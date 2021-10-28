Lady Bears headed for Elite Eight

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate volleys in a match against East Surry earlier this season.

Mount Airy advanced to the Elite Eight of the 1A Dual Team Tennis Playoffs by defeating East Wilkes 6-0 on Oct. 26.

Tuesday’s match between the Bears and Cardinals was the third meeting of the schools this season. Mount Airy won both regular season meetings: 8-1 at East Wilkes on August 24 and 9-0 in the Granite City on Sept. 16. The Lady Bears have not lost a single dual-team match, in either singles or doubles, to another 1A team since East Wilkes took one match in the late-August meeting.

Mount Airy (19-0) earned the No. 1 overall seed among the 16 teams to reach the postseason in the 1A West. The Bears defeated No. 16 Uwharrie Charter (3-7) via forfeit in the first round of the playoffs.

East Wilkes was given the No. 9 seed in the 1A West after finishing 13-3 in the regular season. The Cardinals’ only losses were to No. 1 Mount Airy and No. 2 Bishop McGuinness. East defeated No. 8 Corvian Community (7-8) in the first round by a score of 9-0.

Mount Airy won all six of Tuesday’s singles matches in straight sets:

No. 1 Carrie Marion def. Tristen Blevins 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Ella Brant def. Hallie Younger 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Kancie Tate def. Kristie Brown 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 Audrey Marion def. Savannah Sparks 6-4, 6-4

No. 5 Charlotte Hauser def. Emily Spicer 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 Lily Morris def. Valerie Schubart 6-0, 6-0

The Bears advance to the Elite Eight where they will host No. 4 Christ the King Catholic High School. That match is scheduled for Nov. 1.

