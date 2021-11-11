Hounds drop rematch vs. Falcons

North Surry’s Anthony Brown prepares to stiff-arm a Forbush defender.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Jake Simmons (9) gets behind his offensive line on a rushing play.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Zeke Moore (56) wraps up a Forbush running back.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Greyhound quarterback James McCreary drops back to pass against Forbush.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
EAST BEND — North Surry’s wave of momentum was halted Saturday as the Greyhounds were defeated by Forbush 55-7.
Both teams entered the first-round playoff game looking to end a 17-year drought, as neither school had a postseason win since 2004.
When the Falcons and Greyhounds faced off during the regular season, North led 20-17 at halftime before a big second half lifted Forbush to victory 45-27. North Surry turned its season around following that game, winning its next four games and tying for second place in the Foothills 2A Conference with Forbush and Surry Central.
The rematch was North’s shot at redemption, but Forbush proved to be too much the second time around.
“I’m proud of what we did this year; not proud of how it ended,” said Greyhound coach Patrick Taylor. “Hats off to four seniors (Anthony Brown, Ryan Simmons, Trevor Isaacs, Bryson Wilson) that led this football team and a group of coaches that found a way to come from a 1-4 start to finishing the season 5-5. A lot of kids grew throughout the season and made a lot of strides, and that’s one of the things you try to take. You move on and move forward.”
North Surry had chances to build a lead early in the game, but only found the end zone once. After turning the ball over three times in the opening quarter, Forbush scored on each of its remaining drives in the game.
“We had four seniors that played their hearts out with a lot of underclassmen, and a lot of underclassmen that played their hearts out for those four seniors,” Taylor said. “That’s what you hope for when you put a team together. I tip my hat to those seniors, every one of these guys that stayed together no matter what and fought all kinds of adversity.”
Forbush’s ground game had its best performance of the season by going for 523 yards and six touchdowns. The Falcons came into the playoffs with only three games of 400 or more total yards. Even though 12 different Falcons rushed in the game, Forbush seniors Luke Bennett and Derek Matthews carried most of the load. The duo combined for 41 carries for 322 yards and four touchdowns.
Matthews scored on the opening drive of the game but the PAT was no good. North had a three-and-out, then Forbush went 95 yards only to fumble inside the Hounds’ 10-yard line. Kam McBride recovered the fumble for North Surry.
North Surry had another three-and-out, but recovered a fumble on the punt return to get near midfield. Quarterback James McCreary led the Hounds into Forbush territory, then found Jahreece Lynch for a 37-yard gain that put North Surry on the 1-yard line. Jake Simmons plugged in the touchdown, and Lynch ran in the 2-point conversion to put North Surry up 8-6.
Things continued to swing North Surry’s way when the Greyhounds recovered another fumble, this time on the kickoff. The Hounds quickly faced fourth down and were stopped just short of the line to gain to turn the ball over on downs.
Forbush’s next possession rolled into the second quarter and ended with a rushing touchdown from Bennett. Matthews scored the 2-point conversion to put the Falcons back up 14-8.
North Surry had its longest play of the game on the next drive. On third-and-4, McCreary completed a short pass to Jake Simmons and Simmons took off for a 57-yard gain. Anthony Brown was tackled for a loss on first-and-goal, then North turned the ball over after three incomplete passes.
It went from bad to worse for North Surry as the second quarter progressed. Forbush went 92 yards on a 14-play drive that lasted 5:57, eventually scoring with just over two minutes left in the half. The Greyhounds needed to score and were set up to after another McCreary connected with Jake Simmons again, this time for a 54-yard gain. However, McCreary was picked off by Chase Smithernman inside the 5-yard line and returned to the 29.
After a drive of nearly six minutes, Forbush’s next drive lasted just 49 seconds. It too ended with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to make it 28-8 at the half.
North Surry had two three-and-outs in the third quarter, and Forbush scored on both of its next possessions to go up 42-8 in the early moments of the fourth quarter. The Falcons, up 34 points, then recovered an onside kick and added another touchdown.
The Greyhound got their first first down of the second half on the next drive, but it too ended with a turnover on downs. Forbush scored on its final drive of the night to win 55-8.
McCreary finished the night 11-of-25 for 182 yards with one interception. Jake Simmons was the leading receiver with two catches for 111 yards, followed by Lynch with three receptions for 38 yards, Talan Vernon with three catches for 8 yards, Isaac Webb with one catch for nine yards, and Ryan Simmons and Trevor Isaacs each with one catch for 8 yards.
Jake Simmons also led the Greyhounds on the ground with 72 yards rushing and a touchdown. Anthony Brown had two carries for no gain.
Forbush improves to 8-3 and will travel to East Surry (10-0) for the second round on Nov. 12.
Taylor said Forbush’s performance on Saturday was impressive on its own, and he also applauded the team’s resilience to come out and play after losing a member of the student body on Friday. The game was pushed back to Saturday due to the tragedy.
“To be in as bad of a situation that they were in…we continue to keep this community in our thoughts and our prayers after what transpired,” Taylor said. “And take nothing away from Forbush. They played hard, and it’ll be a good slobberknocker next week between them and East Surry.“
Scoring
North Surry – 8, 0, 0, 0 = 8
Forbush – 6, 22, 8, 19 = 55
1Q
9:41 FHS 6-0 – Derek Matthews 38-yard rushing TD, PAT no good
2:49 NSHS 6-8 – Jake Simmons 1-yard rushing TD, Jahreece Lynch 2-point conversion rush
2Q
10:48 FHS 14-8 – Luke Bennett 13-yard rushing TD, Derek Matthews 2-point conversion rush
2:10 FHS 20-8 – Nathan Hampton 8-yard rushing TD, PAT no good
0:22 FHS 28-8 – Andrew Hutchens pass to Joe Hennings 14-yard touchdown reception, Derek Matthews 2-point conversion rush
3Q
6:16 FHS 36-8 – Derek Matthews 5-yard rushing TD, Luke Bennett 2-point conversion rush
4Q
11:14 FHS 42-8 – Derek Matthews 12-yard rushing TD, PAT no good
8:21 FHS 49-8 – Baylee Ramey 14-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT
1:26 FHS 55-8 – Regan Ramey 4-yard rushing TD, PAT no good
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith