Bears top Rams 44-7, reach Elite Eight

Mario Revels (3) runs full speed as he returns an interception 51 yards for a Mount Airy touchdown.
Granite Bear quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) drops back to pass.
Mount Airy’s Josh Penn (8) shruggs off a Starmount defender.
Zeb Stroup (1) leaves Starmount defenders in the dust for a Granite Bear first down.
It’s often said that teams at the top of the rankings get everybody’s best shot with nothing to lose.
This is especially true when that team is undefeated and hasn’t allowed a touchdown in close to two months.
Starmount came to the Granite City Friday and gave Mount Airy more problems in the first half than any team has all season. The Rams forced three turnovers, became just the third team to score a touchdown on the Bears and held Mount Airy – who came into Friday’s game averaging 51.8 points – to just seven points through two quarters.
Despite all this, the young Granite Bears regrouped in the second half and outscored the Rams 37-0. No. 2-ranked Mount Airy cruised to a 44-7 win to reach the 1A West Regional Semifinals and improve to 13-0.
The Granite Bears have now won 13 games in six different seasons. The first five came under coach Kelly Holder (2007-2009, 2016-17) and this season’s is under the direction of coach J.K. Adkins.
Mount Airy leaned heavily on its running game, surpassing 300 yards rushing for the fourth time this season against Starmount. Tyler Mason led the Bears with eight carries for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The sophomore’s 167 yards rushing are the second-most of his career, behind only a 13-carry, 193-yard performance earlier this year.
Mason now has six games of at least 100 yards rushing this season. Nearly 50% of Mason’s 167 yards rushing came on a first-quarter touchdown run of 80 yards. Walker Stroup knocked down the PAT to put Mount Airy up 7-0.
The Bears did a good job of containing Starmount’s offense throughout Friday’s game, but costly first-half turnovers eventually led to the Rams tying things up at 7-7. Mount Airy threw two interceptions and lost one fumble in the first half.
After the Rams forced a second-quarter turnover, Starmount’s Zack Dezern found the endzone with a short run. A PAT from Diego Zuniga tied the game. Dezern went on to be the focal point of Starmount’s offense by rushing 23 times. However, he only finished the game with 64 yards rushing.
The teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the first half to go into halftime knotted up at 7-7.
Mount Airy finally found the end zone again with 5:25 left in the third quarter. Reece Deaton punched in a 1-yard run, and Walker Stroup hit the PAT to put the Bears on top 14-7.
Things snowballed from there. It was less than three minutes later that Mason scored on a 58-yard run for his second touchdown of the game. Mount Airy’s rushing dominance continued into the fourth quarter as Josh Penn ran in a 9-yard touchdown with 10:49 to play.
Starmount only attempted three passes in Friday’s game since the team was without starting quarterback Luke Kimmer. Dezern subbed in at QB and was forced to throw in the fourth quarter with the lead up to 28-7.
Mount Airy punished the Rams for this in the form of a pick-6. Mario Revels intercepted Dezern and returned it 51 yards to the end zone for the Bears’ sixth defensive touchdown of the year. After Caleb Reid scored a rushing touchdown with 5:26 left in the game, the Granite Wall defense picked up even more points by forcing a safety.
Starmount finished the game with just one play of more than 10 yards from scrimmage. Out of 39 total carries, nine of the Rams’ rushes went for no gain or a loss of yards.
Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore finished Gallimore 5-of-12 passing for 56 yards. Walker Stroup was the leading receiver with three catches for 22 yards, followed by Zeb Stroup with one catch for 21 yards and Revels with one catch for 13 yards.
Gallimore also rushed seven times for 27 yards. Behind Mason’s 167 yards, Reid was next with 67 yards and a touchdown, followed by Penn with 62 yards and a touchdown, Zeb Stroup with one carry for 21 yards, Deaton with two carries for 4 yards and a touchdown and Brison George with two carries for 4 yards. The Bears also had a bad snap that went for a loss of 21 yards.
Mount Airy will host No. 3 Mitchell (11-2) in the 1A West Regional Semifinals on Nov. 26. The Bears and Mountaineers have faced off three times before, and Mitchell has won all three meetings. The most recent of these meetings was 1986.
With the No. 1 seed in the 1A West losing in the Sweet 16, the winner of Mount Airy-Mitchell will host the West Regional Championship on Dec. 3 against the winner of No. 4 Robbinsville (9-3) and No. 9 Murphy (9-4).
Scoring
Starmount – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
Mount Airy – 7, 0, 14, 23 = 48
1Q
4:29 MAHS 7-0 – Tyler Mason 80-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
2Q
9:08 STAR 7-7 – Zack Dezern 1-yard rushing TD, Diego Zuniga PAT
3Q
5:25 MAHS 14-7 – Reece Deaton 1-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
3:05 MAHS 21-7 – Tyler Mason 58-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
10:49 MAHS 28-7 – Josh Penn 9-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
10:28 MAHS 35-7 – Mario Revels interception returned 51 yards for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT
5:26 MAHS 42-7 – Caleb Reid 30-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
3:10 MAHS 44-7 – Safety
