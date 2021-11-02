Midwest 2A Regional Cross Country results

Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales finished second overall in the 5,000-meter run among 97 competitors.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry’s Callie Allen qualified for the NCHSAA 2A State Championship Cross Country meet by finishing fourth overall in the girls race.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger finished fourth in the boys 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry’s Weatherly Reeves qualified for the 2A State Championship by finishing 13th in the Midwest Regional Championship.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
East Surry’s Addison Goins will represent the Lady Cardinals at the State Championship Cross Country Meet after finishing eighth at Regionals.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
DOBSON — Fisher River Park played host to the 2A Midwest Regional Cross Country Championship over the weekend.
North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central all represented the Foothills 2A Conference at Regionals in both the boys and girls races. Each school also had runners qualify for the State Championship Meet.
Surry Central’s boys and girls both qualified for the State Championship Meet as a team. The Lady Eagles won the Regional Runner-Up trophy, and the boys finished fourth overall.
The 2A State Championship will take place Nov. 6 at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Girls
Surry Central sophomore Yeira Munoz led all local competitors in the girls race by finishing third out of 93 runners in the 5,000-meter run. Munoz’s time of 21:28.26 set the bar for Central to qualify for states as a team.
Also earning points for Central: Abigail Hernandez in ninth at 22:07.46, Lanie Fitzgerald in 16th at 23:08.79, Andrea Gonzalez in 20th at 23:17.96 and Ella Priddy in 28th at 23:45.51.
Just behind Munoz was North Surry senior Callie Allen. Allen, who won the FH2A Conference Championship, qualified for her first state championship with a time of 21:33.17.
Also qualifying for the Lady Greyhounds was senior Weatherly Reeves. Reeves finished 13th overall at the regional meet with a time of 22.49.71. The duo led the Greyhounds effort to finish sixth overall as a team.
Also scoring for North Surry: Isabel Delfin in 57th at 26:33.02, Nydia Cabrera in 64th at 27:09.51 and Anna Whitaker in 69th at 27:36.62.
East Surry freshman Addison Goins led the Cardinals by finishing eighth with a time of 21.56.30. Goins had the highest finish of any freshman girl and will compete in the state championship.
Also scoring for the Cardinals, who finished eighth as a team: Joanna Parker in 38th at 24:42.35, Kamryn Talton in 59th at 26:43.48, Morgan Bryant at 26:50.98 and Lilly Brinkley in 86th at 30:21.41.
Boys
The Golden Eagle boys finished fourth overall as a team. Central was led by sophomore Ignacio Morales, who took second overall among 97 runners with a time of 17:14.16. Only three runners finished below the 18-minute mark.
Freshman Brangly Mazariegos also finished in the top 10 of the boys race. Mazariegos finished 10th overall with a time of 18:32.96.
Also scoring for the Golden Eagle boys: Sebastian Sanchez in 19th at 19:04.35, Charlie Hernandez in 50th at 20:34.37 and Alexis Pedraza in 61st at 21:04.23.
East Surry finished just behind Surry Central in fifth overall. The Cardinal boys were led by Cooper Motsinger’s fourth-place finish. Motsinger recorded a 5,000-meter time of 18:12.11.
Also scoring for East: Charles Talton in 29th at 19:51.06, Dylan Myers in 41st at 20:14.25, Nicholas Boggs in 48th at 20:31.02 and Brandon Denton in 75th at 22:02.55.
North Surry did not have any boys qualify for the state championship, but had two freshman runners compete in the regional meet. Miguel Vega finished 52nd with a time of 20:39.90, and Stephen Mojica finished 58th with a time of 20:52.16.