total tackles, 4.3 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 73 interception yards, 1 pass defensed
LB Alec Hall (JR) – 12 solo tackles, 27 total tackles, 2.1 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovered for a TD, 1 blocked field goal
DE Jackson Hensley (JR) – 15 solo tackles, 32 total tackles, 3.2 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hurries
DE Dru McClough (SR) – 12 solo tackles, 24 total tackles, 2.7 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception
SS Ben Gibbs (JR) – 7 solo tackles, 10 total tackles, 1 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovered for a TD
SPECIAL TEAMS
East Surry Cardinals
Stephen Brantley (JR) – 54-of-66 PATs, 4-of-8 field goals, 30 kickoffs for 1,773 yards and 7 touchbacks, 10 punts for 396 yards
Trey Armstrong (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 310 return yards
Kyle Zinn (JR) – 2 kickoffs returned for a TD, 177 return yards
Luke Bowman (SR) – 157 return yards
Maiden Blue Devils
Carson Foard (JR) – 49-of-58 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals, 9 punts for 269 yards, no kickoff data available
Christopher Culliver (JR) – 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 1 punt returned for a TD, 209 return yards
