All-Conference Spotlight: Volleyball

November 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s All-Conference selections for volleyball, pictured from left: Paxton Reece, Amelia Radford, Morgan Mayfield and Kylie Hollingsworth.

Submitted Photo

<p>North Surry junior Aniya Joyce was one of two Greyhound players given All-Conference Honors for the 2021-22 season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry junior Aniya Joyce was one of two Greyhound players given All-Conference Honors for the 2021-22 season.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s All-Conference selections for volleyball, pictured from left: Hannah Johnston, Bella Hutchens, Kylie Bruner and Samarin Kipple.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s All-Conference selections for volleyball, pictured from left: Hannah Johnston, Bella Hutchens, Kylie Bruner and Samarin Kipple.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Millennium sophomore Clara Minix was named as a member of the Northwest Piedmont 1A All-Conference volleyball team.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Millennium sophomore Clara Minix was named as a member of the Northwest Piedmont 1A All-Conference volleyball team.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

<p>Surry Central senior Jaylyn Templeton was one of three Golden Eagles named to the Foothills 2A All-Conference volleyball team.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central senior Jaylyn Templeton was one of three Golden Eagles named to the Foothills 2A All-Conference volleyball team.

Cory Smith | The News

With most of fall sports already completed, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Volleyball All-Conference

East Surry – Bella Hutchens, Kylie Bruner, Samarin Kipple, Hannah Johnston, Kate Parks (HM), Merry Parker Boaz (HM)

Millennium Charter – Clara Minix, Madison Marshall (HM), Abigail Hodges (HM)

Mount Airy – Kylie Hollingsworth, Morgan Mayfield (Defensive Player of the Year), Paxton Reece (HM), Amelia Radford (HM),

North Surry – Bella Jones, Aniya Joyce

Surry Central – Mia McMillen, Katelyn Patterson, Jaylyn Templeton, Lainey Smith (HM), Marissa McCann (HM)

Season summary

East Surry finished 26-2 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Cardinals won the FH2A Regular Season, Conference Tournament Championships and 2021-22 2A West Regional Runners-Up. Their only 2A loss came against the eventual state champion, Southwestern Randolph. Kylie Bruner was named Most Valuable Player of the FH2A Tournament and Katelyn Markle was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Millennium finished 12-14 overall and 6-6 in conference play. The Lions were fourth in the NWPC standings and reached the 1A State Playoffs for the first time in school history. The Lions also hosted their first conference tournament game, which also was their first-ever conference tournament win.

Mount Airy finished 18-9 overall and 9-3 in conference play. The Granite Bears were tied for second in the NW1A regular season standings and won the school’s first conference tournament championship in 29 years. Mount Airy reached the second round of the 1A State Playoffs. Sofia Stafford was named NW1A Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

North Surry finished 6-17 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The Greyhounds were fourth in the FH2A standings.

Surry Central finished 18-7 overall and 8-4 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were third in the FH2A regular season standings and finished as runners-up in the conference tournament. Central reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.