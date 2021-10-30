Marion, Brant win Doubles State Title

Carrie Marion, left, and Ella Brant hold the 1A State Doubles Titles after winning the championship at Cary Tennis Park on Saturday.
Granite Bear Athletics
CARY — Mount Airy’s Ella Brant and Carrie Marion reached the mountaintop Saturday by winning the Class 1A Doubles State Championship.
Marion and Brant are just the second team in Surry County history to win a Doubles State Championship, and are the first to do so in 32 years. Christie Sanders and Keri Whitehead, also of Mount Airy High School, won three doubles championships from 1987-1989.
“I’m extremely proud and happy for them as players,” said Granite Bear coach Luke Graham. “They, along with our team, have committed and sacrificed so much time to put themselves in this position and to have this opportunity, and to see them be able to make it a reality and win states was just so special.”
The duo of Marion, a freshman, and Brant, a sophomore, went undefeated against fellow 1A opponents this season. The girls’ only doubles losses were against two players from the 2A division that reached the semifinals of that tournament the same day.
Marion and Brant finished 15-2 in the regular season, 3-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament, 4-0 in the West Regional Championship Tournament and 3-0 in the State Championship Tournament for a season record of 25-2.
The Bears didn’t just win the State Doubles Tournament, but they did so in convincing fashion. No opponent took more than two games from the all-star duo.
“Their focus through the tournament was exceptional,” Graham said. “I take a lot of pride in seeing the support they got from their teammates and families as well. It really was a special day and a special accomplishment.”
Marion and Brant opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Chatham Charter’s Rachel Albright and Jaylee Williams. In the semifinals, the Mount Airy pair defeated Chatham Charter’s Ashlyn Hart and Lorelei Byrd.
The Bears’ first two matches took place on Friday. The second semifinal match was postponed to Saturday morning due to bad weather, so the championship match didn’t start until after noon on Oct. 30.
Once the match finally got going it didn’t last long. Marion and Brant swept Chatham Central’s Olivia Brooks and Ellie Phillips in the first set, then won the second set 6-2 to capture the state title.
The dynamic duo of Marion and Brant aren’t done with this season just yet. The pair hope to lead Mount Airy to another championship in a week’s time.
The Granite Bears (19-0) host Christ the King Catholic High School (8-2) on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the dual team tournament. The winner advances to the 1A West Regional Final on Nov. 3.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith