Flying High: Cardinals ascend to Elite Eight

Hannah Johnston (5) dishes out an assist for the Lady Cardinals. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Samarin Kipple (7) receives a Maiden serve. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Merry Parker Boaz (1) sends a powerful attack over the net for East Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cardinal middle hitter Kate Parks (11) quickly hits a low set from Hannah Johnston (5). Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry overcame a tough Maiden squad on Thursday to advance to the fourth round of the 2A State Volleyball Playoffs.

The visiting Blue Devils played East Surry close in the first two sets. The Cardinals went on late runs to pull out victories in those sets, 25-19 and 25-20. East carried momentum into the third set and didn’t trail for a single point, wrapping up the match with a 25-13 set victory.

“I think it was a great team win for us,” said Cardinal coach Katelyn Markle. “The seniors really stepped up and led the team whenever we got down a bit. I didn’t really get to talk a lot during timeouts because the seniors were saying everything on my mind.”

East Surry is now 25-1 on the season. The Cards’ 3-0 victory against the Blue Devils is East’s 18th sweep of the season, as well as Maiden’s first and only 3-0 loss to a fellow 2A team this year.

Maiden, the winners of the Catawba Valley Athletic Conference, fell behind 7-1 in the first set. East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz scored the first point of the match with a kill, then kills from Kate Parks and Bella Hutchens helped the team take an early lead. Maiden scored back-to-back points on East Surry service and attacking errors before Kylie Bruner picked up her first kill of the night to make it 8-3.

The Blue Devils (19-9) came out of their first timeout of the set with new life. Maiden took over serve to go on an 8-1 run that featured the first of four lead changes in the opening set. Savannah Lail had the first two kills of the match for the visitors to help tie the score at 8-8. Then, Lail went to the service line – after East had its only point in the run – and picked up an ace.

Maiden was sending two blockers on some of Hutchens’ attacks, but East Surry was too deep to be affected. Instead, setter Hannah Johnston found Boaz, Parks and Bruner to get back into the swing of things. Bruner, Hutchens and Boaz each had five kills in the first set. Parks added two, and Johnston herself had one kill.

“It may sound weird, but I think it was good mentally for them to be behind a couple of points to see if they could fight through it in the state playoffs,” Markle said. “It’s totally different being down four in a conference game and being down four in the third or fourth round of the playoffs. That’s where I thought the seniors stepped up tonight.”

The final lead change of the set came about on a 7-0 run by the Cardinals. Maiden led 16-14 when Bruner recorded a kill, then Boaz went to the service line and tied things up with an ace. Hutchens was kept from picking up a kill during this run, but did have a big block alongside Parks.

The Devils stayed within four points of the Cards before a service error and double-hit violation gave East the set victory at 25-19.

Maiden took its largest lead of the night when the Devils got off to a 6-2 start in the second set. Once again sending two blockers in Hutchens’ direction, Grace Kilby and Callie Stamey each had blocks to contain the Cards’ offense.

East Surry struggled to get on a roll in the second set due to errors. The Cardinals’ defense limited Maiden to just five kills in the set, but costly mistakes kept the score close.

There were 14 points played from the time the score was 6-2, with Maiden in the lead, to when East Surry tied things up at 11-11. During this stretch, all of Maiden’s points came from four East Surry service errors and one attacking error. The Cards eventually took the lead back, but failed to score more than two consecutive points until the score was tied 18-18.

Clara Willard broke the tie with a kill and Boaz wasn’t far behind. A lift violation gave the Cards a 21-18 advantage, but then East committed another service error.

The Cardinals scored four of the next five points to win the set 25-20.

After a mixed bag of a second set, East Surry took a 4-0 lead out of the gate in the third set. The Cards turned this into an 8-3 lead that forced a Blue Devil timeout.

Similar to the first set, Maiden bounced back out of a timeout to score four of the next five points and made it a 9-7 game. The Devils only scored consecutive points twice in the set, and wouldn’t do so following the 9-7 score.

East Surry lead 11-9 before scoring 14 of the next 18 points. The Cardinals recorded 10 kills in the final set, and eight were hit by Hutchens. The Lady Cards won the third set 25-13 to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Cardinals only committed one service error in the third set, but Markle said the team can’t afford to have another bad set like the second against Maiden.

“I definitely think we have to keep playing our game,” Markle said. “We have to keep options open on the front row and keep defending as well as we have the last three games. We also have to have tough serves without missing so many. It’s really the little things that are going to make the difference.”

East Surry hosts No. 5 Brevard on Saturday. Brevard (19-5) reached the regional semifinal with the following playoff wins: 3-0 vs. No. 28 Morehead, 3-0 vs. No. 12 Surry Central, 3-1 vs. No. 13 Randleman.

