Cardinals clinch Conference Championship

Trey Armstrong (5) leaps to make an interception for the Cardinals. Surry Central’s Memphis Bolatto (21) prevents an East Surry touchdown by grabbing a goal-line interception. Surry Central’s Brian Williams (17) uses a block to pick up a first down. East Surry’s Luke Brown (20) hauls in a 50-yard pass from quarterback Folger Boaz. Surry Central’s Dante Watson (19) runs up the Eagles’ sideline after making a catch.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry secured the Foothills 2A Conference Championship on Friday by defeating Surry Central 47-0.

The Cardinals, who wrap up the regular season with a 9-0 overall record, have now won conference championships the past three seasons. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 titles were won in the Northwest 1A Conference, and this is East’s first season in the 2A division.

On winning the FH2A Championship, East Surry coach Trent Lowman said: There’s some relief that we did it, but that’s what we expect to do. I’m happy that we did it, and I’m happy that we did it as well as we did in the league and in the non-conference.”

East wins the conference with a perfect 6-0 record. Had Surry Central defeated East Surry on Friday, the two would share the conference title at 5-1.

The Cardinals, while shutting out their third opponent of the season, racked up a season-high 567 total yards: 364 came in the air, and 203 where on the ground.

“I’m proud of the guys. I think we’re probably peaking right now like we have each year,” said Lowman, who is currently in his fourth season with the program. “I think our strategy’s working, and I think we’re the best we’ve been all year right now. I’m just proud of them for all the work they’ve put in and the effort.”

Surry Central drops to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play with Friday’s loss. The Eagles drop back-to-back games for just the second time this season and – since North Surry and Forbush both won Friday night – finish in a three-way tie for second place in the conference.

“We had a tough night,” said Surry Central coach Monty Southern. “They’re undefeated for a reason. We had the right mindset coming in and the guys really did play hard, but that’s just a really good football team. They came out really strong.”

Everything went the way of the Cardinals early. East Surry scored 20 first-quarter points while racking up 235 yards of offense in the first 12 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Surry Central was held to less than 25 total yards in the quarter.

The Cardinals ran 19 offensive plays in the first quarter. Quarterback Folger Boaz completed seven passes for 144 yards, and he and Trey Armstrong combined for 12 carries for 91 yards. Boaz set a new single-game career high of 464 total yards thanks to 354 yards passing and 110 yards rushing.

Boaz had completions of 40 and 50 yards to Layton Allen and Luke Brown, but the early touchdowns were scored on the ground. Armstrong scored twice in the first quarter, and Boaz found paydirt once. This momentum carried into the first few minutes of the second quarter where Boaz threw his first of two passing touchdowns to put East Surry up 26-0.

Surry Central’s offense struggled to get going until the second quarter. East Surry’s Brett Clayton and Daniel Villasenor each had sacks in the first quarter, and Central’s Avery Wilmoth was also picked off by Armstrong.

Wilmoth picked up the Eagles’ second first down of the game with a 25-yard completion to Dante Watson. Wilmoth and Karson Crouse alternated carries until a pass from Wilmoth to Crouse put the Eagles just outside the red zone.

“After the first quarter we really settled in,” Southern said. “The defense really made them (East) work, and the offense started moving the ball well.”

A Cardinal penalty moved the Eagles to the 13-yard line, but a few big penalties moved Central far away from the end zone. The Golden Eagles ended up punting near midfield after the 13-play, 8:38 drive.

East Surry started on its own 8-yard line with 1:27 left in the half. The Cardinals’ offensive bought Boaz time for three completions of double-digit yardage and a 13-yard rush.

Brown had a 7-yard catch to make it second-and-3 on the Eagles’ 29 when Boaz threw a pass toward the end zone that was picked off by North Carolina’s leader in interceptions, Memphis Bolatto. The pick was Bolatto’s 10th of the season, which ranks him among the top-10 in the national standings.

Surry Central received the second-half kickoff and moved quickly into Cardinal territory. However, sacks from Clayton and Joseph Grezmak moved the Golden Eagles closer to midfield and forced the visitors to punt.

East followed with its longest drive of the night. The Cardinals almost faced a three-and-out after Cole Butcher sacked Boaz, but the QB was able to complete a 9-yard pass to Armstrong on third-and-7 to keep the drive alive.

East Surry converted three third downs on the drive that lasted nine plays and 4:36 of game time. The last of these third down conversions saw Boaz scramble for a 15-yard gain. Surry Central struggled to bring down the slippery quarterback, but did manage to tackle East Surry trainer Tim Bodford at the end of the play. Bodford was able to kip-up from the hit and finish the game.

Two plays later, Boaz completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Armstrong. Stephen Brantley nailed the PAT to put East up 33-0.

Surry Central had good field position on its next drive thanks to a good return, but then Hatcher Hamm forced a fumble that was recovered by Armstrong. The Cardinals kept possession for another drive of more than four minutes before Boaz scored on a four-yard rush.

East Surry’s final points came late in the fourth quarter. Grezmak blocked a Central punt and recovered it himself. Four plays later, Will Jones tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Creech.

For Surry Central: Wilmoth finished 3-of-7 passing for 21 yards and an interception; Watson had one reception for 25 yards, and Crouse had two receptions for a loss of 4 yards; Crouse rushed 15 times for 52 yards, Wilmoth rushed 11 times for 16 yards, Brian Williams rushed five times for 32 yards, and Lucas Johnson rushed once for two yards.

For East Surry: Boaz finished 28-of-35 passing for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Jones completed his only passing attempt for a 10-yard touchdown; Boaz rushed 13 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Armstrong rushed eight times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and Eli Beck carried seven times for 33 yards; Allen had nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, Brown had five receptions for 96 yards, Colby Johnson had five receptions for 47 yards, Brantley had two receptions for 28 yards and Creech had one reception for 10 yards and a touchdown.

By winning the FH2A Conference, East Surry is awarded an automatic bid to the State Playoffs. The winners of the past three 1A West Regional Championships face a new challenge in the 2A division.

“We’re getting ready to run into a bus in these 2A playoffs so we’ll see what we’ve got,” Lowman said. “When the regular season ends, it’s only varsity. All the coaches are with varsity…so the focus is able to increase at practice and there are eyes on everybody on every play. We’re able to coach everybody.”

Surry Central is likely headed to the postseason given the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s latest RPI rankings.

“These guys have been resilient all year,” Southern said. “I know this loss hurts with it being a county rival and having a shot at the conference championship, but come Monday it’s a brand new season. I told them after the game that next week there will be 64 2A teams in the state of North Carolina that get to play football. We’re going to heal up physically and mentally and be ready for work next week.”

Scoring

Surry Central – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

East Surry – 20, 6, 7, 14 = 47

1Q

8:38 ESHS 6-0 – Trey Armstrong 2-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

4:18 ESHS 14-0 – Trey Armstrong 7-yard rushing TD, Folger Boaz pass to Stephen Brantley for 2-point conversion

2:25 ESHS 20-0 – Folger Boaz 3-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

2Q

11:46 ESHS 26-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen 5-yard TD reception, PAT no good

3Q

3:29 ESHS 33-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Trey Armstrong 5-yard TD reception, Stephen Brantley PAT

4Q

10:46 ESHS 40-0 – Folger Boaz 4-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

3:29 ESHS 47-0 – Will Jones pass to Daniel Creech 10-yard TD reception, Stephen Brantley PAT

