Bears lock up Northwest 1A Title

October 30, 2021 Cory Smith Sports
By Cory Smith

Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore scrambles for a first down in a game against North Stokes earlier this season.

Cory Smith | The News

SPARTA — The Mount Airy Bears clinched the outright Northwest 1A Conference Championship Friday by defeating Alleghany 49-0.

The 2021-22 NW1A Title is the Bears second under coach JK Adkins and the team’s first since 2018. This season’s championship is Mount Airy’s 34th conference title ever.

With Friday’s clean sheet, Mount Airy (10-0, 6-0 NW1A) ties the school record of seven shutouts in a season. This record was originally set in 1934 and tied in 1968.

The Granite Bears also broke a 79-year-old school record for fewest points allowed in a regular season. This year’s team only gave up 18 points: only two teams touchdowns (Draughn, South Stokes) and one team scored a pair of field goals (East Wilkes).

The win over Alleghany (2-7, 1-5) saw the “Granite Wall” defense hold the Trojans to fewer than 100 total yards. The Bears forced two turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns. This was Mount Airy’s 308th shutout of all time and it gave the Bears program a 10-0 start for the 12th time.

Zeb Stroup returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown, and also recovered a fumble and took it 44 yards for a touchdown. Also on defense, Nic Isom snatched an interception and forced a fumble.

Caleb Reid led the Bears with 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns, complimented by Tyler Mason’s 55 yards rushing and a touchdown and a 26-yard touchdown run from Josh Penn.

Mount Airy’s remaining touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Ian Gallimore to Mario Revels.

The Bears look to carry momentum into the postseason where they are the No. 2 overall seed in the 1A West. Eastern Randolph (9-0) is the only team seeded higher than Mount Airy in the West.

Mount Airy hosts the first round of the 1A State Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5, against No. 31 Union Academy (0-10).

