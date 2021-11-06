Mount Airy wins 1A State Championship

Mount Airy players rush the court after Audrey Marion scores the match-winning point.
Cory Smith
Mount Airy sophomore Ella Brant was named Most Valuable Player of the 1A Dual Team State Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
The NCHSAA named two winners of the Sportsmanship Award following Saturday’s State Championship Match. The award winners were Chatham Charter’s Elphie Spillman, left, and Mount Airy’s Lily Morris.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy coach Luke Graham, right, receives a State Championship plaque.
Cory Smith | The News
The Mount Airy Lady Bears tennis team celebrates with their recently won State Championship banner.
Cory Smith | The News
BURLINGTON — All eyes were on court No. 4 at the Burlington Tennis Complex.
The Mount Airy fans had a front row seat as Audrey Marion, who led 5-1 in the second set of her singles match, scored the final four points of the 2021-22 season. When the ball hit the pavement for the last time, the Granite Bear players stormed the court and surrounded Marion.
Mount Airy had just won the 1A Dual Team State Championship in convincing fashion. Coach Luke Graham stood by the fence and was overcome with emotion after witnessing what he called “a dream come true.”
“When that match ended, I just had a whirlwind of emotion reflecting on the times we had over the course of the season,” Graham said. “But most importantly and primarily I was just proud of the girls and so happy for them. This has been such an amazing experience, and what an accomplishment for this team.”
Mount Airy swept the Chatham Charter Knights 5-0 to win the Bears’ first dual team state championship since 2013. Results for singles were:
No. 1 Carrie Marion (MA) def. Elphie Spillman 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Ella Brant (MA) def. Emery Eldridge 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 Kancie Tate (MA) def. Ashlyn Hart 6-2, 6-4
No. 4 Audrey Marion (MA) def. Lorelei Byrd 6-2, 6-1
No. 5 Charlotte Hauser (MA) def. Rebecca Brookshire 6-4, 6-1
Mount Airy’s Lily Morris led Emily Stecher 6-2, 5-4 when Audrey Marion scored the decisive win. Morris was more than okay with not finishing her match, instead being thrilled to join her team in celebrating.
Mount Airy finishes the year 22-0 in dual team competition.
“Being a graduate of Mount Airy High School, Coming back as a coach to the place where you competed as a student-athlete is incredibly special,” Graham said. “Throughout the season, their results, combined with their development, improvement in skill and chemistry just kept reinforcing to me that there’s no substitute for hard work.
“They sacrificed so much time, but I hope they can now appreciate with what they collectively earned today what can be achieved through the repetition of grinding toward a goal.”
The Bears started the year with the goal of reaching the state championship, but knew it was going to happen all at once. It was going to take work. You don’t take home hardware in November if you don’t put in the time in August.
“I would hear talk of the possibility that people think you’re going to win states, but try to block that out to a degree,” Graham said. “Instead, we focused on practice every day and took the season one match at a time. It’s ridiculously hard to win a state championship. You have to have talent, you have to stay healthy, you have to maintain focus and motivation and you probably have to get a little lucky at some point. For them to be able to accomplish that over the course of an entire season says a lot about the character of our girls.”
In Mount Airy’s 22 dual team wins this season, the Lady Bears won 168 individual matches while only losing nine. Of the nine: six were against teams in high divisions, two were in the West Regional Final against the No. 2-ranked team in the state and only was came in the regular season.
The Bears also won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, had players win the singles and doubles Regional Championships, and – just one week before the dual team finals – Brant and Carrie Marion won the 1A State Doubles Championship.
“It was amazing and overwhelming to win with this group of girls,” Graham said. “Our tennis community is pretty tight knit, so I’ve been aware of or known the majority of them since they were kids. To watch their development and their growth, especially the last couple years, makes the journey and the accomplishment so much more rewarding and meaningful.”
Of course, behind every successful team is a passionate fan base willing to cheer the team in the cold at 9:00 a.m. on a Saturday morning.
“We had a lot of support from our families along the way, but it was really amazing to see the support today from extended family, students and staff,” Graham said. “It is so sincerely appreciated by myself and our team, and I think reinforces how special of an accomplishment this truly was by our team.”
Mount Airy will return all eight players from the championship roster.
