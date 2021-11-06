Hounds hold pep rally for Reeves, Allen

North Surry coaches Joey Slate, top left, and Eric Riggs, top right, pose for a picture with Greyhound seniors Callie Allen, bottom left, and Weatherly Reeves.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
North Surry cross country coach Joey Slate speaks during a pep rally on Friday.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
North Surry’s marching band, cheerleaders and student body took part in a pep rally Friday morning to celebrate two Greyhound student-athletes.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
Weatherly Reeves, middle, with her parents Dr. Travis Reeves, left, and Leslie Reeves.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
Callie Allen, middle, with her mom Jennifer Allen, right, and brother Colton Allen.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
North Surry High School had to get creative last school year when brainstorming ways to honor its exceptional student-athletes.
When Amelia York qualified for the 2A State Championship Cross Country Meet in January 2021, Dr. Paige Badgett and the Greyhounds threw an outdoor pep rally to recognize York while adhering to social distancing guidelines. This tradition caught on, and North Surry went on to hold similar pep rallies for state championship qualifiers in sports such as swimming and golf.
Things came full circle Friday when North Surry once again honored its state qualifiers for cross country: Callie Allen and Weatherly Reeves.
“I think it’s awesome that North Surry holds pep rallies for all their state championship qualifying athletes,” said cross country coach Joey Slate. “It’s an opportunity for these student-athletes to realize their accomplishment and feel the support of their school behind them.”
The Greyhound Marching Band and Cheerleading Squad performed for the student body at the pep rally. The cheerleaders chanted: “Keep the pace! All the way! Don’t stop ‘til you win states!”
When York, a member of the class of 2021, qualified for states she was the first runner, male or female, from North to do so in five years. Slate said at York’s pep rally that he didn’t even remember the last time the school sent a female runner to the state championship.
Now, the Greyhounds have sent three such runners in the span of 11 months. York returned to the school to support Reeves and Allen at the pep rally.
“It feels great as a coach to see the plans you’ve put together for these athletes come together, and watch them develop their endurance and speed through all the hard work they put in,” Slate said. “I’m extremely excited for each of the young ladies to make it to the state championship, and also for North Surry, because it shows our cross country program is moving in the right direction.”
Training for this cross country season started over the summer. Slate said the boys and girls teams endured rigorous training both in the preseason and 5-6 days a week once the season started. The training includes a combination of speed work, hill work, intervals and distance running to prepare competitors for the 5,000-meter run.
Reeves and Allen come into the state championship having traveled very different journeys.
“Weatherly has performed very well consistently the last three years she’s been on the team,” Slate said. “She has progressed from a 26+ minute middle of the pack runner to finishing 13th in the region with a personal record at the regional meet. She is a hard worker and a natural leader that the other team members look up to.
“This is Callie’s first year of cross country, and what I wouldn’t have given to have had her all four years I’ve been coaching for North Surry. I knew she was a good athlete because she played soccer, volleyball and basketball, but I had no idea what kind of distance runner she could be. I guess I was surprised, but not surprised at the same time, at what a great runner she is. She is just scratching the surface of her potential.”
Allen won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship with a 5,000-meter time of 20:59.96. Reeves finished 11th in the conference championship with a time of 22:54.18.
At the 2A Midwest Regional, Allen finished fourth overall with a time of 21:33.77 and Reeves took 13th with a new career-best time of 22:49.71.
Both girls look to have strong outings at the state championship meet. With the Greyhound community behind them, all Allen and Reeves need to do is heed the advice of Dr. Badgett:
“Run fast and don’t get lost.”
