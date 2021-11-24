All-Conference Spotlight: Golf

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The North Surry Lady Greyhounds captured the school’s first conference championship in girls golf during the fall. Team members, pictured from left, include: coach Jonathan Sutphin, Molly Easter, Gwen Bode, Meredith Hicks, Marissa Casstevens, Bella Aparicio, Trista Berrier and Maleigha Brintle.

Mount Airy’s Sydney Seagraves, left, and Morgan Hiatt received Northwest 1A All-Conference Honors for the 2021 season.

With most of the fall sports already completed, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

Golf All-Conference

East Surry – no selections

Millennium Charter – did not field a team this fall

Mount Airy – Morgan Hiatt, Sydney Seagraves

North Surry – Trista Berrier, Marissa Casstevens, Bella Aparicio, Gwen Bode

Surry Central – did not field a team this fall

Season summary

East Surry finished third as a team at the FH2A Conference Championship. Claire Hardy had the top score for the Lady Cards, followed by Faith Braithwaite and Sophie Hutchens.

Mount Airy tied with South Stokes for the NW1A Conference Title in September. Hiatt was the Bears’ top golfer in the event, followed by Seagraves and Avery Pace. Hiatt qualified for the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship.

North Surry won the FH2A Conference Championship for both the regular season and conference tournament. Berrier was the medal winner of the conference championship, and Jonathan Sutphin was named FH2A Coach of the Year. Berrier and Casstevens qualified for the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship. Berrier finished 13th at regionals and went on to compete in the State Championship Meet.