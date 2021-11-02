Lady Bears to host Regional Championship

November 2, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Mount Airy renews rivalry with Bishop McGuinness

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate charges the net in the No. 3 singles match against Christ the King.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Ella Brant serves in the No. 2 singles match on Monday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Ella Brant serves in the No. 2 singles match on Monday.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Carrie Marion hits a forehand in Mount Airy’s third-round playoff match against Christ the King.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Carrie Marion hits a forehand in Mount Airy’s third-round playoff match against Christ the King.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s dominant postseason run was extended Monday with a 6-0 win over Christ the King Catholic High School.

The Lady Bears only conceded a total of six individual games to sweep the Crusaders. No Mount Airy player lost more than two games, and five of the Bears won their second set 6-0. The two teams did not play doubles with the match already decided after singles.

Singles results are below:

No. 1 Carrie Marion def. Nicole Castillo 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Ella Brant def. Grace Sides 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Kancie Tate def. Sofia Fusco 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 Audrey Marion def. Caroline Clark 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Charlotte Hauser def. Sarah Jones 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Lily Morris def. Ava Carvelli 6-0, 6-0

Mount Airy (20-0) will host the West Regional Final on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m. The Bears welcome a familiar opponent to the Granite City for the Final Four matchup: the Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Villains.

The Bears and Villains are no stranger to one another or the Regional Championship. Two teams were both part of the Northwest 1A Conference through the 2020-21 school year and did battle two or three times each season. A team from the NW1A Conference made the Dual Team State Championship each year from 2010-2018.

Mount Airy made eight-straight Final Four appearances between 2009-2016. The Bears went on to win the 1A State Title in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Bishop McGuinness won the state championship in 2014 and 2015.

This year’s West Regional Final marks the fourth meeting between Mount Airy and Bishop in the Final Four. Bishop leads the series 2-1.

The Villains enter the regional championship with a record of 17-2. Bishop, the champions of the Northwest Piedmont Conference, defeated Mountain Heritage via forfeit in the first round of the playoffs, North Stokes 6-0 in the second round and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 6-2 in the third round.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith