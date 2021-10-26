Playoff volleyball update: Round 1 results

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens rises for an attack in a match against West Stokes.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Surry Cental’s Katelyn Patterson receives a serve in a match
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) pushes a third-hit over the net against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Four local high schools competed in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association State Playoffs over the weekend.
Millennium Charter Lions
Millennium qualified for the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time in school history. The Lions finished the regular season 11-12 overall and fourth in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference standings. MCA reached the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to eventual tournament champion Bishop McGuinness.
Millennium’s first-ever playoff match was also against Bishop. The Villains (23-5) are the No. 5 seed in the 1A West, and the Lions entered as the No. 28 seed.
Bishop won the match 3-0 with set scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-16.
The Lions finish with a record of 12-14, which sets the school record for wins in a season.
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Mount Airy currently boasts an 18-8 overall record. The Bears finished 9-3 in the Northwest 1A Conference to grab the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. The Bears upset No. 2 Alleghany in the semifinals and handed No. 1 Elkin just its second 1A loss all season in the championship match.
Mount Airy is the No. 13 seed in the 1A West and hosted No. 20 Mountain Island Charter (5-15) on Saturday. The Bears won their first-round playoff match 3-0 over the Raptors with set scores of 25-13, 27-25 and 25-18.
Mount Airy travels to No. 4 Piedmont Community Charter (18-2) in the second round. The winner of that match plays the winner of No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (23-5) and No. 12 Robbinsville (20-3).
Surry Central Golden Eagles
Surry Central sits at 18-6 on the season.
Central finished third in the Foothills 2A Conference regular season standings, but leap-frogged West Wilkes in playoff rankings by defeating the Blackhawks 3-0 in the conference tournament semifinals. Central finished as FH2A Tournament Runners-Up after falling to East Surry in the Championship.
Surry Central is the No. 12 seed in the 2A West and hosted No. 21 East Davidson, whose mascot is also the Golden Eagles, in the first round. Surry Central defeated East Davidson with set scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-21.
Surry Central travels to No. 5 Brevard (17-5) in the second round. The winner of that match will play the winner of No. 4 Lincoln Charter (18-4) and No. 13 Randleman (19-6).
East Surry Cardinals
East Surry currently has a record of 23-1 and is the No. 1 seed in the 1A West.
The Cardinals gained the No. 1 spot by winning both the FH2A Conference Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championships. East Surry is undefeated against fellow 2A opponents, and the Cards’ only loss this season was to Davie. Davie currently has a record of 21-4 and is the No. 8 seed in the 4A West.
East Surry defeated No. 32 West Lincoln (14-12) 3-0 in the first round. The Cardinals host No. 17 Bandys (17-6) in the second round. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 9 Maiden (18-8) and No. 25 Wheatmore (10-12).