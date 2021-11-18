Playoff Preview: Mount Airy vs. Starmount

November 18, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy running back Tyler Mason (5) races past East Wilkes defenders on the way to a 15-yard touchdown run.

Granite Bear coach J.K. Adkins signals a play during the season opener against North Surry.

Mount Airy’s offensive line gets set during a game against North Surry earlier this season.

For the second week in a row, Mount Airy welcomes a fellow Northwest 1A Conference opponent to Wallace Shelton Stadium for a playoff matchup.

Last week it was East Wilkes (5-7). After defeating the Cardinals 45-6 on the road during the regular season, Mount Airy defeated East Wilkes 48-0 in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs to move to 12-0 on the season.

The Granite Bears now find themselves against the NW1A Conference Runner-up: the Starmount Rams. Mount Airy hosts Starmount on Nov. 19 with the winner advancing to the West Regional Semifinal.

Mount Airy and Starmount are certainly familiar with each another. According to Mount Airy football historian Doug McDaniel, only three teams have at least 20 wins over Mount Airy in more than a century of Granite Bear football: East Surry (20), Reidsville (24) and Starmount (25).

The Granite Bears and Rams first faced off in 1971 and played at least once every year until 2020. Mount Airy leads the all-time series against Starmount 28-25.

Friday’s playoff game marks the fourth meeting of the two teams in the postseason, and Starmount leads Mount Airy 2-1 in that department. The Bears defeated the Rams 10-7 in 1985, then lost 24-7 in 1997 and 23-7 in 2004.

AT FIRST GLANCE

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Record: 12-0 overall, 6-0 NW1A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 12 wins

Playoff seed: No. 2

Key victories: 62-0 at Surry Central, 56-6 at Draughn, 43-0 at Starmount

Key losses: None

MaxPreps strength of schedule: -17.5

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 3

Playoff scores: 75-0 vs. No. 31 Union Academy, 48-0 vs. No. 15 East Wilkes

Starmount Rams

Record: 8-4 overall, 5-1 NW1A Conference (runner-up)

Current streak: 6 wins

Playoff seed: No. 7

Key victories: 21-10 vs. Community School of Davidson, 18-8 vs. South Stokes, 27-20 vs. Andrews

Key losses: 37-0 vs. East Surry, 42-30 at Southwestern Randolph, 43-0 vs. Mount Airy

MaxPreps strength of schedule: -8.6

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 3

Playoff scores: 65-8 vs. No. 26 South Stokes, 27-20 vs. No. 10 Andrews

OFFENSE

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Passing yards per game: 118.6

Yards per completion: 23.3

Passing TD per game: 1.8

Rushing YPG: 253.8

Yards per carry: 10.0

Rushing TD per game: 4.2

TDs per game: 6.6

Total YPG: 372.3

Total points scored: 622

Points per game: 45.3

QB Ian Gallimore (SOPH) – 1,414 yards passing, 60-of-85 completions, .706 completion percentage, 22 passing TDs, 3 interceptions, 52 carries for 315 yards, 9 rushing TDs, 1,729 total yards

RB Tyler Mason (SOPH) – 84 carries for 1,077 yards, 89.8 YPG rushing, 12.8 yards per carry, 17 rushing TDs, 10 receptions for 100 yards, 1 receiving TD

RB Caleb Reid (SOPH) – 51 carries for 599 yards, 59.9 YPG rushing, 11.7 yards per carry, 7 rushing TDs, 3 receptions for 21 yards

RB Josh Penn* (SR) – 39 carries for 443 yards, 55.4 YPG rushing, 11.4 yards per carry, 7 rushing TDs, 5 receptions for 145 yards, 2 receiving TDs

WR Zeb Stroup (SR) – 17 receptions for 561 yards, 46.8 YPG receiving, 33.0 yards per reception, 8 receiving TDs

WR Mario Revels (SOPH) – 11 receptions for 235 yards, 21.4 YPG receiving,21.4 yards per reception, 3 receiving TDs

*8 games played

Starmount Rams

Passing yards per game: 99.8

Yards per completion: 11.0

Passing TD per game: 0.6

Rushing YPG: 166.9

Yards per carry: 5.2

Rushing TD per game: 2.25

TDs per game: 3.2

Total YPG: 266.7

Total points scored: 270

Points per game: 22.5

QB Luke Kimmer (JR) – 1,034 yards passing, 100-of-180 completions, .556 completion percentage, 6 passing TDs, 4 interceptions, 15 rush for -64 yards

RB Zach Dezern (JR) – 252 carries for 1,546 yards, 128.8 YPG rushing, 6.1 yards per carry, 20 rushing TDs, 27 receptions for 269 yards, 1 receiving TD

RB Preston Williams (SOPH) – 64 carries for 190 yards, 16.3 YPG rushing, 3.0 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 2 receptions for 8 yards

WR Davion Coleman (SR) – 31 receptions for 282 yards, 23.5 YPG receiving, 9.1 yards per reception, 1 receiving TD

WR Jalyn Adams (SR) – 9 receptions for 211 yards, 17.6 YPG receiving, 23.4 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs

DEFENSE

Mount Airy Granite Bears

PPG allowed: 1.5

Total points allowed: 18 (2 TD, 2 FG)

Shutout victories: 9

Tackles per game: 74.3

Tackles for a loss per game: 10.3

Sacks per game: 3.1

QB Hurries per game: 2.0

Caused fumbles: 11

Fumble recoveries: 11

Interceptions: 19

Interceptions yards: N/A

Passes defensed: 51

Blocked punts: 2

Fumbles returned for a TD: 2

Interceptions returned for a TD: 3

Safeties: 1

LB Reece Deaton (SR) – 84 solo tackles, 120 total tackles, 10.0 tackles per game, 28.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defensed

LB Nic Isom (SR) – 67 solo tackles, 111 total tackles, 9.3 tackles per game, 25.0 tackles for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 15 QB hurries, 4 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed

DE Deric Dandy* (SOPH) – 39 solo tackles, 57 total tackles, 7.1 tackles per game, 17.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 forced safety

CB Zeb Stroup (SR) – four interceptions, six passes defensed, 2 fumbles recovered for a TD, 29 solo tackles, 81 total tackles, 1.0 sack

DB Walker Stroup (SR) – four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 1 pick-6, 1 forced fumble, 12 solo tackles, 43 total tackles

*8 games played

Starmount Rams

PPG Allowed: 18.3

Total points allowed: 220

Shutout victories: 2

Tackles per game: N/A

Tackles for a loss per game: N/A

Sacks per game: N/A

QB Hurries per game: N/A

Caused fumbles: N/A

Fumble recoveries: 9

Interceptions: 21

Interceptions yards: N/A

Passes defensed: N/A

Blocked punts: N/A

Fumbles returned for a TD: 0

Interceptions returned for a TD: 3

Safeties: 1

Starmount does not have records of many defensive stats on MaxPreps. What is known:

– Xavier King, Jared Stokes and Mason Anthony each have a pick-6

– Davion Coleman leads the team with seven interceptions, followed by Ryan Kimmer with four, King and Stokes with two, and six Rams with 1 each

– Starmount’s nine fumble recoveries came from nine different players

Special Teams

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Dylan Tilley (SR) – 20 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs, 13-of-21 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals

Walker Stroup (SOPH) – 39-of-47 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals, 9 punts for 342 yards

Tyler Mason (SOPH) – 3 punts returned for a TD, 376 return yards

Mario Revels (SOPH) – 124 return yards

Zeb Stroup (SR) – 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 125 return yards

Starmount Rams

Diego Zuniga (SR) – 19-of-22 PATs, 3-of-9 field goals, 33 kickoffs for 1,609 yards, 5 touchbacks

Zack Armstrong (JR) – 35 punts for 1,100 yards, 3 kickoffs for 125 yards

Ryan Kimmer (JR) – 22 punts for 659 yards

Jalyn Adams (SR) – 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 186 return yards

Davion Coleman (SR) – 268 return yards