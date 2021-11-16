Central’s Price commits to NC State

Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, top, takes on an opponent from North Forsyth in a tri-match at North Surry during the 2020-21 season.
News File Photo
Surry Central assistant coach Josh Price (right) hypes up his son Jeremiah before a match in the 2021 2A Wrestling State Championship Tournament.
News File Photo
Jeremiah Price’s 2021 just keeps getting better and better.
On Monday, the Surry Central junior announced a verbal commitment to wrestle at North Carolina State University on Monday. The two-time N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A State Champion is set to begin his third season at Central in the coming weeks.
Matscouts ranks Price as the No. 25 prospect in the nation for his weight class.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Jeremiah,” said Surry Central wrestling coach Stephen Priddy. “He’s put in a tremendous amount of work to get to where he is today. The sky’s the limit with him, and we can’t wait to see him succeed at the next level when that time comes.”
Price has already become one of the top wrestlers in Surry Central and Surry County history through his first two years. By winning the 2A 145-pound State Championship as a freshman and sophomore, Jeremiah becomes just the third wrestler in county history to win multiple wrestling state titles. He joins North Surry’s Justin Jones (2007, 2008), Mount Airy’s Cameron Pack (2015, 2016) and Mount Airy’s Jacob Hogue (2015, 2016, 2017) on that list.
Jeremiah finished his freshman season with a 56-1 record to set the county record for single-season wins. His only loss that year came during the Holy Angels Invitational in a decision loss to Cape Fear’s Dallas Wilson, ending Price’s 27-match winning streak. Wilson went on to finish 44-2 on the season and win the 3A 145 championship.
Price won his next 29 matches following the loss and no other wrestler came within a point of him. This included the 2A 145 championship, which he won via 2-0 decision. After the season he was named to HighSchoolOT’s All-West Wrestling Squad and was just one of three freshman given the honor.
Prior to his sophomore season, Price won the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Sophomore Nationals. His last four matches in the tournament all ended in overtime or sudden-victory periods.
As a sophomore, Price was named All-State by HighSchoolOT after winning his second state title and finished the shortened COVID season 20-0. Jeremiah won the following awards during the 2020-21 season: Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference 145-pound Championship, 2A Midwest Regional 145-pound Champion, 2A 145 State Champion and WPAC Wrestler of the Year.
Price helped Surry Central win its third-straight conference championship as a team.
“He really dedicates his life to wrestling and to school,” Priddy said following Price’s second state championship win. “His work ethic is just unmatched. He’s never satisfied, and I think that’s what makes him so good. He always finds things that he could have done better. Even after the state championship, he was doing that.”
In October of this year, Price was named a Grappler Fall Classic All-American for finishing third in the organization’s national wrestling tournament. He competed in the High School Elite Division and defeated a state runner-up from Florida, a two-time state champion from Virginia and state placer in Minnesota in the tournament.
Price’s only loss in the tournament was to a three-time state champion from Florida ranked No. 9 in the nation that also went on to win the tournament. This loss only came after an Ultimate Tie Breaker.
The 2021-22 NCHSAA wrestling season begins on Nov. 23 for Surry Central. Price, who currently has an NCHSAA record of 76-1, looks to win his third consecutive 2A State Championship.
