All-Conference Spotlight: Tennis

November 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Tara Martin, right, was recognized as Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year, and Evelyn Ruedisueli was named to the All-Conference team.

Mount Airy's starting six players all received All-Conference honors this season. Pictured, from left: Carrie Marion, Kancie Tate, Charlotte Hauser, Ella Brant, Audrey Marion and Lily Morris.

Mount Airy’s starting six players all received All-Conference honors this season. Pictured, from left: Carrie Marion, Kancie Tate, Charlotte Hauser, Ella Brant, Audrey Marion and Lily Morris.

North Surry's Katie Butler, left, and Whitley Hege were selected for the Foothills 2A All-Conference team.

North Surry’s Katie Butler, left, and Whitley Hege were selected for the Foothills 2A All-Conference team.

Surry Central seniors Ellen Bryant, left, and Rachel Carter were both named to the Foothills 2A All-Conference squad.

Surry Central seniors Ellen Bryant, left, and Rachel Carter were both named to the Foothills 2A All-Conference squad.

With most of the fall sports already completed, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

Tennis All-Conference

East Surry – Tara Martin (FH2A Player of the Year), Evelyn Ruedisueli, Rosie Craven

Millennium Charter – did not field a team this fall

Mount Airy – Carrie Marion (NW1A Player of the Year), Ella Brant, Audrey Marion, Kancie Tate, Charlotte Hauser

North Surry – Whitley Hege, Katie Butler

Surry Central – Rachel Carter, Ellen Bryant | Karlie Robertson

Season summary

East Surry finished 12-4 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Cardinals won the FH2A Dual Team Championship by finishing undefeated in the conference, then reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs. Individually, the team of Martin/Ruedisueli won the FH2A Doubles Championship, were runners-up in the Doubles Midwest Regional Championship, then reached the semifinals of the State Doubles Tournament. Craven qualified for the Regional Championship in singles, and Alison Hooker was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Mount Airy finished 22-0 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Granite Bears won the NW1A Dual Team Championship by finishing undefeated in the conference, then went on to win the West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship in Dual Team competition. Brant was named MVP of the Dual Team State Championship. Luke Graham was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

Individually, Brant/Carrie Marion won the NW1A Conference Championship, West Regional Championship and 1A Doubles State Championship. Tate won the NW1A Singles Title, and Audrey Marion was the runner-up. Tate finished third in the West Regional Singles Championship and reached the semifinals of the State Singles Tournament. Hauser/Morris reached the semifinals of the NW1A Conference Tournament, finished third in the Doubles Regional Championship and reached the semifinals of the Doubles State Championship.

North Surry finished 7-9 overall and 4-8 in conference play. The Greyhounds were fifth in the FH2A standings. Individually, Butler/Hege reached the semifinals of the FH2A Doubles Tournament and qualified for the Midwest Regional Doubles Tournament.

Surry Central finished 9-4 overall and 9-3 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were tied for second in the FH2A standings and reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs. Individually, Carter/Bryant were runners-up in the FH2A Doubles Championship, finished fourth in the Midwest Regional Doubles Tournament and qualified for the Doubles State Tournament. Carter/Bryant were defeated in the state tournament by the eventual champions: Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross of Hendersonville.