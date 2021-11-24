All-Conference Spotlight: Soccer

November 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Millennium Charter’s Julian Price was recognized as a member of the Northwest Piedmont 1A All-Conference soccer team.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

<p>Surry Central senior Johnny Garcia was named Foothills 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central senior Johnny Garcia was named Foothills 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez (14) and Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez (7) were both named to their respective All-Conference squads.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez (14) and Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez (7) were both named to their respective All-Conference squads.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Nick Lowery was one of three Cardinals to be recognized on the Foothills 2A All-Conference squad.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Nick Lowery was one of three Cardinals to be recognized on the Foothills 2A All-Conference squad.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

With most of the fall sports already completed, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Soccer All-Conference

East Surry – Jacob Lowe, Jesus Estrada, Nick Lowery, Juan Caro (HM), Logan Fagg (HM)

Millennium Charter – Julian Price, Zane Puckett (HM), Brody Krakenberg (HM)

Mount Airy – Elkin Lopez (NW1A Player of the Year), Noah Hart, Sergio Garcia, Carson Hill, Edwin Ramirez, Angel Osorno, Matthew Chapman (HM), Carter Bray (HM)

North Surry – Dallas Raya, Jair Gonzalez, Edwin Villegas, Emiliano Calderon (HM), Hector Hernandez

Surry Central – Jordy Avila, Johnny Garcia (FH2A Defensive Player of the Year), Eliazar Gonzalez, Daniel Juarez, Chris Nava (HM), Luke Creed (HM)

Season summary

East Surry finished 7-11 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The Cardinals were fourth in the FH2A standings and reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Mount Airy finished 26-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Granite Bears won the NW1A Conference Championship and reached the West Regional Final before falling 1-0 to eventual state champion Christ the King Catholic High School. Will Hurley was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

Millennium finished 4-14 overall and 0-10 in conference play. The Lions were sixth in the NWPC standings.

North Surry finished 7-10-1 overall and 5-6-1 in conference play. The Greyhounds were third in the FH2A standings and reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Surry Central finished 16-4-1 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were second in the FH2A standings and reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.