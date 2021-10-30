Lady Cards punch ticket to Regional Final

Kate Parks (11) blocks an attack from Brevard.
Robert Money | The News
East Surry’s Hannah Johnston (5) lines up to set a Cardinal teammate.
Robert Money | The News
Bella Hutchens (10) hits a back-row attack during Saturday’s match.
Robert Money | The News
East Surry’s Kylie Bruner (15) keeps a rally alive with a dig.
Robert Money | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry performed in front of its largest, and certainly loudest, crowd in nearly two years when it hosted the regional semifinal of the 2A State Playoffs on Saturday.
The top-ranked Cardinals swept the No. 5-ranked Brevard Blue Devils with set victories of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-16. East Surry will host the 2A West Regional Final on Nov. 2 against the winner of No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (25-5) and No. 23 McMichael (24-6).
“I’m still in shock,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle following Saturday’s match. “I guess I’ll process it tonight that we’re in the Final Four. But, right now I’m just going to enjoy this win and just soak it in.”
The Cardinals (26-1) have won their last 10 matches and have not surrendered a set in either the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament or the state playoffs.
Brevard (19-6) played East Surry close in all three sets. The first set saw the Devils and Cardinals tie eight times while the lead changed three times. Libero Samarin Kipple and East’s defensive specialists kept Brevard’s hitters from getting too many kills by diving all over the floor.
Up front for the Cardinals, Merry Parker Boaz and Bella Hutchens combined for nine first-set kills, while Kate Parks, Kylie Bruner, and Hannah Johnston each picked up one. Parks also led East Surry’s blocking effort.
“They played really, really good,” Markle said. “This was our best blocking performance of the year, no question.”
The Cards trailed 17-14 before mounting a 6-2 run that put them up 20-19. When the score was tied at 20, East scored four of the next five points to take the set 25-21.
East Surry never trailed in the second set. Bruner exploded for seven kills on nine attacks, Hutchens and Boaz each added two kills and Clara Willard had one kill.
Parks picked up a pair of big blocks to force a Blue Devil timeout at 5-0. Brevard cut the lead to just a point twice at 9-8 and 10-9, but never tied the score. East went on to win the set 25-18.
“They did everything that we asked them to do,” Markle said. “They made the changes we needed to make and we just executed all the plays that we were supposed to. It was a great team win.”
Brevard wasn’t ready for its season to end, so the Blue Devils came out and took an 8-5 lead. East Surry countered with a 9-0 run with Hutchens serving. Boaz and Parks went off on offense, and Kipple, Johnston and Addy Sechrist cleaned up anything that made it past the blockers.
The Blue Devils made moves late in the set with four-straight points, cutting the Cardinal lead to 16-13 at one point, but it didn’t matter. East Surry closed the set on a 9-3 run that ended emphatically with a Hutchens kill.
East Surry returns to the Regional Final for the second time in three seasons. The Cardinals have won two West Regional Titles: 2014 and 2019. Both were in the 1A division.
The Cardinal coaching staff has experience in Regional Finals as well. Head coach Katelyn Markle was an assistant on the 2019 team, and Kacie Markle was a senior on the Cardinals’ 2014-15 squad.
East Surry is the first Surry Co. team to reach the 2A Regional Final since North Surry did it in 2017. North Surry was also the last county team to win a 2A State Championship, doing so in 2012.
Markle emphasized that neither she nor the team is concerned about anything beyond Tuesday’s match.
“We have to come ready to practice Monday and just have to stay focused for Tuesday,” Katelyn said. “That’s how we keep this up.”