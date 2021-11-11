Casstevens signs NLI with Milligan University

Marissa Casstevens and her family at her college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Marissa Casstevens signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Milligan University.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Marissa Casstevens waits on a pitch in a spring 2021 game at Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Marissa Casstevens recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball for Milligan University.
According to the university’s website, Milligan is a private, Christ-centered liberal arts university in Johnson City, Tennessee.
“It feels pretty good,” said Casstevens after signing on the dotted line. “I’m really excited to go play. It wasn’t my original plan when I was going through all this and looking for stuff to do at college, but then I had a change of heart and it feels really good to sign with a college.”
Casstevens said she originally planned to pursue a career in the medical field, and knew she wouldn’t be able to play softball doing that. However, things changed and the opportunity to play college softball opened up.
“I just decided to change my career path and what I wanted to do in life, so softball came back into play.”
When asked about her new career path, Casstevens answered that she isn’t sure what she wants to do. She just knows that the medical field isn’t it. This works out, though, as she didn’t want to stop playing anyway.
”I wasn’t ready to give the sport up after high school, so it feels really good to be able to go play in college at that level,” Casstevens said.
Marissa started playing softball at the age of four. In that time, she’s competed in recreational leagues, been a part of travel teams – currently a member of the Bandits 18U – and played for the middle and high school teams.
Casstevens came into her own during the 2020-21 softball season, helping the team to an 8-4 record in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.
At the plate, Casstevens had nine hits – comprised of six singles and three doubles – scored two runs, a .290 batting average, a .333 on-base percentage and a .387 slugging percentage.
In addition to softball, Casstevens also played golf for North Surry. She helped the Greyhounds win the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championships, while also qualifying for the Midwest 1A/2A Regional.
Casstevens said she also plans to swim this upcoming season, but said softball is her No. 1 sport and she’s looking forward to her senior season.
When asked what she is looking forward to the most about softball in the spring, Casstevens said: “Playing with the team and being with the girls. That team, all of us together, is just something special to me. I’m really looking forward to playing with them again.”
Casstevens extended thanks to her parents, family and friends for helping her get to this point. She also thanked coach Beth Hodges and her Greyhound teammates.
